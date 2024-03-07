Charlie Dean will finally make his debut after an injury-interrupted start to his career

Charlie Dean in action during the Magpies' intraclub on February 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD key defender Charlie Dean will make his long-awaited debut in Saturday night's Opening Round clash against Greater Western Sydney, more than two years after being plucked out of the VFL.

The 2021 Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medallist was on track to play at the start of the Craig McRae era in 2022 before suffering the first of two serious foot injuries that limited him to just two games in his first season at the club.

Dean then missed almost all of 2023 after re-fracturing his right foot in February last year, opening the door for Oleg Markov to be signed during the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The 22-year-old played one game in the VFL last September, but after banking a full pre-season and performing strongly in limited game time against Richmond last Wednesday night, Dean will slot into a backline that is without Nathan Murphy and Jeremy Howe to start their premiership defence.

The Williamstown product was told of the decision at the end of training on Thursday and appears set to have won a battle with Billy Frampton for a spot to start the season, following an impressive summer on the track.

"I think he would have played round one way back (in 2022)," Collingwood coach Craig McRae said of Dean.

"The young lad's worked really hard."

The coach also confirmed running defender John Noble would face the Giants after being one of the hard-luck stories of Collingwood's premiership.

Noble played 83 games in a row from his debut before being axed ahead of last year's finals series.

"He's now fitter and stronger, he's put on about four or five kilos," McRae said.

"We need guys like Johnny to get us back to where we want to be."