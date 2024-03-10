Gettable is back for the 2024 season. Picture: AFL Photos

GETTABLE is back for 2024.

Returning this Wednesday, hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge will be back with Gettable, your one-stop shop for all the latest trade, free agency and draft news.

After last year's first season, Gettable will continue to interview all the key players in the player movement landscape, including club recruiters and list managers, player agents and AFL officials.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Get the inside word on what is happening from the people who know best from clubs as they navigate the year-round search of bettering their list.

Plus, the team will be the No.1 destination for all your draft news and updates right throughout the season, with all the top prospects again set to feature on the show for interviews.

Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey during Gettable Draft Countdown on November 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Some of your favourite segments such as Askable and Gettable Or Not Gettable will be back, plus a whole new range of regular segments and fun throughout the season.

Gettable will run weekly for the duration of the season and right through the trade and free agency period and then to November’s AFL Draft.

Get all the latest news on who your club is chasing, who could be up for grabs, who wants out, who is on the move, who is available in the draft – everyone who is Gettable – each Wednesday on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.