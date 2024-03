Christian Petracca after Melbourne's loss to Sydney in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- New year, same old Demons after Opening Round fadeout

- Grundy thrashed Gawn when it mattered most

- Fly's Pies are 'smelling the roses' after their flag and Damo loves it

- All the ins and outs for the rest of Opening Round

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.