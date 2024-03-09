The Giants have charged to an impressive win over the Magpies

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Collingwood in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has sent an early warning shot across the competition with a resounding 32-point victory over reigning premier Collingwood on Saturday night.

The 'Orange Tsunami' was flowing as the Giants surged away with nine of 11 goals either side of half-time to blow away the Magpies for an 18.6 (114) to 11.16 (82) triumph in front of 21,235 fans at Engie Stadium.

Emerging forward Callum Brown sparked the Giants early with three goals in the first term and finished with a five-goal haul in a breakout performance.

GWS spearhead Jesse Hogan booted four majors and goalsneak Brent Daniels also added an equal career-high four as the Magpies' injury-riddled defence struggled to deal with the onslaught.

But the Giants' win has come at a cost with former skipper Callan Ward watching the second half from the bench after injuring a shoulder when brought to ground heavily in a tackle.

Ward was wrapped up by Beau McCreery after gathering a ground ball in the Pies' forward half, the 296-match veteran soon running from the field in discomfort and subbed out at the main break.

But there was no slowing down the Giants' midfield and dashing defence. Tom Green (30 disposals, nine clearances, one goal), Stephen Coniglio (28, four clearances) and Kieren Briggs (14, six) won the ball at the coalface, while Josh Kelly (32, one goal), Lachie Ash (25) and Lachie Whitefield (33) were sublime on the outside.

Brayden Maynard was one of few Magpies backs who could hold their head high, shutting down Giants skipper Toby Greene while also adding plenty of run with 16 disposals and a late goal.

While the Giants' brisk ball movement put the Pies backline under pressure, the visitors' forwards were left battling ahead of slow and steady progress up the field until a run of consolation goals late in the match.

Brody Mihocek finished with three goals and a couple of near misses, while Bobby Hill kicked two majors on his return to Engie Stadium for the first time since moving from the Giants to the Pies.

Nick Daicos (34 disposals, one goal) and brother Josh (28) battled hard even as the Magpies were put to the sword, while Darcy Cameron (20, two) was immense in the ruck.

In a see-sawing first half reminiscent of last year's preliminary final that the Pies snatched in a one-point thriller, both sides enjoyed periods of momentum without putting their opponents away.

It was little surprise when Nick Daicos set up the Pies' first goal of their premiership defence with a deft pass on the outside of the boot to Mihocek, the key forward swinging onto his right to snap truly.

But it was Brown and the Giants from there as last year's preliminary finalists made a firm statement to start their 2024 campaign.

Maynard takes the points against old foe

Brayden Maynard went straight to Toby Greene from the opening bounce and barely moved away from the GWS star over the next four quarters. Maynard paid Greene the utmost respect while also adding drive whenever possible from the Pies' defence. Sparks flew early in the second term when Maynard tackled the Giants' skipper high and instigated a wrestle to slow the ball down, and the hard-nosed defender won the battle from there with more disposals (16-15), marks (9-3) and tackles (5-0) while restricting Greene to one goal.

Future is bright for Irish Giant

Callum Brown first announced himself with two goals in a shock win over Geelong in just his second AFL match in 2021, but only became a regular in the Giants' side last year with 19 goals in 19 matches. Even with eye-catching signs of potential, the former Gaelic football prodigy was able to fly under the radar and boot the Giants' opening three goals against the Pies. The first came when the Magpies failed to stand the mark and allowed Brown to run to within range and bomb a 55m drop punt, while the next two both arrived as the 23-year-old found space all alone inside 50. Brown can expect to come under closer attention from here but there is enough to suggest the Irishman's future is as bright as his fluorescent orange boots.

Schultz blows hot and cold in Pies debut

There was no standing still for Collingwood after clinching its 16th premiership last year as its moved for Lachie Schultz in the Trade Period. The former Fremantle goalsneak impressed in his club debut with the Pies, adding a spark in their forward half while gathering 15 disposals and five inside 50s. Schultz booted at least 30 majors in his last two seasons with the Dockers but will want to straighten up his kicking with his new club after managing only three behinds against the Giants.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Daicos’ deft touch leads to monster Mihocek opener Nick Daicos shows his usual finesse with the footy before Brody Mihocek launches a mammoth snap to earn the first goal

00:59 Brown from downtown can’t stop scoring Callum Brown lands a huge goal from outside 50 before heating up with two more in the first term

00:41 Beau steals the show with scintillating tackle and goal Collingwood workhorse Beau McCreery brings down Stephen Coniglio with a powerful tackle before finishing in style

00:56 Giant subbed off after brutal shoulder landing GWS veteran Callan Ward suffers an AC joint injury after this tough tackle

00:33 New season, same old Nick Daicos Collingwood star Nick Daicos lifts his side as he so often does with this superb finish in tight space

00:36 A touch of typical genius from Toby lights up stadium GWS captain Toby Greene finally gets going after half-time with an electric goal on the burst

00:36 Giants’ birthday boy adds more icing on cake Brent Daniels celebrates his 25th birthday in style with a superb snap in the final term

06:16 Highlights: GWS v Collingwood The Giants and Magpies clash in Opening Round

02:07 Hogan controls the air and finds four in the process Jesse Hogan provides a constant outlet around the ground and boots four goals in his side’s statement win

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.2 10.5 14.5 18.6 (114)

COLLINGWOOD 3.6 6.10 6.13 11.16 (82)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Brown 5, Hogan 4, Daniels 4, Cadman 2, Kelly, Greene, Green

Collingwood: Mihocek 3, Hill 2, Cameron 2, Mitchell, McCreery, Maynard, N.Daicos

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Brown, Green, Hogan, Daniels, Kelly, Coniglio, Ash, Whitfield

Collingwood: N.Daicos, Cameron, Maynard, J.Daicos, Schultz, Lipinski

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Ward (shoulder)

Collingwood: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Toby McMullin (replaced Callan Ward in the third quarter)

Collingwood: John Noble (replaced Tom Mitchell in the third quarter)

Crowd: 21,235 at Engie Stadium