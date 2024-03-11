Harry McKay celebrates a goal during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Carlton at The Gabba in Opening round, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast midfield bull Matt Rowell and Carlton key forward Harry McKay have opened their 2024 seasons with a perfect 10 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award.

Rowell put on a midfield clinic, winning an impressive 20 clearances from his 33 disposals in the Suns' Opening Round win over Richmond.

Only Paul Salmon, who had 22 when playing for Hawthorn against North Melbourne in 1998, has had more in a game.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Often maligned Blues forward McKay completed a fairytale comeback for his side against Brisbane, kicking the match-winning goal with just 90 seconds remaining on the clock on Friday night at the Gabba.

With Carlton trailing by five points, McKay took a powerful mark and went back to calmly slot the matchwinner from 45m for his third goal of the night.

21:15

AAA: Why Lloydy can't trust Dons, breakout with 'Bont' traits

Matthew Lloyd, Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards unpack a huge Opening Round and preview the teams yet to play

Meanwhile, Sydney star Isaac Heeney and recruit Brodie Grundy shared the top votes to collect nine each in the Swans' season-opening win over Melbourne.

Heeney lined up at the first centre bounce and was one of the most impactful players around the stoppages, finishing with 26 disposals (18 contested), 13 clearances and a goal in a superb display.

Grundy was huge against his old side and six-time All-Australian Max Gawn, collecting more disposals (22-15), clearances (9-2) and marks (4-1) than his old teammate, although Gawn led the hitouts 39-31.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Greater Western Sydney forwards Callum Brown and Jesse Hogan nabbed seven votes each from the coaches in the Giants' impressive win over reigning premier Collingwood.

Brown sparked the Giants early with three goals in the first term and finished with a five-goal haul in a breakout performance, while Hogan booted four majors.

05:40

The 10: Opening Round’s best moments

We count down the top ten moments from an action-packed start to the season

Sydney v Melbourne

9 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)
9 - Brodie Grundy (SYD)
5 - Nick Blakey (SYD)
5 - Jack Viney (MELB)
2 - Chad Warner (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:19

    Umpires and players unite in touching tribute

    Both clubs and umpires come together to pay respects to AFL goal umpire Jesse Baird and partner Luke Davies

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Florent’s freakish running banana opens season in style

    Oliver Florent lands a remarkable first goal to kick off the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Viney refuses to go down in super show of strength

    Jack Viney is pumped up after managing to sneak through this powerful goal

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Papley picks the drop of the footy to perfection

    Tom Papley scores an electric goal after guiding through a beautiful effort at full pace

    AFL
  • 00:43

    From zero to hero: McLean makes amends for horror miss

    Hayden McLean squanders a gilt-edged opportunity right in front of goal before sparing his blushes moments later with a major

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Fritsch catches fire with three in the term

    Bayley Fritsch starts to heat up after half-time with a trio of goals in quick time

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Bowey blow after sickening shoulder collision

    Melbourne defender Jake Bowey leaves the ground hurt after a brutal clash with Justin McInerney

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Warner lights up SCG after hitting one sweet for six

    Chad Warner lifts his side with a stunning effort from outside 50

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Van Rooyen’s accidental goal is simply extraordinary

    Jacob van Rooyen earns one wild major after a marking attempt fortuitously finds his lower knee before drifting through

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Highlights: Sydney v Melbourne

    The Swans and Demons clash in Opening Round

    AFL
  • 01:50

    Grundy gets the points against former allies

    Brodie Grundy shines in his first outing for Sydney, winning the battle against ex-teammate Max Gawn in an enthralling contest

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Full post-match, OR: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:48

    Full post-match, OR: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 14:18

    Mini-Match: Sydney v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Demons clash in Opening Round

    AFL

Brisbane v Carlton

10 - Harry McKay (CARL)
6 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)
4 - George Hewett (CARL)
3 - Lachie Fogarty (CARL)
3 - Darcy Wilmot (BL)
3 - Josh Dunkley (BL)
1 - Blake Acres (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:45

    McCluggage makes it look easy with boundary brilliance

    Hugh McCluggage slots the set shot from the tightest of angles to open the scoring

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Zorko’s quick double spells trouble for Blues

    A clever soccer goal followed by a perfect set shot from Dayne Zorko has the Lions looking ominous

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Half-time disaster with gun Lion helped off the field

    Brisbane suffers a huge blow with rebounding defender Keidean Coleman going down with a suspected knee injury

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Tough luck for brave Blue with injured Docherty subbed

    Sam Docherty is ruled out of the match following this incident in the first quarter

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Burst of Curnow brilliance brings Carlton right back

    Three goals in a matter of minutes from Charlie Curnow sees Carlton close in on Brisbane's lead

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Air Daniher pulls down screamer in MOTY contender

    Joe Daniher gets lift-off and reels in a huge grab before kicking a much-needed goal for Brisbane

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Neale and Hewett exchange blows in fiery clash

    Tensions spiral as Lachie Neale and George Hewett collide in this heated third-quarter incident

    AFL
  • 00:54

    McKay rises to moment with match-winning goal

    Harry McKay has ice in his veins as he nails a super clutch set shot to put his side in front

    AFL
  • 03:57

    Last two mins: Blues come from clouds to deny Lions

    The thrilling final moments between the Lions and the Blues in Opening Round

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in Opening Round

    AFL
  • 07:00

    Full post-match, OR: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after opening round against Carlton

    AFL
  • 06:46

    Full post-match, OR: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after opening round against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 15:06

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Blues clash in Opening Round

    AFL

Gold Coast v Richmond

10 - Matt Rowell (GCFC)
8 - Wil Powell (GCFC)
3 - Touk Miller (GCFC)
3 - Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
2 - Ben King (GCFC)
2 - Sam Flanders (GCFC)|
1 - Noah Anderson (GCFC)
1 - Sam Collins (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:48

    Electric Bolton tears away and nails dazzling opener

    Shai Bolton finds himself in acres of space and makes the Suns pay with the first goal of the game

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Balta penalised for late Sexton hit

    Noah Balta gives away a downfield free kick for this late contact on Alex Sexton

    AFL
  • 00:47

    King cooking early for hot Suns

    Ben King heats up in the first quarter with a pair of crafty goals in quick time

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Fiorini makes Tigers pay from long range

    Brayden Fiorini intercepts this wayward Tim Taranto kick and nails it from beyond the arc

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Campbell’s maiden AFL goal finally ends Suns’ run

    Seth Campbell snaps through his first goal at AFL level to give his side a much-needed major late in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Bolton’s pair sparks Tigers’ fightback

    Shai Bolton nails these two goals during the third term to continue his side’s comeback

    AFL
  • 02:34

    Rowell racks up 20 clearances in frightening outing

    Gold Coast’s Matt Rowell sends a warning to the competition after notching a staggering 20 clearances against the Tigers

    AFL
  • 06:15

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Richmond

    The Suns and Tigers clash in Opening Round

    AFL
  • 04:55

    Full post-match, OR: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 05:44

    Full post-match, OR: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Richmond

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood

7 - Jesse Hogan (GWS)
7 - Callum Brown (GWS)
5 - Tom Green (GWS)
4 - Brent Daniels (GWS)
4 - Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
2 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
1 - Josh Kelly (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Daicos’ deft touch leads to monster Mihocek opener

    Nick Daicos shows his usual finesse with the footy before Brody Mihocek launches a mammoth snap to earn the first goal

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Brown from downtown can’t stop scoring

    Callum Brown lands a huge goal from outside 50 before heating up with two more in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Beau steals the show with scintillating tackle and goal

    Collingwood workhorse Beau McCreery brings down Stephen Coniglio with a powerful tackle before finishing in style

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Giant subbed off after brutal shoulder landing

    GWS veteran Callan Ward suffers an AC joint injury after this tough tackle

    AFL
  • 00:33

    New season, same old Nick Daicos

    Collingwood star Nick Daicos lifts his side as he so often does with this superb finish in tight space

    AFL
  • 00:36

    A touch of typical genius from Toby lights up stadium

    GWS captain Toby Greene finally gets going after half-time with an electric goal on the burst

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Giants’ birthday boy adds more icing on cake

    Brent Daniels celebrates his 25th birthday in style with a superb snap in the final term

    AFL
  • 06:16

    Highlights: GWS v Collingwood

    The Giants and Magpies clash in Opening Round

    AFL
  • 02:07

    Hogan controls the air and finds four in the process

    Jesse Hogan provides a constant outlet around the ground and boots four goals in his side’s statement win

    AFL
  • 07:15

    Full post-match, OR: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 08:40

    Full post-match, OR: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 14:17

    Mini-Match: GWS v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Magpies clash in Opening Round

    AFL
  • 00:20

    Cox interrupts Giants drill before the bounce

    Watch Mason Cox interrupt a GWS centre bounce drill just moments before the first bounce on Saturday night

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

10 - Harry McKay CARL
10 - Matt Rowell GCFC
9 - Brodie Grundy SYD
9 - Isaac Heeney SYD
8 - Wil Powell GCFC
7 - Callum Brown GWS
7 - Jesse Hogan GWS
6 - Charlie Curnow CARL
5 - Nick Blakey SYD
5 - Tom Green GWS
5 - Jack Viney MELB
4 - Brent Daniels GWS
4 - George Hewett CARL
4 - Lachie Whitfield GWS
3 - Josh Dunkley BL
3 - Lachie Fogarty CARL
3 - Touk Miller GCFC
3 - Darcy Wilmot BL
3 - Jarrod Witts GCFC
2 - Nick Daicos COLL
2 - Sam Flanders GCFC
2 -  Ben King GCFC
2 - Chad Warner SYD