Check out all the coaches' votes from Opening Round

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Carlton at The Gabba in Opening round, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast midfield bull Matt Rowell and Carlton key forward Harry McKay have opened their 2024 seasons with a perfect 10 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award.

Rowell put on a midfield clinic, winning an impressive 20 clearances from his 33 disposals in the Suns' Opening Round win over Richmond.

Only Paul Salmon, who had 22 when playing for Hawthorn against North Melbourne in 1998, has had more in a game.

Often maligned Blues forward McKay completed a fairytale comeback for his side against Brisbane, kicking the match-winning goal with just 90 seconds remaining on the clock on Friday night at the Gabba.

With Carlton trailing by five points, McKay took a powerful mark and went back to calmly slot the matchwinner from 45m for his third goal of the night.

Meanwhile, Sydney star Isaac Heeney and recruit Brodie Grundy shared the top votes to collect nine each in the Swans' season-opening win over Melbourne.

Heeney lined up at the first centre bounce and was one of the most impactful players around the stoppages, finishing with 26 disposals (18 contested), 13 clearances and a goal in a superb display.

Grundy was huge against his old side and six-time All-Australian Max Gawn, collecting more disposals (22-15), clearances (9-2) and marks (4-1) than his old teammate, although Gawn led the hitouts 39-31.

Greater Western Sydney forwards Callum Brown and Jesse Hogan nabbed seven votes each from the coaches in the Giants' impressive win over reigning premier Collingwood.

Brown sparked the Giants early with three goals in the first term and finished with a five-goal haul in a breakout performance, while Hogan booted four majors.

Sydney v Melbourne

9 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)

9 - Brodie Grundy (SYD)

5 - Nick Blakey (SYD)

5 - Jack Viney (MELB)

2 - Chad Warner (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:19 Umpires and players unite in touching tribute Both clubs and umpires come together to pay respects to AFL goal umpire Jesse Baird and partner Luke Davies

00:43 Florent’s freakish running banana opens season in style Oliver Florent lands a remarkable first goal to kick off the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:34 Viney refuses to go down in super show of strength Jack Viney is pumped up after managing to sneak through this powerful goal

00:47 Papley picks the drop of the footy to perfection Tom Papley scores an electric goal after guiding through a beautiful effort at full pace

00:43 From zero to hero: McLean makes amends for horror miss Hayden McLean squanders a gilt-edged opportunity right in front of goal before sparing his blushes moments later with a major

00:52 Fritsch catches fire with three in the term Bayley Fritsch starts to heat up after half-time with a trio of goals in quick time

00:43 Bowey blow after sickening shoulder collision Melbourne defender Jake Bowey leaves the ground hurt after a brutal clash with Justin McInerney

00:36 Warner lights up SCG after hitting one sweet for six Chad Warner lifts his side with a stunning effort from outside 50

00:42 Van Rooyen’s accidental goal is simply extraordinary Jacob van Rooyen earns one wild major after a marking attempt fortuitously finds his lower knee before drifting through

06:20 Highlights: Sydney v Melbourne The Swans and Demons clash in Opening Round

01:50 Grundy gets the points against former allies Brodie Grundy shines in his first outing for Sydney, winning the battle against ex-teammate Max Gawn in an enthralling contest

06:02 Full post-match, OR: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Sydney

08:48 Full post-match, OR: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Melbourne

14:18 Mini-Match: Sydney v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Swans and Demons clash in Opening Round

Brisbane v Carlton

10 - Harry McKay (CARL)

6 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)

4 - George Hewett (CARL)

3 - Lachie Fogarty (CARL)

3 - Darcy Wilmot (BL)

3 - Josh Dunkley (BL)

1 - Blake Acres (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:45 McCluggage makes it look easy with boundary brilliance Hugh McCluggage slots the set shot from the tightest of angles to open the scoring

00:50 Zorko’s quick double spells trouble for Blues A clever soccer goal followed by a perfect set shot from Dayne Zorko has the Lions looking ominous

00:54 Half-time disaster with gun Lion helped off the field Brisbane suffers a huge blow with rebounding defender Keidean Coleman going down with a suspected knee injury

00:38 Tough luck for brave Blue with injured Docherty subbed Sam Docherty is ruled out of the match following this incident in the first quarter

00:52 Burst of Curnow brilliance brings Carlton right back Three goals in a matter of minutes from Charlie Curnow sees Carlton close in on Brisbane's lead

00:42 Air Daniher pulls down screamer in MOTY contender Joe Daniher gets lift-off and reels in a huge grab before kicking a much-needed goal for Brisbane

00:51 Neale and Hewett exchange blows in fiery clash Tensions spiral as Lachie Neale and George Hewett collide in this heated third-quarter incident

00:54 McKay rises to moment with match-winning goal Harry McKay has ice in his veins as he nails a super clutch set shot to put his side in front

03:57 Last two mins: Blues come from clouds to deny Lions The thrilling final moments between the Lions and the Blues in Opening Round

06:20 Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton The Lions and Blues clash in Opening Round

07:00 Full post-match, OR: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after opening round against Carlton

06:46 Full post-match, OR: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after opening round against Brisbane

15:06 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Carlton Extended highlights of the Lions and Blues clash in Opening Round

Gold Coast v Richmond

10 - Matt Rowell (GCFC)

8 - Wil Powell (GCFC)

3 - Touk Miller (GCFC)

3 - Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

2 - Ben King (GCFC)

2 - Sam Flanders (GCFC)|

1 - Noah Anderson (GCFC)

1 - Sam Collins (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:48 Electric Bolton tears away and nails dazzling opener Shai Bolton finds himself in acres of space and makes the Suns pay with the first goal of the game

00:24 Balta penalised for late Sexton hit Noah Balta gives away a downfield free kick for this late contact on Alex Sexton

00:47 King cooking early for hot Suns Ben King heats up in the first quarter with a pair of crafty goals in quick time

00:34 Fiorini makes Tigers pay from long range Brayden Fiorini intercepts this wayward Tim Taranto kick and nails it from beyond the arc

00:38 Campbell’s maiden AFL goal finally ends Suns’ run Seth Campbell snaps through his first goal at AFL level to give his side a much-needed major late in the second term

00:50 Bolton’s pair sparks Tigers’ fightback Shai Bolton nails these two goals during the third term to continue his side’s comeback

02:34 Rowell racks up 20 clearances in frightening outing Gold Coast’s Matt Rowell sends a warning to the competition after notching a staggering 20 clearances against the Tigers

06:15 Highlights: Gold Coast v Richmond The Suns and Tigers clash in Opening Round

04:55 Full post-match, OR: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Gold Coast

05:44 Full post-match, OR: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Richmond

Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood

7 - Jesse Hogan (GWS)

7 - Callum Brown (GWS)

5 - Tom Green (GWS)

4 - Brent Daniels (GWS)

4 - Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

2 - Nick Daicos (COLL)

1 - Josh Kelly (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Daicos’ deft touch leads to monster Mihocek opener Nick Daicos shows his usual finesse with the footy before Brody Mihocek launches a mammoth snap to earn the first goal

00:59 Brown from downtown can’t stop scoring Callum Brown lands a huge goal from outside 50 before heating up with two more in the first term

00:41 Beau steals the show with scintillating tackle and goal Collingwood workhorse Beau McCreery brings down Stephen Coniglio with a powerful tackle before finishing in style

00:56 Giant subbed off after brutal shoulder landing GWS veteran Callan Ward suffers an AC joint injury after this tough tackle

00:33 New season, same old Nick Daicos Collingwood star Nick Daicos lifts his side as he so often does with this superb finish in tight space

00:36 A touch of typical genius from Toby lights up stadium GWS captain Toby Greene finally gets going after half-time with an electric goal on the burst

00:36 Giants’ birthday boy adds more icing on cake Brent Daniels celebrates his 25th birthday in style with a superb snap in the final term

06:16 Highlights: GWS v Collingwood The Giants and Magpies clash in Opening Round

02:07 Hogan controls the air and finds four in the process Jesse Hogan provides a constant outlet around the ground and boots four goals in his side’s statement win

07:15 Full post-match, OR: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against GWS

08:40 Full post-match, OR: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Collingwood

14:17 Mini-Match: GWS v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Giants and Magpies clash in Opening Round

00:20 Cox interrupts Giants drill before the bounce Watch Mason Cox interrupt a GWS centre bounce drill just moments before the first bounce on Saturday night

LEADERBOARD

10 - Harry McKay CARL

10 - Matt Rowell GCFC

9 - Brodie Grundy SYD

9 - Isaac Heeney SYD

8 - Wil Powell GCFC

7 - Callum Brown GWS

7 - Jesse Hogan GWS

6 - Charlie Curnow CARL

5 - Nick Blakey SYD

5 - Tom Green GWS

5 - Jack Viney MELB

4 - Brent Daniels GWS

4 - George Hewett CARL

4 - Lachie Whitfield GWS

3 - Josh Dunkley BL

3 - Lachie Fogarty CARL

3 - Touk Miller GCFC

3 - Darcy Wilmot BL

3 - Jarrod Witts GCFC

2 - Nick Daicos COLL

2 - Sam Flanders GCFC

2 - Ben King GCFC

2 - Chad Warner SYD