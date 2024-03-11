GOLD Coast midfield bull Matt Rowell and Carlton key forward Harry McKay have opened their 2024 seasons with a perfect 10 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award.
Rowell put on a midfield clinic, winning an impressive 20 clearances from his 33 disposals in the Suns' Opening Round win over Richmond.
Only Paul Salmon, who had 22 when playing for Hawthorn against North Melbourne in 1998, has had more in a game.
Often maligned Blues forward McKay completed a fairytale comeback for his side against Brisbane, kicking the match-winning goal with just 90 seconds remaining on the clock on Friday night at the Gabba.
With Carlton trailing by five points, McKay took a powerful mark and went back to calmly slot the matchwinner from 45m for his third goal of the night.
Meanwhile, Sydney star Isaac Heeney and recruit Brodie Grundy shared the top votes to collect nine each in the Swans' season-opening win over Melbourne.
Heeney lined up at the first centre bounce and was one of the most impactful players around the stoppages, finishing with 26 disposals (18 contested), 13 clearances and a goal in a superb display.
Grundy was huge against his old side and six-time All-Australian Max Gawn, collecting more disposals (22-15), clearances (9-2) and marks (4-1) than his old teammate, although Gawn led the hitouts 39-31.
Greater Western Sydney forwards Callum Brown and Jesse Hogan nabbed seven votes each from the coaches in the Giants' impressive win over reigning premier Collingwood.
Brown sparked the Giants early with three goals in the first term and finished with a five-goal haul in a breakout performance, while Hogan booted four majors.
Sydney v Melbourne
9 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)
9 - Brodie Grundy (SYD)
5 - Nick Blakey (SYD)
5 - Jack Viney (MELB)
2 - Chad Warner (SYD)
Brisbane v Carlton
10 - Harry McKay (CARL)
6 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)
4 - George Hewett (CARL)
3 - Lachie Fogarty (CARL)
3 - Darcy Wilmot (BL)
3 - Josh Dunkley (BL)
1 - Blake Acres (CARL)
Gold Coast v Richmond
10 - Matt Rowell (GCFC)
8 - Wil Powell (GCFC)
3 - Touk Miller (GCFC)
3 - Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
2 - Ben King (GCFC)
2 - Sam Flanders (GCFC)|
1 - Noah Anderson (GCFC)
1 - Sam Collins (GCFC)
Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood
7 - Jesse Hogan (GWS)
7 - Callum Brown (GWS)
5 - Tom Green (GWS)
4 - Brent Daniels (GWS)
4 - Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
2 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
1 - Josh Kelly (GWS)
LEADERBOARD
10 - Harry McKay CARL
10 - Matt Rowell GCFC
9 - Brodie Grundy SYD
9 - Isaac Heeney SYD
8 - Wil Powell GCFC
7 - Callum Brown GWS
7 - Jesse Hogan GWS
6 - Charlie Curnow CARL
5 - Nick Blakey SYD
5 - Tom Green GWS
5 - Jack Viney MELB
4 - Brent Daniels GWS
4 - George Hewett CARL
4 - Lachie Whitfield GWS
3 - Josh Dunkley BL
3 - Lachie Fogarty CARL
3 - Touk Miller GCFC
3 - Darcy Wilmot BL
3 - Jarrod Witts GCFC
2 - Nick Daicos COLL
2 - Sam Flanders GCFC
2 - Ben King GCFC
2 - Chad Warner SYD