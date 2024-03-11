Carlton players celebrate their win over Brisbane in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S stirring comeback against Brisbane in Opening Round will live long in the memory of the Blues fans who rode every moment, but it doesn't quite crack the top 10 of the biggest revivals this century.

The 46-point deficit that the Blues overhauled at the Gabba ranks 11th among games played since 2000, a list that is headed by Essendon's legendary win over North Melbourne after the Bombers had trailed by 69 points in the second quarter.

A list of the biggest comebacks this century shows that 50 points is the threshold that sets the great revivals apart, with just five teams managing the feat.

Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton

The Lions and Blues clash in Opening Round

Brisbane's 'Miracle on Grass' in 2013 – capped off by Ash McGrath's famous winner – ranks fourth behind St Kilda's stunning victory over the Western Bulldogs in 2015, when the Saints trailed by 55 points early in the third quarter before rattling off seven straight goals to kickstart a stunning win.

The Blues' win in Opening Round is the biggest winning comeback since that match in round six, 2015.

West Coast's road victory over Geelong in 2006, in which Dean Cox, Daniel Kerr and Ben Cousins engineered a win from 54 points down with 11 minutes gone in the third quarter, is third on the list, while Melbourne's Austin Woneaeamirri-inspired resuscitation from 51 points down against Fremantle in 2008 rounds out the top five.

Last two mins: Blues come from clouds to deny Lions

The thrilling final moments between the Lions and the Blues in Opening Round

Remarkably, the Lions have emerged on the winning side of three of the top 10 biggest comebacks since 2000, with Friday night's turnaround the first time they've tasted bitter defeat having led by such a margin.

While records of the biggest comeback wins in VFL/AFL history are less certain given the lack of detail, Carlton's win ranks equal 27th among recorded comebacks. The Bombers' 2001 win is ranked No.1, ahead of Hawthorn's revival from 63 points down against St Kilda in round 12, 1999.

And Harry McKay's nerveless winner capped off the second-largest winning turnaround in the Carlton's history, ranking only behind the Blues' stirring win over arch rival Essendon in round three, 2007.

Biggest comeback wins this century

Deficit

Side

Opponent

Round

Final Margin

-69

Essendon

North Melbourne

Round 16, 2001

12

-55

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Round 6, 2015

7

-54

West Coast

Geelong

Round 10, 2006

3

-52

Brisbane

Geelong

Round 13, 2013

5

-51

Melbourne

Fremantle

Round 7, 2008

6

-51

Richmond

Hawthorn

Round 5, 2003

20

-48

Carlton

Essendon

Round 3, 2007

3

-47

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Round 4, 2008

20

-47

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Round 12, 2001

7

-47

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Round 21, 2009

15

Essendon v North Melbourne, R16, 2001

Biggest comeback in AFL history - Ess v NM, 2001

One of the most remarkable games ever seen as the Bombers hunt down the Kangaroos' 69-point lead in round 16, 2001. The sides kicked 52 goals between them to produce the seventh-highest scoring game

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs, R6, 2015

Staunch Saints erase 55-point deficit - WB v StK, 2015

Talk about a game of two halves! St Kilda recovers from an unenviable task to kick 12 of the last 14 goals against the Western Bulldogs in round six, 2015

West Coast v Geelong, R10, 2006

Eagles' flag intent at the Cattery - Geel v WCE, 2006

Trailing by 54 points on enemy territory, West Coast proves its premiership credentials in Round 10, 2006 and overpower Geelong in magnificent style

Brisbane v Geelong, R13, 2013

The 'miracle on grass' - Bris v Geel, 2013

Iconic commentary from Anthony Hudson at the Gabba, where Lions' veteran Ash McGrath completes a 52-point turnaround after the siren against the second-placed Cats in round 13, 2013

Melbourne v Fremantle, R7, 2008

Dees on a second-half mission - Melb v Frem, 2008

No Demons side had ever overcome a half-time deficit of more than 37 points, until Austin Wonaeamirri inspired a 50-point comeback in round 7, 2008

Richmond v Hawthorn, R5, 2003

Roaring Tigers claim 14 unanswered goals - Haw v Rich, 2003

Richmond creates club history, fighting back from 51 points down to kick 14 goals in a row at the MCG in round five, 2003 against a stunned Hawthorn side