Carlton players celebrate their win over Brisbane in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S stirring comeback against Brisbane in Opening Round will live long in the memory of the Blues fans who rode every moment, but it doesn't quite crack the top 10 of the biggest revivals this century.

The 46-point deficit that the Blues overhauled at the Gabba ranks 11th among games played since 2000, a list that is headed by Essendon's legendary win over North Melbourne after the Bombers had trailed by 69 points in the second quarter.

A list of the biggest comebacks this century shows that 50 points is the threshold that sets the great revivals apart, with just five teams managing the feat.

Brisbane's 'Miracle on Grass' in 2013 – capped off by Ash McGrath's famous winner – ranks fourth behind St Kilda's stunning victory over the Western Bulldogs in 2015, when the Saints trailed by 55 points early in the third quarter before rattling off seven straight goals to kickstart a stunning win.

The Blues' win in Opening Round is the biggest winning comeback since that match in round six, 2015.

West Coast's road victory over Geelong in 2006, in which Dean Cox, Daniel Kerr and Ben Cousins engineered a win from 54 points down with 11 minutes gone in the third quarter, is third on the list, while Melbourne's Austin Woneaeamirri-inspired resuscitation from 51 points down against Fremantle in 2008 rounds out the top five.

Remarkably, the Lions have emerged on the winning side of three of the top 10 biggest comebacks since 2000, with Friday night's turnaround the first time they've tasted bitter defeat having led by such a margin.

While records of the biggest comeback wins in VFL/AFL history are less certain given the lack of detail, Carlton's win ranks equal 27th among recorded comebacks. The Bombers' 2001 win is ranked No.1, ahead of Hawthorn's revival from 63 points down against St Kilda in round 12, 1999.

And Harry McKay's nerveless winner capped off the second-largest winning turnaround in the Carlton's history, ranking only behind the Blues' stirring win over arch rival Essendon in round three, 2007.

Biggest comeback wins this century

Essendon v North Melbourne, R16, 2001

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs, R6, 2015

West Coast v Geelong, R10, 2006

Brisbane v Geelong, R13, 2013

Melbourne v Fremantle, R7, 2008

Richmond v Hawthorn, R5, 2003