Zak Butters will play against West Coast this weekend, but a young tall is set to be sidelined for some time

Zak Butters celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against Essendon in R16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide prime mover Zak Butters is a certain starter for his club's premiership opener after overcoming a pre-season ankle injury.

Butters sprained his right ankle in the Power's AAMI Community Series game against Fremantle on March 1.

But the influential midfielder has been declared fit to face West Coast at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

"Lock in Butters, definitely," Power assistant coach Josh Carr said on Monday.

"I don't think you can really hold him back. He has done all the work and all the preparation, he's ready to go."

Emerging forward Ollie Lord will miss the Eagles game and could be out for up to 10 weeks after suffering a knee injury during training on Saturday.

Lord has been diagnosed with bone bruising on a knee and a fractured tibia.

Ollie Lord celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It looks like he doesn't need surgery," Carr said.

"It's definitely a relief when you know that you get a chance to come back, in whatever timeframe it is ... my guess is it's probably six to 10 (weeks out).

"It's obviously disappointing for us as a team and individually for Ollie ... but it's not as bad as we first thought. It didn't look great."

The Power, knocked out of last year's final series after consecutive defeats, enter their first game as hot favourites against the lowly Eagles.

But Carr said Port remained wary of the reigning wooden spooners.

"Like with every team, it's about us as coaches and the players have an understanding of what an opposition team is going to bring, the way their game style works," he said.

"And then bringing our game style to say, 'this is what's going to work against them'.

"Here, we have a big focus on how we play with an understanding of what the opposition are trying to achieve."