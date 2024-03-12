Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Harry Schoenberg
|Achilles
|6-8 weeks
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|1-3 weeks
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|12-14 weeks
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Thilthorpe has undergone successful surgery on his meniscus and is back in the gym training with upper body weights while in a leg brace. The Crows are confident the young key forward, who was a star during the pre-season, will make a full recovery and be available for the second half of the season. Murray and Schoenberg are progressing in their rehab, with the Crows awaiting permission for Murray to join contact training in the coming weeks. Sloane is trialling goggles before making his return to contact training after surgery for a detached retina. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|TBC
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Zane Zakostelsky
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Coleman underwent surgery on Tuesday and will soon start his rehabilitation. Conor McKenna ran at training on Tuesday and has been cleared to play Fremantle this weekend. Doedee also looked sharp and is closing in on his Lions debut. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Caleb Marchbank
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jesse Motlop
|Toe
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Back
|Indefinite
|Jacob Weitering
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues have lost Docherty for the season, which is a bitter blow for the entire club. Motlop will face a late fitness test before Thursday night's clash with the Tigers. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry DeMattia
|Finger
|7-9 weeks
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Jeremy Howe
|Calf
|Test
|Nathan Kreuger
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Nathan Murphy
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe will look to prove his fitness on Wednesday ahead of Friday night’s crunch game against Sydney at the MCG. The veteran missed Opening Round due to a corked calf, joining premiership backman Nathan Murphy on the sidelines to start 2024. Nathan Kreuger is still at least a month away from recovering from a hamstring strain. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|13 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|Test
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|5 weeks
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers have been dealt a blow ahead of their opener against the Hawks, with gun midfielder Parish ruled out. Ben Hobbs is available after playing in a VFL practice match last week, while Shiel is also edging closer to a return. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Leg
|Test
|Sean Darcy
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Michael Frederick
|Hamstring
|Test
|Odin Jones
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Ollie Murphy
|Ankle
|Test
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|TBC
|Ethan Stanley
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Corey Wagner
|Calf
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Darcy underwent an arthroscope on his left knee last week and the Dockers plan to have him playing in a month. Chapman recently returned from Qatar, where he visited specialist Dr Enda King. Fremantle is confident it is on the right track with his recovery. Wagner suffered a moderate-grade calf injury in a WAFL practice game at the weekend. Stanley, meanwhile, has suffered a low-grade syndesmosis injury. Defender Brandon Walker played managed minutes in a Peel Thunder practice game, making him available this week for a potential AFL return. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cam Guthrie
|Quad
|6-8 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Back
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Neither Guthrie or Rohan are close to an AFL return but that's the end of the bad news at the Cattery. Rohan is working back from a nerve-related issue in his back and will need to build training loads once he's fit. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Alex Davies
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jake Rogers
|Back
|1 week
|Jed Walter
|Collarbone
|2 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|12+ weeks
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
A clean bill of health for the Suns out of their Opening Round win over Richmond. Davies and Rogers will hope to be available the following week, while No.3 draft pick Walter is also closing in on a return.- Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Finn Callaghan
|Shoulder
|Test
|Isaac Cumming
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Phoenix Gothard
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|7 weeks
|James Leake
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|5-7 weeks
|Callan Ward
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants will lose Ward for potentially up to two months, while Cumming is also facing a setback in his recovery. Callaghan will be a test this week after standing on a nail at the beach, but Harry Perryman (hamstring) has been cleared to play and Darcy Jones (knee) is set to enjoy some minutes in the VFL. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Will Day
|Foot
|TBC
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Toe
|10-12 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Bailey Macdonald
|Leg
|1 week
|Will McCabe
|Back
|TBC
|Seamus Mitchell
|Jaw
|Test
|Dylan Moore
|Glandular fever
|Test
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Achilles
|2-4 weeks
|Chad Wingard
|Achilles
|TBC
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Dylan Moore missed both scratch matches against the Western Bulldogs due to glandular fever, but Hawthorn’s vice-captain is on track to be out there against Essendon. Will Day had already been ruled out of round one but is hoping to be available within the first month of the season. Chad Wingard is aiming to be ready to play again by early May after rupturing his Achilles in round 22. James Blanck will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL in February. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Collarbone
|8 weeks
|Lachie Hunter
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|TBC
|Harrison Petty
|Toe
|Test
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Daniel Turner
|Hip
|6-7 weeks
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Bowey underwent surgery on a broken collarbone after copping a heavy knock in the Demons' Opening Round loss to Sydney and is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks. After battling calf issues throughout the pre-season, McAdam suffered a fresh setback with a nerve-related hamstring issue set to sideline him for at least the next month. He will complete a training block away from the main group before he integrates into full training. Petty (toe) will undergo a fitness test at training on Thursday and will be available for selection if he passes. Hunter (calf) is continuing through his rehab program. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aidan Corr
|Ankle
|Test
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Luke McDonald
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jy Simpkin
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are hopeful Corr will be fit, but they are less certain on McDonald. There is still doubt around when Simpkin will return, having suffered another concussion blow.. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|13-15 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Knee/tibia
|TBC
|Kyle Marshall
|Back
|Test
|Tom McCallum
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Bad news with Lord needing to undergo an arthroscopy to determine the extent of a knee injury he suffered at training on Saturday. Scans have already showed bone bruising and an impaction fracture in his tibia. Zak Butters (ankle) and Quinton Narkle (back) have been cleared after recent niggles. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Jack Graham
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Tyler Sonsie
|Suspension (VFL)
|1 week
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Richmond has a host of big names available for its clash with Carlton. Tom Lynch (foot) is on the verge of playing his first game since round four last year. Captain Toby Nankervis (foot), Dustin Martin (corked calf) and Rhyan Mansell (ankle) are also all ready to play. Sonsie has one match remaining of his VFL suspension issued last year. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Butler
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Pectoral
|12-14 weeks
|Jack Sinclair
|Calf
|Test
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Jimmy Webster
|Suspension
|7 weeks
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Star half-back Jack Sinclair will need to prove his fitness later in the week ahead of Saturday’s clash down the highway after being troubled by calf issues late in the pre-season. Josh Battle and Mattaes Phillipou will both be available after missing the AAMI Community Series. Dougal Howard will miss at least the first month of the season after straining his hamstring, while Hunter Clark is at least a month away following more injury interruptions this summer. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|10-12 weeks
|Indhi Kirk
|Appendix
|1 week
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder
|12 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Arm
|3-4 weeks
|Angus Sheldrick
|Finger
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Adams is out of a leg brace but is yet to resume training, while Parker will be assessed again in three weeks. The only injury from the weekend was a fractured finger for Sheldrick in the VFL, which will sideline him for up to a month. Sam Reid played in the VFL team on the weekend, but the Swans will take a cautious approach given his injury history. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|TBC
|Tyler Brockman
|Knee
|Test
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Harry Edwards
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Flynn
|Knee
|TBC
|Clay Hall
|Ankle
|1 week
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|TBC
|Archer Reid
|Knee
|7-9 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Reuben Ginbey comes out of concussion protocols and will be available in round one, while Brockman just needs to prove his fitness this week. The Eagles are taking a cautious approach with young midfielder Hewett and won't rush his return from a long-lasting foot injury. The club will confirm a planned timeline for ruckman Flynn, with hopes he could return from a serious hamstring injury sooner than initially feared. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Croft
|Shin
|3-5 weeks
|Bailey Dale
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ryan Gardner
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Ankle
|Test
|Aiden O'Driscoll
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: March 12, 2024
Early prognosis
Dale is in a race to be fit for round one due to lingering hamstring tightness that might rule him out later in the week. O'Donnell played managed minutes in the VFL on Saturday after injuring his ankle against Hawthorn late last month and could be considered against the Demons to start 2024. - Josh Gabelich