Keidean Coleman is carried to the bench during the match between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Murray Knee 10-12 weeks
Harry Schoenberg Achilles 6-8 weeks
Rory Sloane Eye 1-3 weeks
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 12-14 weeks
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Thilthorpe has undergone successful surgery on his meniscus and is back in the gym training with upper body weights while in a leg brace. The Crows are confident the young key forward, who was a star during the pre-season, will make a full recovery and be available for the second half of the season. Murray and Schoenberg are progressing in their rehab, with the Crows awaiting permission for Murray to join contact training in the coming weeks. Sloane is trialling goggles before making his return to contact training after surgery for a detached retina. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Ashcroft Knee TBC
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee 1-2 weeks
Carter Michael Knee 8-10 weeks
Zane Zakostelsky Groin TBC
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Coleman underwent surgery on Tuesday and will soon start his rehabilitation. Conor McKenna ran at training on Tuesday and has been cleared to play Fremantle this weekend. Doedee also looked sharp and is closing in on his Lions debut. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Caleb Marchbank Illness Indefinite
Jack Martin Knee 1-2 weeks
Jesse Motlop Toe Test
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Sam Walsh Back Indefinite
Jacob Weitering Calf Indefinite
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues have lost Docherty for the season, which is a bitter blow for the entire club. Motlop will face a late fitness test before Thursday night's clash with the Tigers. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry DeMattia Finger 7-9 weeks
Josh Eyre Hamstring 7-9 weeks
Jeremy Howe Calf Test
Nathan Kreuger Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Nathan Murphy Concussion TBC
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe will look to prove his fitness on Wednesday ahead of Friday night’s crunch game against Sydney at the MCG. The veteran missed Opening Round due to a corked calf, joining premiership backman Nathan Murphy on the sidelines to start 2024. Nathan Kreuger is still at least a month away from recovering from a hamstring strain. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 13 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Darcy Parish Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Jordan Ridley Quad 3 weeks
Dylan Shiel Foot Test
Tex Wanganeen Foot 5 weeks
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers have been dealt a blow ahead of their opener against the Hawks, with gun midfielder Parish ruled out. Ben Hobbs is available after playing in a VFL practice match last week, while Shiel is also edging closer to a return. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Heath Chapman Hamstring 4 weeks
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Leg Test
Sean Darcy Knee 3-4 weeks
Michael Frederick Hamstring Test
Odin Jones Concussion TBC
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Ollie Murphy Ankle Test
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC
Ethan Stanley Ankle 2-3 weeks
Corey Wagner Calf 6-8 weeks
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Darcy underwent an arthroscope on his left knee last week and the Dockers plan to have him playing in a month. Chapman recently returned from Qatar, where he visited specialist Dr Enda King. Fremantle is confident it is on the right track with his recovery. Wagner suffered a moderate-grade calf injury in a WAFL practice game at the weekend. Stanley, meanwhile, has suffered a low-grade syndesmosis injury. Defender Brandon Walker played managed minutes in a Peel Thunder practice game, making him available this week for a potential AFL return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cam Guthrie Quad 6-8 weeks
Gary Rohan Back 4-6 weeks
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Neither Guthrie or Rohan are close to an AFL return but that's the end of the bad news at the Cattery. Rohan is working back from a nerve-related issue in his back and will need to build training loads once he's fit. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alex Davies Hamstring 1 week
Jake Rogers Back 1 week
Jed Walter Collarbone 2 weeks
Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

A clean bill of health for the Suns out of their Opening Round win over Richmond. Davies and Rogers will hope to be available the following week, while No.3 draft pick Walter is also closing in on a return.- Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Finn Callaghan Shoulder Test
Isaac Cumming Quad 4-6 weeks
Phoenix Gothard Illness Indefinite
Adam Kennedy Knee 7 weeks
James Leake Quad 4-6 weeks
Braydon Preuss Back 5-7 weeks
Callan Ward Shoulder 6-8 weeks
Nathan Wardius Shin 4-6 weeks
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will lose Ward for potentially up to two months, while Cumming is also facing a setback in his recovery. Callaghan will be a test this week after standing on a nail at the beach, but Harry Perryman (hamstring) has been cleared to play and Darcy Jones (knee) is set to enjoy some minutes in the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Will Day Foot TBC
Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 10-12 weeks
Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Bailey Macdonald Leg 1 week
Will McCabe Back TBC
Seamus Mitchell Jaw Test
Dylan Moore Glandular fever Test
Jack O'Sullivan Foot 3-4 weeks
Cooper Stephens Achilles 2-4 weeks
Chad Wingard Achilles TBC
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Dylan Moore missed both scratch matches against the Western Bulldogs due to glandular fever, but Hawthorn’s vice-captain is on track to be out there against Essendon. Will Day had already been ruled out of round one but is hoping to be available within the first month of the season. Chad Wingard is aiming to be ready to play again by early May after rupturing his Achilles in round 22. James Blanck will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL in February. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Collarbone 8 weeks
Lachie Hunter Calf 2-3 weeks
Shane McAdam Hamstring TBC
Jake Melksham Knee TBC
Harrison Petty Toe Test
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Daniel Turner Hip 6-7 weeks
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Bowey underwent surgery on a broken collarbone after copping a heavy knock in the Demons' Opening Round loss to Sydney and is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks. After battling calf issues throughout the pre-season, McAdam suffered a fresh setback with a nerve-related hamstring issue set to sideline him for at least the next month. He will complete a training block away from the main group before he integrates into full training. Petty (toe) will undergo a fitness test at training on Thursday and will be available for selection if he passes. Hunter (calf) is continuing through his rehab program. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aidan Corr Ankle Test
Griffin Logue Knee Indefinite
Luke McDonald Hamstring Test
Jy Simpkin Concussion Indefinite
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful Corr will be fit, but they are less certain on McDonald. There is still doubt around when Simpkin will return, having suffered another concussion blow.. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Hugh Jackson Hip 13-15 weeks
Ollie Lord Knee/tibia TBC
Kyle Marshall Back Test
Tom McCallum Ankle 4-5 weeks
Sam Powell-Pepper Suspension Round 5
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Bad news with Lord needing to undergo an arthroscopy to determine the extent of a knee injury he suffered at training on Saturday. Scans have already showed bone bruising and an impaction fracture in his tibia. Zak Butters (ankle) and Quinton Narkle (back) have been cleared after recent niggles. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Jack Graham Quad 2-3 weeks
Tyler Sonsie Suspension (VFL) 1 week
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond has a host of big names available for its clash with Carlton. Tom Lynch (foot) is on the verge of playing his first game since round four last year. Captain Toby Nankervis (foot), Dustin Martin (corked calf) and Rhyan Mansell (ankle) are also all ready to play. Sonsie has one match remaining of his VFL suspension issued last year. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Dan Butler Ankle 1-2 weeks
Hunter Clark Calf 4-5 weeks
Paddy Dow Knee 3-4 weeks
Jack Hayes Knee 3-4 weeks
Dougal Howard Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Ben Paton Pectoral 12-14 weeks
Jack Sinclair Calf Test
James Van Es Ankle 4-5 weeks
Jimmy Webster Suspension 7 weeks
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Star half-back Jack Sinclair will need to prove his fitness later in the week ahead of Saturday’s clash down the highway after being troubled by calf issues late in the pre-season. Josh Battle and Mattaes Phillipou will both be available after missing the AAMI Community Series. Dougal Howard will miss at least the first month of the season after straining his hamstring, while Hunter Clark is at least a month away following more injury interruptions this summer. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Adams Knee 2-3 weeks
Harry Arnold Back 10-12 weeks
Indhi Kirk Appendix 1 week
Callum Mills Shoulder 12 weeks
Luke Parker Arm 3-4 weeks
Angus Sheldrick Finger 3-4 weeks
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Adams is out of a leg brace but is yet to resume training, while Parker will be assessed again in three weeks. The only injury from the weekend was a fractured finger for Sheldrick in the VFL, which will sideline him for up to a month. Sam Reid played in the VFL team on the weekend, but the Swans will take a cautious approach given his injury history. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Rhett Bazzo Groin TBC
Tyler Brockman Knee Test
Jai Culley Knee 3-4 weeks
Harry Edwards Finger 1-2 weeks
Matt Flynn Knee TBC
Clay Hall Ankle 1 week
Elijah Hewett Foot TBC
Archer Reid Knee 7-9 weeks
Liam Ryan Hamstring 4 weeks
Dom Sheed Foot 2-3 weeks
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Reuben Ginbey comes out of concussion protocols and will be available in round one, while Brockman just needs to prove his fitness this week. The Eagles are taking a cautious approach with young midfielder Hewett and won't rush his return from a long-lasting foot injury. The club will confirm a planned timeline for ruckman Flynn, with hopes he could return from a serious hamstring injury sooner than initially feared. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Croft Shin 3-5 weeks
Bailey Dale Hamstring Test
Ryan Gardner Foot 4-5 weeks
James O'Donnell Ankle Test
Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Test
Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Dale is in a race to be fit for round one due to lingering hamstring tightness that might rule him out later in the week. O'Donnell played managed minutes in the VFL on Saturday after injuring his ankle against Hawthorn late last month and could be considered against the Demons to start 2024. - Josh Gabelich