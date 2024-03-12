Keidean Coleman is carried to the bench during the match between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Murray Knee 10-12 weeks Harry Schoenberg Achilles 6-8 weeks Rory Sloane Eye 1-3 weeks Riley Thilthorpe Knee 12-14 weeks Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Thilthorpe has undergone successful surgery on his meniscus and is back in the gym training with upper body weights while in a leg brace. The Crows are confident the young key forward, who was a star during the pre-season, will make a full recovery and be available for the second half of the season. Murray and Schoenberg are progressing in their rehab, with the Crows awaiting permission for Murray to join contact training in the coming weeks. Sloane is trialling goggles before making his return to contact training after surgery for a detached retina. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee TBC Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee 1-2 weeks Carter Michael Knee 8-10 weeks Zane Zakostelsky Groin TBC Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Coleman underwent surgery on Tuesday and will soon start his rehabilitation. Conor McKenna ran at training on Tuesday and has been cleared to play Fremantle this weekend. Doedee also looked sharp and is closing in on his Lions debut. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Sam Docherty Knee Season Caleb Marchbank Illness Indefinite Jack Martin Knee 1-2 weeks Jesse Motlop Toe Test Jack Silvagni Knee Season Sam Walsh Back Indefinite Jacob Weitering Calf Indefinite Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues have lost Docherty for the season, which is a bitter blow for the entire club. Motlop will face a late fitness test before Thursday night's clash with the Tigers. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry DeMattia Finger 7-9 weeks Josh Eyre Hamstring 7-9 weeks Jeremy Howe Calf Test Nathan Kreuger Hamstring 4-5 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Nathan Murphy Concussion TBC Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe will look to prove his fitness on Wednesday ahead of Friday night’s crunch game against Sydney at the MCG. The veteran missed Opening Round due to a corked calf, joining premiership backman Nathan Murphy on the sidelines to start 2024. Nathan Kreuger is still at least a month away from recovering from a hamstring strain. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 13 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Darcy Parish Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 3 weeks Dylan Shiel Foot Test Tex Wanganeen Foot 5 weeks Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers have been dealt a blow ahead of their opener against the Hawks, with gun midfielder Parish ruled out. Ben Hobbs is available after playing in a VFL practice match last week, while Shiel is also edging closer to a return. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring 4 weeks Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Leg Test Sean Darcy Knee 3-4 weeks Michael Frederick Hamstring Test Odin Jones Concussion TBC Sebit Kuek Knee Season Ollie Murphy Ankle Test Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC Ethan Stanley Ankle 2-3 weeks Corey Wagner Calf 6-8 weeks Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Darcy underwent an arthroscope on his left knee last week and the Dockers plan to have him playing in a month. Chapman recently returned from Qatar, where he visited specialist Dr Enda King. Fremantle is confident it is on the right track with his recovery. Wagner suffered a moderate-grade calf injury in a WAFL practice game at the weekend. Stanley, meanwhile, has suffered a low-grade syndesmosis injury. Defender Brandon Walker played managed minutes in a Peel Thunder practice game, making him available this week for a potential AFL return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cam Guthrie Quad 6-8 weeks Gary Rohan Back 4-6 weeks Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Neither Guthrie or Rohan are close to an AFL return but that's the end of the bad news at the Cattery. Rohan is working back from a nerve-related issue in his back and will need to build training loads once he's fit. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Davies Hamstring 1 week Jake Rogers Back 1 week Jed Walter Collarbone 2 weeks Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

A clean bill of health for the Suns out of their Opening Round win over Richmond. Davies and Rogers will hope to be available the following week, while No.3 draft pick Walter is also closing in on a return.- Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Finn Callaghan Shoulder Test Isaac Cumming Quad 4-6 weeks Phoenix Gothard Illness Indefinite Adam Kennedy Knee 7 weeks James Leake Quad 4-6 weeks Braydon Preuss Back 5-7 weeks Callan Ward Shoulder 6-8 weeks Nathan Wardius Shin 4-6 weeks Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will lose Ward for potentially up to two months, while Cumming is also facing a setback in his recovery. Callaghan will be a test this week after standing on a nail at the beach, but Harry Perryman (hamstring) has been cleared to play and Darcy Jones (knee) is set to enjoy some minutes in the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Will Day Foot TBC Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 10-12 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 4-5 weeks Bailey Macdonald Leg 1 week Will McCabe Back TBC Seamus Mitchell Jaw Test Dylan Moore Glandular fever Test Jack O'Sullivan Foot 3-4 weeks Cooper Stephens Achilles 2-4 weeks Chad Wingard Achilles TBC Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Dylan Moore missed both scratch matches against the Western Bulldogs due to glandular fever, but Hawthorn’s vice-captain is on track to be out there against Essendon. Will Day had already been ruled out of round one but is hoping to be available within the first month of the season. Chad Wingard is aiming to be ready to play again by early May after rupturing his Achilles in round 22. James Blanck will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL in February. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Collarbone 8 weeks Lachie Hunter Calf 2-3 weeks Shane McAdam Hamstring TBC Jake Melksham Knee TBC Harrison Petty Toe Test Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Daniel Turner Hip 6-7 weeks Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Bowey underwent surgery on a broken collarbone after copping a heavy knock in the Demons' Opening Round loss to Sydney and is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks. After battling calf issues throughout the pre-season, McAdam suffered a fresh setback with a nerve-related hamstring issue set to sideline him for at least the next month. He will complete a training block away from the main group before he integrates into full training. Petty (toe) will undergo a fitness test at training on Thursday and will be available for selection if he passes. Hunter (calf) is continuing through his rehab program. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Corr Ankle Test Griffin Logue Knee Indefinite Luke McDonald Hamstring Test Jy Simpkin Concussion Indefinite Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful Corr will be fit, but they are less certain on McDonald. There is still doubt around when Simpkin will return, having suffered another concussion blow.. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Jackson Hip 13-15 weeks Ollie Lord Knee/tibia TBC Kyle Marshall Back Test Tom McCallum Ankle 4-5 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Suspension Round 5 Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Bad news with Lord needing to undergo an arthroscopy to determine the extent of a knee injury he suffered at training on Saturday. Scans have already showed bone bruising and an impaction fracture in his tibia. Zak Butters (ankle) and Quinton Narkle (back) have been cleared after recent niggles. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Jack Graham Quad 2-3 weeks Tyler Sonsie Suspension (VFL) 1 week Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond has a host of big names available for its clash with Carlton. Tom Lynch (foot) is on the verge of playing his first game since round four last year. Captain Toby Nankervis (foot), Dustin Martin (corked calf) and Rhyan Mansell (ankle) are also all ready to play. Sonsie has one match remaining of his VFL suspension issued last year. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Ankle 1-2 weeks Hunter Clark Calf 4-5 weeks Paddy Dow Knee 3-4 weeks Jack Hayes Knee 3-4 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 4-5 weeks Ben Paton Pectoral 12-14 weeks Jack Sinclair Calf Test James Van Es Ankle 4-5 weeks Jimmy Webster Suspension 7 weeks Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Star half-back Jack Sinclair will need to prove his fitness later in the week ahead of Saturday’s clash down the highway after being troubled by calf issues late in the pre-season. Josh Battle and Mattaes Phillipou will both be available after missing the AAMI Community Series. Dougal Howard will miss at least the first month of the season after straining his hamstring, while Hunter Clark is at least a month away following more injury interruptions this summer. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee 2-3 weeks Harry Arnold Back 10-12 weeks Indhi Kirk Appendix 1 week Callum Mills Shoulder 12 weeks Luke Parker Arm 3-4 weeks Angus Sheldrick Finger 3-4 weeks Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Adams is out of a leg brace but is yet to resume training, while Parker will be assessed again in three weeks. The only injury from the weekend was a fractured finger for Sheldrick in the VFL, which will sideline him for up to a month. Sam Reid played in the VFL team on the weekend, but the Swans will take a cautious approach given his injury history. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rhett Bazzo Groin TBC Tyler Brockman Knee Test Jai Culley Knee 3-4 weeks Harry Edwards Finger 1-2 weeks Matt Flynn Knee TBC Clay Hall Ankle 1 week Elijah Hewett Foot TBC Archer Reid Knee 7-9 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring 4 weeks Dom Sheed Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Reuben Ginbey comes out of concussion protocols and will be available in round one, while Brockman just needs to prove his fitness this week. The Eagles are taking a cautious approach with young midfielder Hewett and won't rush his return from a long-lasting foot injury. The club will confirm a planned timeline for ruckman Flynn, with hopes he could return from a serious hamstring injury sooner than initially feared. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Shin 3-5 weeks Bailey Dale Hamstring Test Ryan Gardner Foot 4-5 weeks James O'Donnell Ankle Test Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite Bailey Smith Knee Season Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Test Updated: March 12, 2024

Early prognosis

Dale is in a race to be fit for round one due to lingering hamstring tightness that might rule him out later in the week. O'Donnell played managed minutes in the VFL on Saturday after injuring his ankle against Hawthorn late last month and could be considered against the Demons to start 2024. - Josh Gabelich