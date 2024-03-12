Darcy Wilson will run out for the first time in St Kilda colours this weekend, alongside club debutant Riley Bonner

After being drafted by St Kilda, Darcy Wilson poses for a photo on November 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FIRST-ROUND pick Darcy Wilson will make his debut in St Kilda's round one clash against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old was informed on Tuesday that he will play for the Saints first-up, following an impressive maiden pre-season at Moorabbin.

Wilson has hit the ground running, literally, since being selected with pick No.18 in last November's AFL Draft, winning the 3km time trial in December and impressing across the pre-season with his endurance and outside class.

The Murray Bushrangers product cemented a round one debut by collecting 24 disposals, 10 marks and 644 metres gained in the AAMI Community Series win over North Melbourne at the start of the month.

Wilson was a member of the AFL Academy and Vic Country programs in 2023 and is well placed to play plenty of senior football under Ross Lyon in 2024.

Darcy Wilson during the AAMI Community Series match between North Melbourne and St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Port Adelaide wingman Riley Bonner is also set to play his first game for the Saints this weekend, less than six months after being delisted following 93 appearances for the Power.

The 27-year-old secured an AFL lifeline when the Saints selected the South Australian in the Pre-Season Draft in November.

Since then, Bonner has settled into a spot at half-back and put his hand up for a spot against Chris Scott's side by amassing 30 disposals and 727 metres gained in the practice match against North Melbourne.

With Jimmy Webster suspended and Ben Paton injured, St Kilda will be hoping Jack Sinclair proves his fitness later in the week.

The dual All-Australian missed the practice matches due to a lingering calf issue, but is yet to be ruled out of round one.