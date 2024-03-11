Collingwood officials have backed Mason Cox after a pre-game interaction with GWS officials and players earned a 'please explain' from the AFL

Mason Cox looks dejected after losing the match between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood at Engie Stadium in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD ruckman Mason Cox has apologised for making contact with Greater Western Sydney assistant Shane Mumford before the first bounce on Saturday night, conceding he should not have attempted to complete his pre-match ruck drill once GWS players were in his vicinity.

Cox was issued with a 'please explain' from the AFL on Sunday after he tangled with Mumford and appeared to collide with Giants midfielder Josh Kelly during a ruck drill before the match at Engie Stadium.

The Magpies said Cox and fellow ruck Darcy Cameron were completing their pre-game centre-bounce practice in their prescribed window before the Giants' group arrived to begin their prescribed window.

"During this period of transition, Mason had requested the AFL umpire to bounce the ball once more to finalise his preparation," the Magpies said in a statement.

"The umpire bounced the ball with Mason's run-up coinciding with GWS moving into the centre circle area. Mason elected to complete the drill, making contact with a Giants official,"

Learn More 00:20

Cox conceded he should have stopped instead of completing the final drill.

"I apologise for the incident in our pre-game where I made contact with a GWS official," he said.

"In the moment, I was solely focussed on getting one more bounce in – in hindsight, I should have stopped my run-up rather than completing the drill."

Cox struggled on the field on Saturday night, failing to record a single disposal in the first half and finishing Collingwood's 32-point defeat with only five touches and one mark.

Despite neither the Giants nor their ruck coach flagging the issue with the AFL, forward Brent Daniels labelled the incident "really bizarre", saying "it wasn't a good look" and "if you're going to do that, you'd want to back it up on the field".

"Mason likes to say things that get a bit of a headline," Daniels said while speaking on Channel Nine on Sunday morning.

"He likes the limelight, but what he did before the game I thought was really bizarre. A bit of carry on."

Learn More 21:15

Brendon Bolton, the Magpies' GM of Football, said Cox would be more aware in the future.

"We have reviewed the situation and it is clear it was a period of transition in the centre circle – our rucks were completing their centre bounce practice as the GWS midfield arrived to commence their centre-circle work," Bolton said.

"Mason has acknowledged that making contact with opposition officials or players pre-game should be avoided and with our club's support, will be more aware in future."

The League's investigation continues.