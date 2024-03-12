A trio of the AFL's best players have spoken to The Traders ahead of the start of the Fantasy season

Jack Steele poses for a photo during St Kilda's team photo day on February 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE STARS have spoken.

Fremantle gun Hayden Young, St Kilda forward Max King and Greater Western Sydney star Tom Green have spoken to The Traders about some of their top Fantasy picks for 2024.

Young has a "steal" at the Dockers, King discussed the Fantasy options at the Saints and Green showed off his knowledge, plus provided some intel from the Giants.

Tune in for the full interviews below.

Hayden Young

on Jordan Clark…

"He'll be good this year, he'll be really good. He doesn't mind a bit of junk time footy does Clarky. He likes to rack up."

on Nat Fyfe…

"I do have a young team, but 'Fyfey' is in my team. He's tracking really well. He's relatively cheap for the player that he is, so he's a bit of a steal in my opinion. He's had a great pre-season. I've loved playing alongside him in the midfield and I'm certainly learning a lot from him. He's looking sharp. I've got him in my team."

on Luke Jackson…

"He should do well. He had a look at it late last year, obviously Sean (Darcy) went down last year and Luke played the last handful of games in the ruck and we actually performed quite well with Luke in there. He provided some great support at ground level, he's sort of another midfielder in a sense so he's trained mostly up forward this pre-season but he's done a bit of work in the ruck and we're looking forward to having him in there and hopefully he can have an impact."

For his thoughts on who he'd pick between Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong, and who else is in his team, listen to the full episode below.

Max King

on Jack Steele…

"I've got him. I was surprised about the blokes ahead of him. He's a bit cheaper this year I reckon and absolutely flying at the moment so I definitely could not leave him out."

on Darcy Wilson…

"He's a very impressive young kid. I've got him in my team as well, on the bench there. Amazing athlete and I think he'll play a lot of footy this year."

on Riley Bonner…

"As you can see in the praccy matches, he's very talented and looks like he's going to play a lot of footy as well. I reckon he surprised a few with how he went in the games and he's shown what he can do. He's a great one to have in your team."

For his thoughts on Jack Sinclair, and who else is in his team, listen to the full episode below.

Tom Green

on Aaron Cadman…

"As we saw on the weekend as well, I think he's in for a really big year, he's had a great off-season and pre-season and he's just going from strength to strength."

on Lachie Whitfield…

"I don't have 'Whitters' at the minute, but I might have to reshuffle the team just to fit him in because 'Whitters' is amazing at that sort of stuff. I might have to consider that."

on picking Caleb Serong and Harry Sheezel…

"I've also picked Caleb Serong who's in my draft obviously and he's a fantastic player. He's really consistent in the way he goes about it so he's a fantastic one to have. I've got Harry Sheezel in my backline. I think he's only going to keep getting better, hopefully he doesn't play that well against us this weekend but other than that I hope he goes OK."