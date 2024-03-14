Follow the live coverage from the round one clash between the Blues and the Tigers

Follow it LIVE: Carlton v Richmond from 7.30pm AEDT

ROUND one is here, and Carlton and Richmond do battle in their traditional blockbuster at the MCG on Thursday night.

Carlton is flying high after turning around a 46-point deficit against Brisbane to snatch a thriller by the barest of margins at the Lions' Gabba fortress.

The Blues will now ride that momentum into their match against the Tigers as they look to claim just their second win in the past 12 traditional round one clashes between the old rivals.

Richmond made a less promising start to its season in coach Adem Yze's first game in charge, but the new-look Tigers were better in the second half against Gold Coast, but will need more from their midfield if they are to match it with the Blues.

Carlton v Richmond at the MCG, 7.30pm AEDT



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Corey Durdin

Richmond: Rhyan Mansell

The Tigers have swung the axe at the selection table, dropping Jacob Koschitzke, Sam Banks, Sam Naismith and Samson Ryan while welcoming back Dustin Martin, Tom Lynch, Toby Nankervis and Rhyan Mansell, who will start as sub.



Corey Durdin, who comes into the side to replace Sam Docherty, has been named as the Blues' sub, while Jack Carroll has been promoted into the starting 22 after starting as the sub last week.

Docherty will miss the rest of the 2024 season after suffering an ACL injury in Opening Round.