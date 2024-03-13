Col Young joins Cal and Riley for this week's episode of Gettable

Riley Beveridge, Col Young and Callum Twomey on the set of Gettable on March 13, 2024. Picture: Supplied

PLAYER agent Col Young joins Gettable for their first episode of season 2024.

Young chats through negotiations around Wil Powell's fresh long-term contract at Gold Coast, takes us inside the talks that brought Liam Henry to St Kilda, and gives updates on the futures of uncontracted duo Matt Guelfi and Kamdyn McIntosh.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also discuss the 12 free agents to watch this year, provide the latest on Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's situation, and chat through the rival teams already in the hunt for a star Swan.

They also go through all of your questions as 'Askable' returns for season 2024, and provide a few thoughts in their brand new segment 'Closing Time'.

