ESSENDON will start its season against arch-rival Hawthorn for the third time in four seasons and yet again with uncertainty around what each team can hope to achieve.

The Bombers bolstered their best 23 with the recruitment of Ben McKay, Todd Goldstein, Jade Gresham and Xavier Duursma but will also hope their host of recent high-end draft picks help them improve.

Hawthorn has suffered a horror run with injury over the pre-season with last year's club champion Will Day among those set to miss the start of the season.

The Hawks have at least addressed concerns in their forward half with the recruitment of Nick Watson, Jack Ginnivan and Mabior Chol, and return of Jack Gunston, but at this stage have holes to fill in other parts of the ground.

Hawthorn will unleash prized draft pick Nick Watson for the first time, recruits Jack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol and Massimo D'Ambrosio have also been named, while three-time premiership forward Jack Gunston, who returned to the Hawks last October after one season at Brisbane, will also play.

Essendon's side features four club debutants, with off-season recruits Xavier Duursma, Ben McKay, Todd Goldstein and Jade Gresham all named in the line-up.

Emerging defender Zach Reid will play his first AFL game since the final round of 2022, while Sam Draper has not been named.

Essendon v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Elijah Tsatas

Hawthorn: Finn Maginness

Greater Western Sydney more than lived up to the pre-season hype with a devastating display against reigning premier Collingwood and can now double down against the less-fancied North Melbourne.

The Giants had too much firepower for the Magpies with Callum Brown (five goals), Jesse Hogan (four) and Aaron Cadman (two) among the talls leading the way, and can eye an even bigger feast of majors against the Kangaroos' injury-riddled defence.

North Melbourne faces what already looms as one of the toughest challenges of its season when it opens up against the impressive GWS with a side that has only got younger since a 17th-placed finish last year.

Finn Callaghan is in to play his first game of the season for the Giants, as is Harry Perryman, at the expense of injured Callan Ward and unlucky Toby McMullin.

North has named highly-touted draftees Colby McKercher (pick No.2) and Zane Duursma (pick No.4) to make their debuts, while free agent recruit Toby Pink has also been picked to make his long-awaited AFL debut. Recruits Dylan Stephens and Zac Fisher will also play

Geelong is looking to bounce back after becoming the third reigning premier in seven years to miss the finals the next year.

Key retirements, a wretched run with injury and moves to replenish the midfield made 2023 tough for the Cats, but there is hope of an immediate response under master coach Chris Scott. An early statement against St Kilda would be one way to quieten, if not silence, the doubters.

Coach Ross Lyon made an immediate impact as St Kilda returned to finals in his first season back in charge but questions remain over whether his side has the top-end talent to challenge deeper.

The Saints have set themselves up to continue their rapid rise with a best 23 set to be bolstered by clever recruitment with a focus on speed.

Draftee Lance Collard will debut for St Kilda, while mature-age VFL draftee Shaun Mannagh has been named on the Cats' bench.

Gold Coast burst out of the blocks with a blazing first half against Richmond but missed an opportunity to make an early statement as it then all but cruised to the line.

A clash with a likely top-eight contender will give us a better read on the Suns outfit that will be buoyed by the first-up performance of their ominous midfield group.

Much is expected of Adelaide after its steady improvement over recent years that still left it soul-crushingly short of a first finals berth since 2017.

Gold Coast is unchanged from the team that beat Richmond, while the Crows have given a club debut to former Sun Chris Burgess and named Lachie Gollant to a forward line missing injured pair Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe.