BRISBANE'S dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale is out of Sunday's game against Fremantle after suffering a slight hamstring strain in the Opening Round.

Tom Mitchell (managed) won't be there for Collingwood against Sydney on Friday night, while Jack Macrae has also been left out of the Western Bulldogs' team to face Melbourne on Sunday.

In other round one team news, John Noble has been omitted, Sam Draper has not been named for Essendon, draftee Lance Collard will debut for St Kilda, as will mature-age VFL draftee Shaun Mannagh, who has been named on the Cats' bench.

Neale pulled up sore for the Lions following their first-up loss to Carlton, but is expected to be back to face Collingwood in their next match in a fortnight.

As flagged by Magpies coach Craig McRae, Fin Macrae has been recalled into the 23, while Jeremy Howe is also back to solidify the defence, while opponents Sydney are unchanged for Friday Night Football.

While the Dogs have dropped the selection bombshell by leaving out Macrae, Melbourne has also made some big calls, dropping Adam Tomlinson and Josh Schache among at least four changes.

Kysaiah Pickett is back from suspension to give the Demons' forward line some spark, while Marty Hore has also been named for his first game since 2019.

Finn Callaghan is in to play his first game of the season for Greater Western Sydney against North Melbourne on Saturday, as is Harry Perryman, at the expense of injured Callan Ward and unlucky Toby McMullin.

Gold Coast is unchanged from the team that beat Richmond for its match against Adelaide on Saturday night, while the Crows have given a club debut to former Sun Chris Burgess and named Lachie Gollant to a forward line missing injured pair Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Collingwood v Sydney at the MCG, 7.40pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

IN: J.Howe, F.Macrae

OUT: T.Mitchell (managed), J.Noble (sub)

Last week's sub: John Noble

SYDNEY

IN: Nil

OUT: Nil

Last week's sub: Sam Wicks

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Essendon v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

ESSENDON

B: A.McGrath 1 B.McKay 32 D.Heppell 21

HB: M.Redman 27 Z.Reid 31 J.Kelly 29

C: E.Tsatas 5 J.Caldwell 6 N.Martin 37

HF: S.Durham 22 K.Langford 4 A.Perkins 16

F: J.Stringer 25 P.Wright 20 J.Gresham 11

Foll: T.Goldstein 17 W.Setterfield 12 Z.Merrett – C 7

I/C: N.Cox 13 H.Jones 23 X.Duursma 28 M.Guelfi 35 J.Menzie 47

Emerg: S.Draper 2 J.Laverde 15 N.Hind 19

HAWTHORN

B: J.Impey 4 S.Frost 8 J.Scrimshaw 14

HB: M.D'Ambrosio 16 J.Sicily – C 6 C.Mackenzie 28

C: C.Macdonald 31 J.Newcombe 3 J.Weddle 23

HF: M.Chol 18 D.Moore 13 N.Watson 34

F: B.Hardwick 15 M.Lewis 2 J.Ginnivan 33

Foll: N.Reeves 7 J.Ward 25 C.Nash 11

I/C: F.Maginness 32 J.Worpel 5 J.Gunston 19 L.Breust 22 K.Amon 10

Emerg: M.Ramsden 38 E.Phillips 37 H.Hustwaite 44

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Engie Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

IN: F.Callaghan, H.Perryman

OUT: T.McMullin (omitted), C.Ward (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Toby McMullin

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: J.Goater 31 A.Corr 4 K.Dawson 42

HB: Z.Fisher 16 T.Pink 32 D.Tucker 13

C: D.Stephens 15 L.Davies-Uniacke 9 B.Scott 8

HF: C.Zurhaar 44 C.Coleman-Jones 21 C.McKercher 10

F: P.Curtis 25, N.Larkey, 20, Z.Duursma 7

Foll: T.Xerri 38 G.Wardlaw 6 H.Sheezel 3

I/C: C.Lazzaro 35 T.Powell 24 J.Stephenson 2 L.Shiels 14 E.Ford 40

Emerg: B.Nyuon 28 R.Hansen Jr 46 M.Bergman 27

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEDT

GEELONG

B: T.Stewart 44 S.De Koning 16 Z.Guthrie 39

HB: M.O'Connor 42 J.Henry 38 M.Duncan 22

C: M.Blicavs 46 P.Dangerfield - C 35 M.Holmes 9

HF: B.Close 45 T.Stengle 18 T.Hawkins 26

F: J.Cameron 5 O.Dempsey 28 O.Henry 36

Foll: R.Stanley 1 T.Bruhn 4 J.Clark 13

I/C: J.Kolodjashnij 8 T.Atkins 30 Z.Tuohy 2 G.Miers 32 S.Mannagh 7

Emerg: O.Mullin 34 S.Neale 33 B.Parfitt 3

ST KILDA

B: L.Stocker 14 Z.Cordy 21 C.Wilkie 44

HB: J.Battle 26 R.Bonner 36 N.Wanganeen-Milera 7

C: M.Wood 32 S.Ross 6 B.Hill 8

HF: D.Wilson 22 L.Henry 23 M.Owens 10

F: J.Higgins 1 M.King 12 T.Membrey 28

Foll: R.Marshall 19 J.Steele - C 9 B.Crouch 5

I/C: M.Windhager 2 L.Collard 4 R.Byrnes 13 M.Phillipou 25 C.Sharman 43

Emerg: A.Schoenmaker 27 H.Garcia 34 A.Caminiti 47

Gold Coast v Adelaide at People First Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

IN: Nil

OUT: Nil

Last week's sub: Darcy Macpherson

ADELAIDE

B: J.Worrell 24 J.Butts 41 B.Smith 33

HB: W.Milera 30 J.Borlase 35 M.Michalanney 16

C: L.Sholl 38 J.Dawson - C 12 C.Jones 1

HF: B.Keays 2 I.Rankine 23 J.Rachele 8

F: C.Burgess 21 D.Fogarty 32 L.Gollant 44

Foll: R.O'Brien 43 R.Laird 29 S.Berry 3

I/C: L.Pedlar 10 M.Crouch 5 L.Murphy 4 J.Soligo 14 M.Hinge 20

Emerg: E.Himmelberg 34 E.McHenry 25 M.Keane 48

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 1pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

IN: M.Hore, K.Pickett, T.McDonald, T.Fullarton, K.Tholstrup, T.Woewodin, B.Brown

OUT: A.Tomlinson (omitted), J.Bowey (collarbone), J.Schache (omitted), C.Spargo (injured)

Last week's sub: Jack Billings

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: L.Bramble 29, L.Jones 19, N.Coffield 17

HB: E.Richards 20, B.Khamis 24, B.Dale 31

C: J.Harmes 22, A.Treloar 1, H.Gallagher 12

HF: R.Sanders 9, R.Lobb 7, C.Weightman 3

F: R.West 14, A.Naughton 33, J.Ugle-Hagan 2

Foll: T.English 44, M.Bontempelli 4, T.Liberatore 21

I/C: O.Baker 13, C.Daniel 35, S.Darcy 10, J.Johannisen 39, L.McNeil 30, J.O'Donnell 18, L.Vandermeer 23, B.Williams 34

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 3.30pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

B: R.Burton 3 E.Ratugolea 27 B.Zerk-Thatcher 25

HB: L.Jones 34 A.Aliir 21 D.Houston 5

C: M.Bergman 14 C.Rozee – C 1 T.Boak 10

HF: D.Byrne-Jones 33 T.Marshall 4 J.Horne-Francis 18

F: J.McEntee 41 C.Dixon 22 W.Rioli 15

Foll: I.Soldo 13 O.Wines 16 Z.Butters 9

I/C: K.Farrell 6 J.Mead 44 F.Evans 31 D.Williams 23 J.Burgoyne 7 W.Drew 28 J.Finlayson 11 J.Sweet 24

WEST COAST

B: A.Witherden 23 T.Barrass 37 B.Hough 19

HB: L.Duggan 14 J.McGovern 20 T.Cole 28

C: J.Hunt 5 E.Yeo 6 A.Gaff 3

HF: N.Long 13 J.Darling 27 J.Petruccelle 21

F: J.Waterman 2 O.Allen - C 12 J.Cripps 15

Foll: B.Williams 32 T.Kelly 11 H.Reid 9

I/C: R.Ginbey 7 T.Brockman 10 L.Edwards 16 C.Chesser 18 J.Jones 31 C.Jamieson 40 R.Maric 41 T.Dewar 43

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.50pm AWST

FREMANTLE

B: J.Aish 11 A.Pearce - C 25 J.Clark 6

HB: L.Ryan 13 E.Hughes 15 O.McDonald 21

C: M.Johnson 44 N.Fyfe 7 J.O'Meara 2

HF: T.Emmett 18 J.Treacy 35 M.Frederick 32

F: S.Switkowski 39 J.Amiss 24 M.Walters 10

Foll: L.Jackson 9 C.Serong 3 A.Brayshaw 8

I/C: J.Sharp 14 W.Brodie 17 K.Worner 23 H.Young 26 N.Erasmus 28 B.Cox 36 B.Banfield 41 L.Reidy 42

BRISBANE

IN: C.McKenna, D.Robertson, J.Tunstill, D.Fort, N.Answerth

OUT: K.Coleman (knee), L.Neale (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Kai Lohmann