Justin Longmuir speaks to his players during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series clash against Port Adelaide on March 1, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE and Justin Longmuir have agreed to a one-year contract extension for 2025, easing pressure on the coach and giving the club stability as it prepares to launch a crucial season on Sunday.

Longmuir, who is entering his fifth season in charge of the Dockers, was due to come out of contract at the end of this season and is faced with the challenge of guiding the Dockers back into finals after a disappointing 2023.

Fremantle said the extension reflected the club's confidence in its men's football program, led by Longmuir, who has a 49.4 per cent winning rate through his 84 games in charge.

"We believe in what we are building here at the Fremantle Dockers," chief executive Simon Garlick said.

"Justin embodies the coaching excellence and vision that aligns with our ambitions.

"He has an incredible handle on the game and is passionate about teaching it in a way that resonates with and is impactful to his players.

Learn More 06:55

"We strongly believe in the program that Justin, our playing group and overall football department are embedding and driving, and the decision to extend his contract is aligned with what we believe we can achieve in the coming years and beyond."

Longmuir helped break a six-year finals drought in 2022 when he led Fremantle to a breakthrough September win against the Western Bulldogs, announcing the Dockers as a team that was quickly on the rise.

The coach has been dealt setbacks, however, with the loss of experienced players in the past two off-seasons as the Dockers' talented list got younger overall and slipped to a 14th-placed finish in 2023 with 10 wins.

While a one-year extension is rare for a senior coach, it provides valuable relief for Longmuir and the Dockers, and will provide the team with the best possible opportunity to perform in 2024 without the distraction of having a coach out of contract.

Justin Longmuir speaks to his players during Fremantle's match simulation against West Coast on February 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Longmuir said he was grateful for the club's support and the continuity that his extension would bring to the team on the eve of the new season.

"I am extremely excited by the playing group, coaching team and support staff around me, all of whom I have complete trust in," the 43-year-old said.

"This team is the most connected group I have encountered during my tenure and I am eager to see what we can achieve.

"We are all committed to achieving success, and I'm excited to lead this talented group towards our goals."