Eagles coach Adam Simpson has praised Harley Reid for his performance on his AFL debut

Harley Reid kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Port Adelaide in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's coveted top draftee Harley Reid has found his happy place, coach Adam Simpson says.

"A lot of attention on Harley throughout pre-season," Simpson said after the 18-year-old's AFL debut on Sunday.

POWER v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

"He's probably used to it. But I think he's at home when he's on the ground and playing footy."

Reid's first premiership match for the Eagles ended in a 50-point away loss to Port Adelaide.

But the No.1 pick showed signs of justifying his status as among the most highly rated draftees in recent history.

Reid only had six kicks, 10 handballs, five clearances and four inside 50s – but he looked at home.

Learn More 06:01

"I'm just glad he got through," Simpson said.

"He started onball and just rested forward for five or six minutes each quarter. We'll keep exploring that."

Learn More 07:15

Simpson said the deployment of the Victorian-born Reid was a deliberate tactic to avoid information overload.

"We just don't want to get too much information for Harley," he said.

"Going to the backline meetings, the centre bounce meeting, the midfield meeting – you don't want to cook him out.

"It's easy just to go play out of the goalsquare for five minutes."

Learn More 00:42

Simpson was satisfied with Reid's performance but warned against expecting too much in his debut season.

"He's a good kid, he's pretty resilient and I thought he was pretty good today," he said.

"They (AFL debutants) are all not the finished product as well so as long as we just temper our expectations and know if they contribute and do enough to hold their spot, then we're pretty happy.

"It looks like he picked up the pace of the game pretty well. He's physically fine so he'll just pick up his endurance as he goes."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Harley straight into the action as slick service sets up Eagles opener Jake Waterman drills his first major of the season after a cool Harley Reid handball in traffic

00:36 Butters picks up from where he left off with deadly dart Zak Butters finds the big sticks after some elite stoppage work from Port Adelaide

00:46 In or out? Port crowd fumes as Waterman runs the tightrope Jake Waterman runs very close to the boundary line before setting up a composed Jack Petruccelle finish

00:29 Big Ivan's sticky hands brings maiden Power major Ivan Soldo stands tall in the pack and nails his first goal for Port Adelaide

00:29 Duggan buries an arrow as Eagles stay in the hunt Liam Duggan drills it home off a step to keep West Coast in the contest

00:48 McEntee subbed after brave aerial contest leaves him dazed Jed McEntee is brought out of the match with concussion concerns after colliding with Bailey Williams

00:39 Farrell's beautiful bomb brings the house down Kane Farrell launches through a cracking running missile from the centre square

06:01 Highlights: Port Adelaide v West Coast The Power and Eagles clash in round one

07:44 Full post-match, R1: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round one’s match against West Coast

07:15 Full post-match, R1: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round one’s match against Port Adelaide

Port stars Connor Rozee and Zak Butters started their leadership reign with aplomb in the win.

Rozee gathered 27 disposals and two goals while Butters, who also collected 27 touches and a goal, was typically creative.

"Zak and Connor both delivered ... 14 score involvements for Connor, 12 for Zak," Port coach Ken Hinkley said.

Learn More 07:44

"I thought they went in arm in arm as they've done their entire time at Port Adelaide.

"They have got a long, long way to go on their journey.

"But ultimately, as young leaders, they displayed football form first, and then leadership comes along with it, so good on them both."