Mason Redman in action during Essendon's clash against Hawthorn in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN skipper James Sicily and Essendon defender Mason Redman have both copped one-game bans from Saturday's encounter at the MCG, while Gold Coast forward Malcolm Rosas jnr will also miss a week for making contact using his head.

A total of nine players have been sanctioned from Saturday's four games, with Sicily banned for a week for kicking out at Andrew McGrath during a scuffle early in the game.

He is set to miss next week's game against Melbourne at the MCG.

Redman has copped a week for a strike that caught Hawk Jai Newcombe high, with the Match Review Officer grading the incident intentional, low impact and high contact.

It means Redman is set to miss Essendon's clash against Sydney at the SCG on Saturday night.

The Redman incident comes a week after Carlton's George Hewett was fined, not suspended, for a punch that caught Brisbane's Lachie Neale high. The Hewett incident occurred while the players were contesting a ball up and was graded careless, while the Redman incident happened off the ball and has been graded intentional. A reverse camera angle of the Hewett incident also showed the Blues midfielder had initially struck Neale in the shoulder before the action moved up and finished with high contact.

Rosas has been banned for a headbutt/contact using the head on Adelaide's Max Michalanney in the Suns' win over Adelaide on Saturday night.

The incident, which wasn't captured clearly on the television broadcast, happened in the second quarter and was graded intentional, low impact and high contact. The broadcast cameras picked up Rosas and Michalanney in a scuffle following a boundary throw-in late in the second term.

The Suns are set to play the Western Bulldogs in round two.

Newcombe, Essendon veteran Todd Goldstein, Greater Western Sydney pair Jack Buckley and Harry Perryman, Geelong young gun Jhye Clark and Gold Coast's Connor Budarick have all been fined for various incidents.