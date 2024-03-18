How will Roy, Calvin and Warnie use their first trades of the season?

Brodie Grundy tackles Isaac Quaynor during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FANTASY IS back and with it, the weekly musings of who dominated, who failed and what we should do with our first trades.

Many of the pre-season picks did well. Those who started with Isaac Heeney after his midfield move and Tom Green as a premium captain option are off to a good start. Low ownership selections such as the top scorer of the round, Caleb Serong, saw Mitchell claim first place in Fantasy Classic and a leg up on the rest of the competition.

But coaches didn't nail everything.

Brodie Grundy scored just 53 points after a dominant display in Opening Round. He was selected by more than half of coaches playing Classic and he has become the most traded out since lockout lifted.

Darcy Cameron and Brodie Grundy contest the ruck during round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Traders discuss what moves you should make in fix-up trade week with Tristan Xerri the option most are looking to bring in.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie talk structure, the must-have rookies and answer your questions ahead of round two.

In this week's episode ...

2:00 - Calvin takes pride in Warnie's poor start to the year.

6:20 - Roy names up Max Gawn as his best player of the week.

10:00 - Marcus Bontempelli didn't perform as Warnie expected.

13:30 - Cash Cow of the Year votes with Colby McKercher gaining the five votes.

15:00 - News of the week.

19:30 - What to do with Brodie Grundy.

25:00 - Who do we hold or fold after a poor round one showing – including Jai Newcombe, Connor Budarick and Cam Mackenzie.

28:00 - Ollie Wines was the fourth banana.

31:25 - What is the best rookie structure in the midfield?

35:50 - Roy has Matt Crouch at the top of his mid-priced player list to consider.

40:00 - Who are the most traded players so far this week?

47:20 - Is it better to get a rookie (Jeremy Sharp) or a mid-priced player (Nat Fyfe)?

51:30 - Are there any standout performers from round one that we should be cautious with?

55:55 - Is Marcus Bontempelli worth a rage trade?

