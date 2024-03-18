Zach Reid has suffered yet another injury blow

Zach Reid on the sidelines during Essendon's game against Hawthorn in R1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SCANS have confirmed a hamstring strain for Essendon defender Zach Reid, with the club still determining his time on the sidelines.

It is a blow for the Bombers and the young backman, whose AFL career has been hit with a run of injuries.

Reid was substituted out of the Bombers' win over Hawthorn on Saturday at half-time after reporting hamstring awareness, with a strain confirmed on Monday.

The 22-year-old was playing just his ninth game in his fourth season at the Bombers after being a top-10 pick in the 2020 draft.

Last year, he underwent hamstring surgery after a run of issues, having also suffered a back stress fracture in his first year at the club.

He had another back stress fracture setback over the pre-season ahead of the 2023 campaign before returning in the VFL, where he suffered multiple hamstring issues.

The Bombers still hold high hopes for Reid as a key member of their future alongside defensive recruit Ben McKay.