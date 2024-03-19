Josh Gibcus leaves the field on a stretcher during the match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on March 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Murray Knee 9-11 weeks Harry Schoenberg Achilles 5-7 weeks Rory Sloane Eye TBC Riley Thilthorpe Knee 11-13 weeks Taylor Walker Back Test Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker had a back spasm late last week but the club is confident he will be available in round two after the issue improved over the past three to four days. Sloane is trying different goggles in preparation for his playing return but does not have a timeline. Schoenberg has returned to full training and is building towards a playing return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee TBC Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee 1 week Darcy Gardiner Knee TBC Carter Michael Knee 8 weeks Conor McKenna Hamstring 4 weeks Zane Zakostelsky Groin TBC Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

More problems for the Lions with confirmation of another hamstring injury for McKenna, who just returned from three weeks on the sidelines and will miss another four. Gardiner is awaiting scan results, but coach Chris Fagan suggested it could be a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his post-match press conference. Doedee is in full training and could be available to face Collingwood on Easter Thursday, while Lachie Neale (hamstring) isn't even listed after missing the Fremantle match and will also be available next up. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Sam Docherty Knee Season Caleb Marchbank Illness Indefinite Jack Martin Knee 1 week Jesse Motlop Toe Test Jack Silvagni Knee Season Sam Walsh Back Indefinite Jacob Weitering Calf Indefinite Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Marchbank to return after their round two bye, while Weitering is also a chance to feature. Martin and Motlop will likely undergo fitness tests to play at some level, but a timeline for Walsh remains up in the air. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry DeMattia Finger 6-8 weeks Josh Eyre Hamstring 6-8 weeks Nathan Kreuger Hamstring 3-4 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Nathan Murphy Concussion TBC Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Midfielder Tom Mitchell is expected to be available for selection this Thursday night after being managed against Sydney. The Brownlow Medallist has been carrying an ankle issue since the AAMI Community Series but trained on Tuesday ahead of Spud’s Game. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 12 weeks Matt Guelfi Calf 2-3 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Darcy Parish Hamstring Test Mason Redman Suspension Round 3 Zach Reid Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 1-2 weeks Tex Wanganeen Foot 4-5 weeks Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers could be boosted by the return of Parish from a calf injury. Luckless defender Reid suffered yet another injury setback with a hamstring strain during the win over the Hawks, while Guelfi hurt his calf in round one. Redman is suspended for the clash against the Swans. Dylan Shiel returned in the VFL last week, with Ben Hobbs and Sam Draper also featuring at the lower level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring 3 weeks Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Leg 12-14 weeks Sean Darcy Knee 3 weeks Odin Jones Concussion TBC Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee TBC Nathan O'Driscoll Knee 2-3 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Knee Test Ethan Stanley Ankle 2 weeks Corey Wagner Calf 5-7 weeks Karl Worner Concussion 2 weeks Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

McDonald is expected to be sidelined for an extended period with a knee injury, with the club now waiting for his knee to settle before specialists can advise what treatment is required. Cox will undergo surgery on Tuesday for a high-grade hamstring injury, ruling him out for the first half of the season. Worner has returned to the club after a nasty head knock and is in concussion protocols. O'Meara experienced knee soreness before round one and will need to pass a fitness test this week. Darcy is running on an anti-gravity treadmill and is on track to return inside the next month. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Calf contusion 1 week Tanner Bruhn Foot Test Mitch Edwards Back 6-8 weeks Joe Furphy Ankle 6 weeks Cam Guthrie Quad 5-7 weeks Gary Rohan Back 3-5 weeks George Stevens Ankle/knee 2-3 weeks Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Bruhn will need to pass a fitness test to face Adelaide this weekend after battling through a foot sprain against St Kilda in round one. Bowes has been ruled out as he recovers from a corked calf, while first-year midfielder Stevens will miss at least a fortnight after spraining his ankle and knee in a VFL practice match. The Cats are playing it safe with recruits Furphy and Edwards, while Guthrie is still more than a month from returning. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lloyd Johnston Hamstring 4 weeks Malcolm Rosas jnr Suspension Round 4 Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

A setback for young defender Johnston who suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for a month. The good news is draftees Jed Walter (collarbone) and Jake Rogers (back) are both free to be selected, as is midfielder Alex Davies (hamstring). - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Isaac Cumming Calf 6-7 weeks Joe Fonti Adductor 2 weeks Phoenix Gothard Illness Indefinite Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite James Leake Quad 6-8 weeks Braydon Preuss Back 2-3 weeks Callan Ward Shoulder 5-6 weeks Nathan Wardius Shin 6-8 weeks Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants walked away from last week's victory over the Kangaroos unscathed. There was further good news at VFL level, with Darcy Jones (knee) and Cooper Hamilton (foot) both making it through a practice match. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Will Day Foot 6 weeks Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 9-11 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 4-5 weeks Will McCabe Back TBC Jack O'Sullivan Foot 1-3 weeks Cooper Stephens Achilles Test Chad Wingard Achilles 7 weeks Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Day finally has a return date locked in. The reigning Peter Crimmins Medallist is aiming to return by round seven after being sidelined since the start of the year due to a foot injury. Hawthorn is taking a conservative approach with the star midfielder. Wingard has started training with the main group again as he works towards a return from a torn Achilles. Bailey Macdonald is set to be available for selection. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Collarbone 8 weeks Lachie Hunter Calf 2 weeks Shane McAdam Hamstring TBC Jake Melksham Knee TBC Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Ollie Sestan Concussion 1 week Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC Daniel Turner Hip 5-6 weeks Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Harrison Petty made a successful return from a toe injury in the Demons' VFL scratch match, playing three quarters of the game before completing a running program on the sidelines. Spargo experienced some Achilles soreness after the Opening Round match against Sydney, with no timeline set for his return. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Goater Achilles Season Griffin Logue Knee 10-12 weeks Luke McDonald Hamstring Test Bigoa Nyuon Ribs Test Jy Simpkin Concussion Test Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will lose Goater for the remainder of the season, but both co-captains in McDonald and Simpkin could return this weekend. Nyuon copped a big knock in a VFL intraclub over the weekend and faces a fitness test later this week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Jackson Hip 12-14 weeks Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 7-9 weeks Tom McCallum Ankle 3-4 weeks Jed McEntee Concussion TBC Sam Powell-Pepper Suspension Round 5 Tom Scully Knee Test Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

McEntee has been placed in concussion protocols after his heavy hit in the win over the Eagles, and if everything goes well, he'll be available for round three against Melbourne. Port has confirmed Lord will be out until somewhere near the middle of the season. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jack Graham Quad 2-3 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring TBC Tylar Young Concussion 1 week Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

A timeline has not yet been confirmed for the luckless Prestia, who has suffered yet another hamstring injury. In better news for Richmond's defensive stocks, Young is only expected to miss one week. Tyler Sonsie is now available after completing his VFL suspension from last year. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Knee 8 weeks Dan Butler Ankle Test Hunter Clark Calf 4-5 weeks Paddy Dow Knee 2-3 weeks Jack Hayes Knee 2-3 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 3-4 weeks Ben Paton Pectoral 12-14 weeks Jack Sinclair Calf Test Liam Stocker Back Test James Van Es Ankle 4-5 weeks Jimmy Webster Suspension 6 weeks Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Star half-back Sinclair is set to return for Spud’s Game on Thursday. Allison will be sidelined for the next two months after injuring his right MCL in a VFL practice match. Butler is set to return in the VFL after enduring an interrupted pre-season at Moorabbin. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee 1-2 weeks Harry Arnold Back 10 weeks Indhi Kirk Appendix 1 week Callum Mills Shoulder 11 weeks Luke Parker Arm Assessed in 2 weeks Angus Sheldrick Finger 2-3 weeks Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

There were no major injuries from the win over Collingwood, with Tom Papley right to go despite copping a knock on the knee late in the game. Adams and Parker are still a few weeks away, with Adams out of a brace and doing some running at training, while Parker is running and doing some ball work before his broken arm is assessed again in a fortnight. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rhett Bazzo Groin TBC Jai Culley Knee 2-3 weeks Harry Edwards Finger Test Matt Flynn Knee 7-9 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot TBC Archer Reid Knee 5-7 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring 2-4 weeks Dom Sheed Foot 4-6 weeks Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Sheed is closing in on playing some managed match minutes in the WAFL and trained with the midfield group on Tuesday in a positive step forward. Clay Hall comes off the injury list after battling an ankle issue. Culley is also ramping up his workload as he puts the finishing touches on his recovery from an ACL injury. The Eagles are set to confirm details of a knee issue that co-captain Oscar Allen is carrying. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Shin 1-2 weeks Ryan Gardner Foot 2-3 weeks James Harmes Suspension Round 3 James O'Donnell Concussion 1 week Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite Bailey Smith Knee Season Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

O’Donnell’s interrupted start to the season has continued after the key defender was concussed in a VFL practice match on Saturday. First-round pick Croft is building towards a Footscray return after being managed across the past couple of months due to shin soreness. Gardner is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a foot injury. - Josh Gabelich