Josh Gibcus leaves the field on a stretcher during the match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on March 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Murray Knee 9-11 weeks
Harry Schoenberg Achilles 5-7 weeks
Rory Sloane Eye TBC
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 11-13 weeks
Taylor Walker Back Test
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker had a back spasm late last week but the club is confident he will be available in round two after the issue improved over the past three to four days. Sloane is trying different goggles in preparation for his playing return but does not have a timeline. Schoenberg has returned to full training and is building towards a playing return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Ashcroft Knee TBC
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee 1 week
Darcy Gardiner Knee TBC
Carter Michael Knee 8 weeks
Conor McKenna Hamstring 4 weeks
Zane Zakostelsky Groin TBC
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

More problems for the Lions with confirmation of another hamstring injury for McKenna, who just returned from three weeks on the sidelines and will miss another four. Gardiner is awaiting scan results, but coach Chris Fagan suggested it could be a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his post-match press conference. Doedee is in full training and could be available to face Collingwood on Easter Thursday, while Lachie Neale (hamstring) isn't even listed after missing the Fremantle match and will also be available next up. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Caleb Marchbank Illness Indefinite
Jack Martin Knee 1 week
Jesse Motlop Toe Test
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Sam Walsh Back Indefinite
Jacob Weitering Calf Indefinite
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Marchbank to return after their round two bye, while Weitering is also a chance to feature. Martin and Motlop will likely undergo fitness tests to play at some level, but a timeline for Walsh remains up in the air. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry DeMattia Finger 6-8 weeks
Josh Eyre Hamstring 6-8 weeks
Nathan Kreuger Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Nathan Murphy Concussion TBC
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Midfielder Tom Mitchell is expected to be available for selection this Thursday night after being managed against Sydney. The Brownlow Medallist has been carrying an ankle issue since the AAMI Community Series but trained on Tuesday ahead of Spud’s Game. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 12 weeks
Matt Guelfi Calf 2-3 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Darcy Parish Hamstring Test
Mason Redman Suspension Round 3
Zach Reid Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Jordan Ridley Quad 1-2 weeks
Tex Wanganeen Foot 4-5 weeks
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers could be boosted by the return of Parish from a calf injury. Luckless defender Reid suffered yet another injury setback with a hamstring strain during the win over the Hawks, while Guelfi hurt his calf in round one. Redman is suspended for the clash against the Swans. Dylan Shiel returned in the VFL last week, with Ben Hobbs and Sam Draper also featuring at the lower level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Heath Chapman Hamstring 3 weeks
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Leg 12-14 weeks
Sean Darcy Knee 3 weeks
Odin Jones Concussion TBC
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee TBC
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee 2-3 weeks
Jaeger O'Meara Knee Test
Ethan Stanley Ankle 2 weeks
Corey Wagner Calf 5-7 weeks
Karl Worner Concussion 2 weeks
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

McDonald is expected to be sidelined for an extended period with a knee injury, with the club now waiting for his knee to settle before specialists can advise what treatment is required. Cox will undergo surgery on Tuesday for a high-grade hamstring injury, ruling him out for the first half of the season. Worner has returned to the club after a nasty head knock and is in concussion protocols. O'Meara experienced knee soreness before round one and will need to pass a fitness test this week. Darcy is running on an anti-gravity treadmill and is on track to return inside the next month. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Bowes Calf contusion 1 week
Tanner Bruhn Foot Test
Mitch Edwards Back 6-8 weeks
Joe Furphy Ankle 6 weeks
Cam Guthrie Quad 5-7 weeks
Gary Rohan Back 3-5 weeks
George Stevens Ankle/knee 2-3 weeks
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Bruhn will need to pass a fitness test to face Adelaide this weekend after battling through a foot sprain against St Kilda in round one. Bowes has been ruled out as he recovers from a corked calf, while first-year midfielder Stevens will miss at least a fortnight after spraining his ankle and knee in a VFL practice match. The Cats are playing it safe with recruits Furphy and Edwards, while Guthrie is still more than a month from returning. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lloyd Johnston Hamstring 4 weeks
Malcolm Rosas jnr Suspension Round 4
Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

A setback for young defender Johnston who suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for a month. The good news is draftees Jed Walter (collarbone) and Jake Rogers (back) are both free to be selected, as is midfielder Alex Davies (hamstring). - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Isaac Cumming Calf 6-7 weeks
Joe Fonti Adductor 2 weeks
Phoenix Gothard Illness Indefinite
Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite
James Leake Quad 6-8 weeks
Braydon Preuss Back 2-3 weeks
Callan Ward Shoulder 5-6 weeks
Nathan Wardius Shin 6-8 weeks
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants walked away from last week's victory over the Kangaroos unscathed. There was further good news at VFL level, with Darcy Jones (knee) and Cooper Hamilton (foot) both making it through a practice match. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Will Day Foot 6 weeks
Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 9-11 weeks
Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Will McCabe Back TBC
Jack O'Sullivan Foot 1-3 weeks
Cooper Stephens Achilles Test
Chad Wingard Achilles 7 weeks
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Day finally has a return date locked in. The reigning Peter Crimmins Medallist is aiming to return by round seven after being sidelined since the start of the year due to a foot injury. Hawthorn is taking a conservative approach with the star midfielder. Wingard has started training with the main group again as he works towards a return from a torn Achilles. Bailey Macdonald is set to be available for selection. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Collarbone 8 weeks
Lachie Hunter Calf 2 weeks
Shane McAdam Hamstring TBC
Jake Melksham Knee TBC
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Ollie Sestan Concussion 1 week
Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC
Daniel Turner Hip 5-6 weeks
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Harrison Petty made a successful return from a toe injury in the Demons' VFL scratch match, playing three quarters of the game before completing a running program on the sidelines. Spargo experienced some Achilles soreness after the Opening Round match against Sydney, with no timeline set for his return. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Griffin Logue Knee 10-12 weeks
Luke McDonald Hamstring Test
Bigoa Nyuon Ribs Test
Jy Simpkin Concussion Test
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will lose Goater for the remainder of the season, but both co-captains in McDonald and Simpkin could return this weekend. Nyuon copped a big knock in a VFL intraclub over the weekend and faces a fitness test later this week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Hugh Jackson Hip 12-14 weeks
Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 7-9 weeks
Tom McCallum Ankle 3-4 weeks
Jed McEntee Concussion TBC 
Sam Powell-Pepper Suspension Round 5
Tom Scully Knee Test
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

McEntee has been placed in concussion protocols after his heavy hit in the win over the Eagles, and if everything goes well, he'll be available for round three against Melbourne. Port has confirmed Lord will be out until somewhere near the middle of the season. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jack Graham Quad 2-3 weeks
Dion Prestia Hamstring TBC
Tylar Young Concussion 1 week
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

A timeline has not yet been confirmed for the luckless Prestia, who has suffered yet another hamstring injury. In better news for Richmond's defensive stocks, Young is only expected to miss one week. Tyler Sonsie is now available after completing his VFL suspension from last year. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Allison Knee 8 weeks
Dan Butler Ankle Test
Hunter Clark Calf 4-5 weeks
Paddy Dow Knee 2-3 weeks
Jack Hayes Knee 2-3 weeks
Dougal Howard Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Ben Paton Pectoral 12-14 weeks
Jack Sinclair Calf Test
Liam Stocker Back Test
James Van Es Ankle 4-5 weeks
Jimmy Webster Suspension 6 weeks
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Star half-back Sinclair is set to return for Spud’s Game on Thursday. Allison will be sidelined for the next two months after injuring his right MCL in a VFL practice match. Butler is set to return in the VFL after enduring an interrupted pre-season at Moorabbin. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Adams Knee 1-2 weeks
Harry Arnold Back 10 weeks
Indhi Kirk Appendix 1 week
Callum Mills Shoulder 11 weeks
Luke Parker Arm Assessed in 2 weeks
Angus Sheldrick Finger 2-3 weeks
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

There were no major injuries from the win over Collingwood, with Tom Papley right to go despite copping a knock on the knee late in the game. Adams and Parker are still a few weeks away, with Adams out of a brace and doing some running at training, while Parker is running and doing some ball work before his broken arm is assessed again in a fortnight. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Rhett Bazzo Groin TBC
Jai Culley Knee 2-3 weeks
Harry Edwards Finger Test
Matt Flynn Knee 7-9 weeks
Elijah Hewett Foot TBC
Archer Reid Knee 5-7 weeks
Liam Ryan Hamstring 2-4 weeks
Dom Sheed Foot 4-6 weeks
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

Sheed is closing in on playing some managed match minutes in the WAFL and trained with the midfield group on Tuesday in a positive step forward. Clay Hall comes off the injury list after battling an ankle issue. Culley is also ramping up his workload as he puts the finishing touches on his recovery from an ACL injury. The Eagles are set to confirm details of a knee issue that co-captain Oscar Allen is carrying. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Croft Shin 1-2 weeks
Ryan Gardner Foot 2-3 weeks
James Harmes Suspension Round 3
James O'Donnell Concussion 1 week
Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Updated: March 19, 2024

Early prognosis

O’Donnell’s interrupted start to the season has continued after the key defender was concussed in a VFL practice match on Saturday. First-round pick Croft is building towards a Footscray return after being managed across the past couple of months due to shin soreness. Gardner is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a foot injury. - Josh Gabelich