Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|9-11 weeks
|Harry Schoenberg
|Achilles
|5-7 weeks
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|TBC
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|11-13 weeks
|Taylor Walker
|Back
|Test
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
Walker had a back spasm late last week but the club is confident he will be available in round two after the issue improved over the past three to four days. Sloane is trying different goggles in preparation for his playing return but does not have a timeline. Schoenberg has returned to full training and is building towards a playing return. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|TBC
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|1 week
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|TBC
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|8 weeks
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Zane Zakostelsky
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
More problems for the Lions with confirmation of another hamstring injury for McKenna, who just returned from three weeks on the sidelines and will miss another four. Gardiner is awaiting scan results, but coach Chris Fagan suggested it could be a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his post-match press conference. Doedee is in full training and could be available to face Collingwood on Easter Thursday, while Lachie Neale (hamstring) isn't even listed after missing the Fremantle match and will also be available next up. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Caleb Marchbank
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|1 week
|Jesse Motlop
|Toe
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Back
|Indefinite
|Jacob Weitering
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues expect Marchbank to return after their round two bye, while Weitering is also a chance to feature. Martin and Motlop will likely undergo fitness tests to play at some level, but a timeline for Walsh remains up in the air. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry DeMattia
|Finger
|6-8 weeks
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Nathan Murphy
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
Midfielder Tom Mitchell is expected to be available for selection this Thursday night after being managed against Sydney. The Brownlow Medallist has been carrying an ankle issue since the AAMI Community Series but trained on Tuesday ahead of Spud’s Game. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|12 weeks
|Matt Guelfi
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mason Redman
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers could be boosted by the return of Parish from a calf injury. Luckless defender Reid suffered yet another injury setback with a hamstring strain during the win over the Hawks, while Guelfi hurt his calf in round one. Redman is suspended for the clash against the Swans. Dylan Shiel returned in the VFL last week, with Ben Hobbs and Sam Draper also featuring at the lower level. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Leg
|12-14 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Odin Jones
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|TBC
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Knee
|Test
|Ethan Stanley
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Corey Wagner
|Calf
|5-7 weeks
|Karl Worner
|Concussion
|2 weeks
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
McDonald is expected to be sidelined for an extended period with a knee injury, with the club now waiting for his knee to settle before specialists can advise what treatment is required. Cox will undergo surgery on Tuesday for a high-grade hamstring injury, ruling him out for the first half of the season. Worner has returned to the club after a nasty head knock and is in concussion protocols. O'Meara experienced knee soreness before round one and will need to pass a fitness test this week. Darcy is running on an anti-gravity treadmill and is on track to return inside the next month. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Calf contusion
|1 week
|Tanner Bruhn
|Foot
|Test
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|6-8 weeks
|Joe Furphy
|Ankle
|6 weeks
|Cam Guthrie
|Quad
|5-7 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|George Stevens
|Ankle/knee
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
Bruhn will need to pass a fitness test to face Adelaide this weekend after battling through a foot sprain against St Kilda in round one. Bowes has been ruled out as he recovers from a corked calf, while first-year midfielder Stevens will miss at least a fortnight after spraining his ankle and knee in a VFL practice match. The Cats are playing it safe with recruits Furphy and Edwards, while Guthrie is still more than a month from returning. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lloyd Johnston
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Malcolm Rosas jnr
|Suspension
|Round 4
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|12+ weeks
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
A setback for young defender Johnston who suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for a month. The good news is draftees Jed Walter (collarbone) and Jake Rogers (back) are both free to be selected, as is midfielder Alex Davies (hamstring). - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Isaac Cumming
|Calf
|6-7 weeks
|Joe Fonti
|Adductor
|2 weeks
|Phoenix Gothard
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Leake
|Quad
|6-8 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Callan Ward
|Shoulder
|5-6 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants walked away from last week's victory over the Kangaroos unscathed. There was further good news at VFL level, with Darcy Jones (knee) and Cooper Hamilton (foot) both making it through a practice match. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Will Day
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Toe
|9-11 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Will McCabe
|Back
|TBC
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Achilles
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Achilles
|7 weeks
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
Day finally has a return date locked in. The reigning Peter Crimmins Medallist is aiming to return by round seven after being sidelined since the start of the year due to a foot injury. Hawthorn is taking a conservative approach with the star midfielder. Wingard has started training with the main group again as he works towards a return from a torn Achilles. Bailey Macdonald is set to be available for selection. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Collarbone
|8 weeks
|Lachie Hunter
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|TBC
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Ollie Sestan
|Concussion
|1 week
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|TBC
|Daniel Turner
|Hip
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
Harrison Petty made a successful return from a toe injury in the Demons' VFL scratch match, playing three quarters of the game before completing a running program on the sidelines. Spargo experienced some Achilles soreness after the Opening Round match against Sydney, with no timeline set for his return. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Luke McDonald
|Hamstring
|Test
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Ribs
|Test
|Jy Simpkin
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will lose Goater for the remainder of the season, but both co-captains in McDonald and Simpkin could return this weekend. Nyuon copped a big knock in a VFL intraclub over the weekend and faces a fitness test later this week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|12-14 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Knee/tibia
|7-9 weeks
|Tom McCallum
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jed McEntee
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Tom Scully
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
McEntee has been placed in concussion protocols after his heavy hit in the win over the Eagles, and if everything goes well, he'll be available for round three against Melbourne. Port has confirmed Lord will be out until somewhere near the middle of the season. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Graham
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Tylar Young
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
A timeline has not yet been confirmed for the luckless Prestia, who has suffered yet another hamstring injury. In better news for Richmond's defensive stocks, Young is only expected to miss one week. Tyler Sonsie is now available after completing his VFL suspension from last year. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Knee
|8 weeks
|Dan Butler
|Ankle
|Test
|Hunter Clark
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Pectoral
|12-14 weeks
|Jack Sinclair
|Calf
|Test
|Liam Stocker
|Back
|Test
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Jimmy Webster
|Suspension
|6 weeks
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
Star half-back Sinclair is set to return for Spud’s Game on Thursday. Allison will be sidelined for the next two months after injuring his right MCL in a VFL practice match. Butler is set to return in the VFL after enduring an interrupted pre-season at Moorabbin. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|10 weeks
|Indhi Kirk
|Appendix
|1 week
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder
|11 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Arm
|Assessed in 2 weeks
|Angus Sheldrick
|Finger
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
There were no major injuries from the win over Collingwood, with Tom Papley right to go despite copping a knock on the knee late in the game. Adams and Parker are still a few weeks away, with Adams out of a brace and doing some running at training, while Parker is running and doing some ball work before his broken arm is assessed again in a fortnight. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|TBC
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Harry Edwards
|Finger
|Test
|Matt Flynn
|Knee
|7-9 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|TBC
|Archer Reid
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
Sheed is closing in on playing some managed match minutes in the WAFL and trained with the midfield group on Tuesday in a positive step forward. Clay Hall comes off the injury list after battling an ankle issue. Culley is also ramping up his workload as he puts the finishing touches on his recovery from an ACL injury. The Eagles are set to confirm details of a knee issue that co-captain Oscar Allen is carrying. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Croft
|Shin
|1-2 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|James Harmes
|Suspension
|Round 3
|James O'Donnell
|Concussion
|1 week
|Aiden O'Driscoll
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: March 19, 2024
Early prognosis
O’Donnell’s interrupted start to the season has continued after the key defender was concussed in a VFL practice match on Saturday. First-round pick Croft is building towards a Footscray return after being managed across the past couple of months due to shin soreness. Gardner is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a foot injury. - Josh Gabelich