HAWTHORN captain James Sicily is free to play in Saturday's clash against Melbourne after his one-match ban for kicking was overturned at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

The defender was charged with intentional conduct, medium impact and body contact after lashing out at Essendon's Andrew McGrath during his club's loss on Saturday.

But Hawthorn successfully had the sanction downgraded to a $2500 fine, meaning the All-Australian will feature against the Demons in a much-needed boost for an undermanned Hawks backline.

The Tribunal decided that the force of the kick was not enough to do any serious damage.

On Monday, McGrath told SEN radio that he barely felt any contact, which came after Sicily scuffled with several Bombers following a goal to Matt Guelfi.

"After every incident our club doctor calls us to see if there are any medical ramifications or any soreness, my report to him was that there's nothing - I've got no bruise, no nothing," McGrath said.

"Hopefully that stands up in the appeal, if there is one.

"It was pretty innocuous ... I didn't even really realise that he put his foot into the back of me, which suggests how severe the kick was. Not very at all.

"But they're stamping that out of the game and we'll see where that lands."

Essendon's Mason Redman accepted his one-match penalty after being charged with striking Hawk Jai Newcombe in an off-the-ball incident.

Meanwhile, Western Bulldogs recruit James Harmes and young Gold Coast forward Malcolm Rosas jnr have both accepted one-match bans for headbutting.

Harmes' contact came during a running battle with former Melbourne teammate Steven May and was ruled intentional and high, with low impact.

Rosas headbutted Adelaide's Max Michalanney in the Suns' six-point win on Saturday night, with his contact ruled intentional and high, with low impact.

