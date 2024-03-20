FREMANTLE'S shock win over Brisbane on Sunday caught all of our tipsters out, but it hasn't stopped Sarah Black from joining Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting at the top of the leaderboard after round one.
Will there be any surprises this week? Friday night's match-up between Adelaide and Geelong looms as a big one, with the Crows favoured to get the points at home.
In other matches, reigning premier Collingwood is expected to beat St Kilda for its first win of the season, while the Western Bulldogs are tipped to knock off unbeaten Gold Coast.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Collingwood - nine points
Geelong
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 10
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - 13 points
Geelong
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 10
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood - 10 points
Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 10
KANE CORNES
Collingwood - nine points
Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 9
JOSH GABELICH
Collingwood - 12 points
Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 9
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - 15 points
Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 9
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood - 29 points
Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 8
NAT EDWARDS
Collingwood - 15 points
Geelong
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 8
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood - 18 points
Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 8
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - 20 points
Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 8
SARAH OLLE
Collingwood - 17 points
Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 7
TOTALS
St Kilda 0-11 Collingwood
Adelaide 8-3 Geelong
North Melbourne 0-11 Fremantle
Hawthorn 0-11 Melbourne
Sydney 11-0 Essendon
Western Bulldogs 8-3 Gold Coast
Richmond 0-11 Port Adelaide
West Coast 0-11 Greater Western Sydney
Bye: Brisbane, Carlton