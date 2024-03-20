Our footy experts have made the call on round two

Picture: AFL Media

FREMANTLE'S shock win over Brisbane on Sunday caught all of our tipsters out, but it hasn't stopped Sarah Black from joining Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting at the top of the leaderboard after round one.

Will there be any surprises this week? Friday night's match-up between Adelaide and Geelong looms as a big one, with the Crows favoured to get the points at home.

In other matches, reigning premier Collingwood is expected to beat St Kilda for its first win of the season, while the Western Bulldogs are tipped to knock off unbeaten Gold Coast.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - nine points

Geelong

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 10

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 13 points

Geelong

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 10

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood - 10 points

Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 10

KANE CORNES

Collingwood - nine points

Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 9

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - 12 points

Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 9

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 15 points

Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 9

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - 29 points

Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 8

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 15 points

Geelong

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 8

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - 18 points

Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 8

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 20 points

Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 8

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 17 points

Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 7

TOTALS

St Kilda 0-11 Collingwood

Adelaide 8-3 Geelong

North Melbourne 0-11 Fremantle

Hawthorn 0-11 Melbourne

Sydney 11-0 Essendon

Western Bulldogs 8-3 Gold Coast

Richmond 0-11 Port Adelaide

West Coast 0-11 Greater Western Sydney

Bye: Brisbane, Carlton