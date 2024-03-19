West Coast will be without Oscar Allen for several weeks after scans revealed a bone stress issue in his right knee

Oscar Allen leads West Coast out against Port Adelaide in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast is likely to be without co-captain Oscar Allen for several weeks after suffering from bone stress in his right knee.

Allen, who booted 53 goals as a shining light for the Eagles in 2023 amid a wooden-spoon season, came down with swelling and soreness in his knee after West Coast's loss to Port Adelaide on Sunday.

He went for scans on Tuesday, which revealed the stress issue. The club said it would continue to assess Allen's knee and update his likely return to play in coming weeks.

Allen played in the Eagles' pre-season match simulation game against Fremantle but went for scans on his knee after that match. He was cleared of injury and sat out the AAMI Community Series match against Adelaide.

Young forward-midfielder Elijah Hewett's return is also unclear as his recovery from a foot issue progresses more slowly than the club had hoped.

The news is more positive for senior players Liam Ryan (hamstring) and Dom Sheed (foot) are both expected to be playing within a month after working through pre-season injuries.

“Liam and Dom are both progressing well. We expect to see them in pretty much full training this week,” Eagles high performance manager Mat Inness said.

“Now it’s just a matter of building up their loads so hopefully we’ll see them return to play in the next three to four weeks."

Young midfielder Jai Culley is also closing on a return from the ruptured ACL he suffered in round eight last year, having completed a fortnight of training with the main group. Culley is targeted a playing return in two weeks.