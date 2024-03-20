The fourth annual match in memory of Danny Frawley will see involvement from players and officials across the AFL

Retiring Saints player Danny Frawley farewells the supporters after the 1995 round 22 match between St Kilda and Footscray. Picture: AFL Photos

A COLLECTION of iconic names, premiership greats, a Brownlow medallist and the AFL CEO will unite in the middle of the MCG on Thursday night to draw attention to mental health, just before the fourth edition of Spud's Game.

Spud’s Game was introduced in 2021 to help raise money and awareness to fight mental health challenges, following the passing of former Saints captain Danny Frawley in 2019.

St Kilda is hoping to eclipse its home attendance record of 72,669 set against Collingwood at Waverley Park in 1978 when it hosts the Magpies in round two.

But before Ross Lyon's side faces Collingwood, ambassadors from all 18 clubs, plus Andrew Dillon and AIA CEO Damien Mu will observe the traditional Spud's Game two-minute pre-game moment.

Musician Pete Murray has been a vocal mental health advocate and will sing his hit track, Better Days, during the pre-game moment at the MCG.

Assistant Coach Danny Frawley addresses players during the St Kilda training session at the Linen House Centre, November 21, 2014. Picture: AFL Media

Hawthorn legend Shane Crawford, Fremantle great Matthew Pavlich, Collingwood premiership captain Tony Shaw and Hall of Famer Guy McKenna are some of the faces that appear on Thursday night.

Richmond great Wayne Campbell captained the Tigers for the majority of Frawley’s time as the club's senior coach, played 297 games in the yellow and black, has been close with the Frawley family for more than two decades and is among the 18 ambassadors.

"As soon as it was put to me, it was a simple answer. Danny and Anita and the girls had such a big impact on my life and my family life, so anything that I could do to help and support that I was willing to do. I’m really looking forward to being a part of the night," Campbell told AFL.com.au.

Campbell, who is now Gold Coast's head of football, believes Spud's Game should become Spud's Round in future, helping attract even greater awareness to the challenges associated with mental health, including those faced by current AFL players.

Wayne Campbell and coach Danny Frawley lineup before the round one match between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG on March 28, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

"It is clearly such a big issue across society. With the increased pressure on players, which is only going to become more of an issue with the media reporting and the social media presence – that’s only going to become bigger and the game is only going to get bigger – the down side to that is there will be people who don’t handle that pressure as well as others.

"We are becoming so much better at talking about it, but the more we do, the more we can give skills to people, the better. So I would certainly be the advocate of a dedicated round."

Campbell said Frawley, who captained St Kilda for nine seasons, galvanised football clubs with his ability to include and unite everyone, a legacy which will be illustrated again on Thursday night when all 18 clubs are involved in Spud’s Game.

Danny Frawley congratulates Brent Hartigan after the round one match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG, March 26, 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

“He always brought people from all parts of his life together and it was always fun. Whenever you went to his house there were always neighbours or cousins there, same at the races or at the footy club, you just kept seeing the same people and new people. He was an incredibly infectious character and a real leader,” Campbell said.

“To be captain of a footy club at such a young age shows how people just gravitated towards him. Then he made people better because of it, which is the ultimate skill of a leader. He brought people in, he wanted them to have a good time and laughed, he made you feel better about yourself.”

The Danny Frawley Centre for health and wellbeing at St Kilda’s training base RSEA Park immortalises Spud’s legacy, providing daily programs and services to improve mental health in the community.

Spud’s Game Ambassadors

Adelaide - Matthew Clarke

Lions - Chris Johnson

Carlton - Aaron Hamill

Collingwood - Tony Shaw

Essendon - Maddy Prespakis

Fremantle - Matthew Pavlich

Geelong - Brad Ottens

GC - Wayne Campbell

GWS - Phil Davis

Hawthorn - Shane Crawford

Melbourne - Brad Green

NMFC - Majak Daw

PAFC - Paddy Ryder

Richmond - Brendon Gale

Sydney - Alex Johnson

St Kilda - Jack Steven, Steph Chiocci

WC - Guy McKenna

WB - Ellie Blackburn

AFL - Andrew Dillon

AIA - Damien Mu, CEO