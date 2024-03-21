Jy Simpkin returns to play in his first game since suffering a concussion following a bump from Jimmy Webster

Jy Simpkin during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on March 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin says a 15-minute phone call with Jimmy Webster has helped smooth over any hard feelings towards the St Kilda veteran, as the star Kangaroos midfielder prepares to make his comeback on Saturday.

Simpkin has been cleared to play in his first game since suffering a brutal concussion following Webster's bump, with the Saints defender handed a seven-match ban for the nasty incident that occurred in the AAMI Community Series.

It was the third concussion Simpkin has suffered in nine months, leading to an extended absence from the North Melbourne side, though he will feature on Saturday after sitting out for 18 days following the incident.

Speaking after he cleared his final hurdle at the Kangaroos' main training session at Arden Street on Thursday, Simpkin described the seven-match ban for Webster as "fair" and said he has moved on from the brutal collision.

"The day after it all happened, he reached out and felt a lot of remorse," Simpkin said.

"I had a phone call with him for 10 or 15 minutes and we had a good chat. I've got no hard feelings. These things unfortunately happen in football and unfortunately, this time, it happened to me.

"They dealt with Jimmy, he got his seven weeks, and everyone will move on from it."

Simpkin was placed in the AFL's concussion protocols for the first time on June 4 last year after a clash of heads with Essendon's Sam Durham, before missing two matches after sustaining a delayed concussion against Geelong on July 9.

The incident involving Webster was Simpkin's third concussion in nine months, but the tough onballer said he wasn't concerned about the amount of head injuries he has sustained recently.

"It doesn't really cross my mind," Simpkin said.

"I'm going to go out and play the same way I always do. I'm feeling really good.

"I've obviously had a couple of weeks off now, but I've been through the protocols and I've been in the best hands for the last few weeks. I'm pumped, ready to go and really excited to be back out there with the boys."

North Melbourne should also regain Luke McDonald this weekend after the defender battled a long-term hamstring injury across pre-season, with the Kangas' fellow co-captain likely to replace youngster Josh Goater after he ruptured his Achilles in round one.

The Kangaroos are also confident that midfielder George Wardlaw and forward Callum Coleman-Jones will feature against the Dockers, despite both missing training after a bout of gastro swept through the club earlier this week.

Wardlaw and Coleman-Jones are both due to train away from teammates later on Thursday.