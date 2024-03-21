Injuries could see Dayne Zorko make a move to the Lions' defence in coming weeks

FORMER captain Dayne Zorko is ready to add some spark to Brisbane's injury-hit backline if coach Chris Fagan gives him the call-up.

Not only have they started 0-2, but injuries to creative half-backs Keidean Coleman (ACL) and Conor McKenna (hamstring) have added an extra headache for the Lions.

Zorko has played in defence sporadically in recent seasons and was again put there late in Sunday's loss to Fremantle.

He might be 35 years of age, but the five-time best-and-fairest winner is still one of the most explosive players on Brisbane's list and one of its most damaging kicks.

Speaking after a light training session on Thursday morning at Springfield, a week out from facing Collingwood at the Gabba, Zorko said he was more than open to being shifted from attack to defence.

"I certainly haven't hidden from the fact I do like playing in the backline," he said.

"Defensively at times I've probably let myself down, but I certainly enjoy seeing the game from that point of view.

"One thing Fages has really stressed to us over the last six years is players need to be able to play multiple positions for this reason.

"Myself, Cam (Rayner), Jarrod Berry at times has gone down there and played in the backline.

"We're certainly not short of stocks in that department. Whoever gets called upon needs to be ready to play that position and their role for the team.

"If I go back there, I go back there, if not, that's all right, I'll keep plying my trade up front."

Brisbane's VFL team starts its campaign against Essendon on Saturday, giving the likes of Jaxon Prior, Shadeau Brain and wingers Jimmy Tunstill and Harry Sharp a chance to impress.

Aside from the creative hole left by Coleman and McKenna, the Lions also have some other injury concerns heading into facing the Magpies.

Reliable defender Darcy Gardiner jogged laps at training, with the club yet to confirm results from a scan on a knee injury he suffered against the Dockers.

Tom Doedee is a chance to play his first game in club colours next week, while dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale trained well and is expected to return after missing with a hamstring niggle.

Zorko said despite the slow start, the Lions had not lost any confidence in their ability.

"We're a team that under Fages' reign, we've learned really quickly from our mistakes, and once we've identified them, we've got to work on fixing them and I think this will be no different," he said.

"For us, it's just staying engaged for the full four quarters.

"Our pre-season was really strong, and I know it's only pre-season, but that's where you build belief and confidence that you can get the job done.

"I certainly don't think it's knocked us around too much. The confidence of the group is certainly there. We just need to clean up a few areas."