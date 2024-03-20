Marty Pask joins Cal and Riley for this week's episode of Gettable

LEADING player agent Marty Pask is on Gettable this week.

Pask delivers updates on a host of his star free agents, including Richmond premiership winner Jack Graham and Geelong defender Jake Kolodjashnij, while he also provides news on Caleb Daniel and Ben Hobbs after they were left out of their round one starting line-ups.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also go through the 11 draftees to watch this season and provide the latest on where they could head as their stocks begin to soar early in the campaign.

There's also updates on four flag Tigers, a star Bulldog and a Blues defender as Cal and Riley go through a series of trade, draft, contract and free agency calls in a new segment, 'Quick Fix'.

