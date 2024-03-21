Jarrod Witts has committed to Gold Coast for another two seasons

Gold Coast co-captain Jarrod Witts ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

JARROD Witts has signed a two-year contract extension with Gold Coast, tying him to the club until at least the end of 2026.

The Suns' co-captain has been a mainstay at Carrara since heading north from Collingwood at the end of the 2016 season and is now likely to finish his career at the club.

Witts has played 127 of his 167 career games with Gold Coast, and barring significant injury, should achieve life membership before his time is up.

The 31-year-old has been a colossus in recent years, and along with fellow co-captain Touk Miller and former skipper David Swallow, was among the first players to sign long-term when the club was at its lowest ebb.

Witts was a best and fairest winner in 2009, and has proven himself as one of the most consistent ruckmen in the competition in the past five years.

He has started 2024 in terrific fashion, earning three AFL Coaches' Association votes in the Opening Round win over Richmond, and racking up 12 clearances in the Suns' 2-0 start to the season.