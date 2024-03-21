Join The Traders for all your Fantasy advice ahead of round two

Brodie Grundy leaves the field after Sydney's win over Collingwood in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S shaping as another huge Fantasy round despite it being the first of our early byes.

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $715,00) is the most traded out player this round, while Hawk Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $498,000) is the most traded out.

Remember, with Carlton and Brisbane on their early bye, only your best 18 scores (from your starting 22) count this week.

Join The Traders as they chat through the teams, trade options, captains and your questions ahead of round two.

