The match review is in for Thursday night's round two match between St Kilda and Collingwood

Max King in action during the R2 match between St Kilda and Collingwood at the MCG on March 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA will be without spearhead Max King for next week’s clash against Essendon, with the 23-year-old picking up a one-match suspension for rough conduct in Thursday’s nights emphatic victory over Collingwood.

King collided with Magpie Finlay Macrae during the fourth quarter of the Saints' 15-point win over the reigning premiers, with the Match Review Officer grading the high contact as medium impact and careless conduct.

Vision from the match provided by the AFL shows King’s raised forearm catching Macrae above the neck just after Macrae disposed of the ball.

Max King has a received a one-match suspension for this incident involving Finlay Macrae.



King was instrumental in the Saints' win, kicking three goals in the match. It’s his first suspension in his 73 career games.

St Kilda has until Monday to respond to the charge.

The Saints lost Mason Wood (broken collarbone, concussion) and Liam Henry (hamstring) to injuries against the Pies.

King’s teammate Jimmy Webster has five matches left of a seven-match suspension he received for a late, high hit on Jy Simpkin during the AAMI Community Series.