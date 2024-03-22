The teams for Sunday's round two clashes are in

L-R: Jacob Hopper, Jason Horne-Francis, Sam Darcy. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND and Port Adelaide will both be without key players for their Sunday clash at the MCG after Jacob Hopper, Nathan Broad and Jason Horne-Francis withdrew from their respective squads on Friday.

Sam Darcy will play his first game of the season after being recalled for the Western Bulldogs' clash with Gold Coast, at the expense of veteran tall Rory Lobb.

And in more late withdrawal news, Darcy Parish will not play against Sydney on Saturday night after suffering awareness in his recovered hamstring at training on Friday.

At Punt Road, Hopper (knee) will go for scans after experiencing soreness during the week, while Broad has a sore calf.

Horne-Francis has a hamstring complaint and will not travel with the Power squad to Melbourne.

The Bulldogs have added Darcy and running pair Oskar Baker and Caleb Poulter, while dropping Lachie McNeil and Lobb. Former Demon James Harmes is suspended for headbutting Melbourne defender Steven May.

The Suns will be without co-captain Jarrod Witts (groin), allowing Ned Moyle to come into the team along with boom young forward Jed Walter and robust defender Ben Long.

West Coast has officially confirmed Andrew Gaff's demotion to the WAFL, along with defender Alex Witherden. Jamaine Jones, ruckman Harry Barnett and forward Ryan Maric come into the team to face GWS on Sunday night.

The Giants have made just the one change: Nick Haynes (personal reasons) replaced by James Peatling.

The loss of Hopper and Broad is the latest injury blow for the Tigers, who lost Josh Gibcus (ruptured ACL), Dion Prestia (hamstring) and Tylar Young (concussion) in last week's gallant loss to Carlton.

However, the forced changes have paved the way for the New Zealand-born former rugby league player Mykelti Lefau to make his AFL debut against the Power.

Lefau moved to Australia in 2012 and spent time in NRL team Melbourne Storm's development pathway, before switching codes and playing VFL with Casey Demons and Richmond.

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 1pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: O.Baker, S.Darcy, C.Poulter

Out: J.Harmes (suspension), L.McNeil (omitted), R.Lobb (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Walter, N.Moyle, B.Long

Out: M.Rosas (suspension), D.Macpherson (omitted), J.Witts (groin)

Richmond v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 4pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: B.Miller, J.Trezise, T.Brown, M.Lefau, S.Banks

Out: T.Young (concussion), J.Gibcus (knee), D.Prestia (hamstring), N.Broad (calf), J.Hopper (knee)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Burgoyne, D.Williams

Out: J.McEntee (concussion), J.Horne-Francis (hamstring)

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 3.50pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Jones, H.Barnett, R.Maric

Out: O.Allen (knee), A.Gaff (omitted), A.Witherden (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Peatling

Out: N.Haynes (personal reason)