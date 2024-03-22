The Saints are set to be without Mason Wood for at least six weeks

Zaine Cordy and Mason Wood collide during the R2 match between St Kilda and Collingwood at the MCG on March 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ST KILDA wingman Mason Wood will miss at least the next six weeks after breaking his collarbone in Thursday night's win over Collingwood at the MCG.

The 30-year-old was stretchered off the ground in the first quarter after a nasty collision with teammate Zaine Cordy, suffering a concussion as well as his broken collarbone.

Wood is set to undergo surgery on Friday night to repair his collarbone with a return date to become clearer next week.

Play stopped for more than five minutes due to the gruesome nature of the injury, but Wood has been cleared of facial and neck damage.

Wood has resurrected his career at St Kilda over the past two seasons, playing 19 games in 2022 and all 24 last year after being signed as a delisted free agent at the end of 2020, following 65 appearances for North Melbourne.

Recruit Liam Henry is also in doubt for next Saturday's clash against Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

The former Docker finished Thursday night's game on the bench due to hamstring tightness, which will require a scan in the coming days.