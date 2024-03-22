Jamarra Ugle-Hagan marks in front of Steven May during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Melbourne in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FORWARD Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is about to re-sign, giving the Western Bulldogs some welcome good news.

After a turbulent off-season and last Sunday's round one loss to Melbourne, the new deal for the young forward is timely.

Coach Luke Beveridge hopes the 2020 top draft pick will never leave Whitten Oval.

"The positive vibrations from that news are important – I'd always rather have some ink on the A4," Beveridge said.

"He openly says he loves the club. He's an outstanding young character. Whatever the length of contract is, we hope he's with us (for) his whole career.

"It's a great fillip for us, once it's totally done – but good signs."

Otherwise, Beveridge is preparing for Sunday's Ballarat game against Gold Coast, which is coming off two wins.

The Suns will test the Bulldogs' undersized backline, with Sam Darcy returning to the team and potentially going into defence if needed.

Beveridge also continues to field questions about midfielder Jack Macrae, who will not play on Sunday after also being left out of round one.

The Bulldogs coach said Macrae will most likely play in the VFL this weekend.

"Some of the lads who are a little bit behind, or who maybe haven't been as prolific as some of the younger guys in the pre-season, have found themselves out of the team," Beveridge said.

Jack Macrae is tackled by Liam Duggan during the R23 match between Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on August 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Now that challenges all of our group to emerge and come up to the standards they're setting for each other.

"We have no doubt Jack will play a lot of AFL footy this year – it could be next week, we'll see."

The Bulldogs coach is happy to return to Ballarat, noting it is not as familiar for visiting teams as playing under the Marvel Stadium roof.

"We look at it as a home-ground advantage," Beveridge said.