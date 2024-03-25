ISAAC Heeney has extended his lead at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player leaderboard with another nine-vote performance in round two.
Having started the year with nine votes against Melbourne and 10 against Collingwood, Heeney grabbed another nine in the Swans' win over Essendon to stretch his lead to seven votes ahead of Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
There were six perfect scores of 10 from round two, with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Tom Stewart, Christian Petracca, Marcus Bontempelli, Zak Butters and Sam Taylor all getting maximum votes.
Luke Jackson led the way in Fremantle's win over North Melbourne with nine.
Port Adelaide star Butters and Dockers midfielder Caleb Serong have both made strong starts to the season to be on 17 votes and sit in the top five on the leaderboard despite playing one less game than the likes of Heeney and Green.
St Kilda v Collingwood
10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
5 Jack Steele (STK)
5 Jack Higgins (STK)
4 Rowan Marshall (STK)
3 Max King (STK)
2 Marcus Windhager (STK)
1 Jamie Elliott (COLL)
Adelaide v Geelong
10 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
8 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
5 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
2 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
1 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
1 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
North Melbourne v Fremantle
9 Luke Jackson (FRE)
7 Caleb Serong (FRE)
5 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
5 Tom Powell (NMFC)
2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
1 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
1 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
Hawthorn v Melbourne
10 Christian Petracca (MELB)
8 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)
4 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)
4 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
2 Max Gawn (MELB)
2 Kade Chandler (MELB)
Sydney v Essendon
9 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
7 Tom Papley (SYD)
6 Errol Gulden (SYD)
6 Zach Merrett (ESS)
1 Chad Warner (SYD)
1 Samuel Durham (ESS)
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Cody Weightman (WB)
3 Tim English (WB)
3 Tom Liberatore (WB)
2 Sam Collins (GCFC)
2 Liam Jones (WB)
1 Touk Miller (GCFC)
1 Adam Treloar (WB)
Richmond v Port Adelaide
10 Zak Butters (PORT)
5 Liam Baker (RICH)
4 Willem Drew (PORT)
4 Ollie Wines (PORT)
3 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (PORT)
2 Connor Rozee (PORT)
2 Todd Marshall (PORT)
West Coast v Greater Western Sydney
10 Sam Taylor (GWS)
8 Kieren Briggs (GWS)
6 Tom Green (GWS)
4 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
1 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
1 Josh Kelly (GWS)
LEADERBOARD
28 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
21 Tom Green (GWS)
18 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
17 Zak Butters (PORT)
17 Caleb Serong (FRE)
16 Luke Jackson (FRE)
15 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
15 Christian Petracca (MELB)
14 Sam Taylor (GWS)
13 Harry McKay (CARL)
12 Touk Miller (GCFC)
12 Connor Rozee (PORT)
11 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
11 Errol Gulden (SYD)
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
10 Archie Perkins (ESS)
10 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
9 Max Gawn (MELB)
9 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
9 Wil Powell (GCFC)