The coaches' votes are in for the round two games

Isaac Heeney ahead of Sydney's game against Essendon in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ISAAC Heeney has extended his lead at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player leaderboard with another nine-vote performance in round two.

Having started the year with nine votes against Melbourne and 10 against Collingwood, Heeney grabbed another nine in the Swans' win over Essendon to stretch his lead to seven votes ahead of Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

There were six perfect scores of 10 from round two, with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Tom Stewart, Christian Petracca, Marcus Bontempelli, Zak Butters and Sam Taylor all getting maximum votes.

Luke Jackson led the way in Fremantle's win over North Melbourne with nine.

Port Adelaide star Butters and Dockers midfielder Caleb Serong have both made strong starts to the season to be on 17 votes and sit in the top five on the leaderboard despite playing one less game than the likes of Heeney and Green.

Learn More 22:27

St Kilda v Collingwood

10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

5 Jack Steele (STK)

5 Jack Higgins (STK)

4 Rowan Marshall (STK)

3 Max King (STK)

2 Marcus Windhager (STK)

1 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 03:50 Moving pre-game tribute for Danny Frawley St Kilda and Collingwood unite as one ahead of Spud’s Game

00:29 Lipinski pinches sneaky banana as Pies pounce Patrick Lipinski lands a crafty effort as Collingwood looks to make a statement early

00:45 Saint subbed early after nasty friendly fire St Kilda suffers a worrying injury concern in the first term with Mason Wood stretchered off after this accidental clash with a teammate

00:39 Happy Hill pumped up after punishing Pies’ skipper Brad Hill lifts his side after taking full advantage of this errant handball from Darcy Moore

00:38 Reef reels one back with sweetest of snaps Collingwood’s Reef McInnes makes the most of his opportunity with this clever finish

00:48 King coming up big as Saints start to sing Max King produces a priceless double in the third term to swing the momentum St Kilda’s way

00:38 Henry gets off the chain and buries it again St Kilda recruit Liam Henry scores his second goal of the evening after this fine finish on the run

00:38 Monster Mattaes kick trickles through big sticks The Saints can do no wrong as Mattaes Phillipou unleashes a massive effort that somehow bounces through

00:56 In or out? Jack’s stunning shot sparks debate The ‘G erupts as Jack Higgins lands this sensational effort after a tight call on the boundary

06:20 Highlights: St Kilda v Collingwood The Saints and Magpies clash in round two

02:08 Nasiah turns messiah with electric outing St Kilda half-back Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera goes up another level with an impressive 25 kicks and 11 marks rebounding out of defence

07:27 Full post-match, R2: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round two’s match against Collingwood

12:38 Full post-match, R2: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round two’s match against St Kilda

14:03 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Saints and Magpies clash in round two

Adelaide v Geelong

10 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

8 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

5 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

2 Matt Crouch (ADEL)

1 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

1 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Soligo's slick, sliding snap too hot for Cats Adelaide's Jake Soligo kicks a great goal after an impressive intercept

00:32 Mannagh's first AFL goal a long time coming Mature-age recruit Shaun Mannagh earns his first major at AFL level, thanks to a selfless assist from teammate Brad Close

00:41 Fogarty fends off and snaps fresh out the gates Darcy Fogarty kicks a brilliant major after shrugging off a would-be tackler

00:38 Hawkins double revives battered Cats Tom Hawkins kicks two quick goals in succession to wrest some momentum in Geelong's direction

00:55 Keays assists security with stubborn pitch invader Matt Crouch and Ben Keays intervene after a pitch invader disrupts the contest

00:27 Stewart's sky-high MOTY contender goes begging Tom Stewart almost grabs Mark of the Year with this incredible leap in his 150th game

00:36 Fogarty's folly: Darcy's dreadful miss in front of goal Darcy Fogarty bungles a certain major, potentially costing his team a late comeback

00:47 Typical Rankine mastery from the boundary Adelaide's Izak Rankine somehow lands this insane goal on the run from the tightest of angles

06:18 Highlights: Adelaide v Geelong The Crows and Cats clash in round two

08:44 Full post-match, R2: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round two’s match against Geelong

06:47 Full post-match, R2: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round two’s match against Adelaide

14:49 Mini Match: Adelaide v Geelong Extended highlights of the Crows and Cats clash in round two

North Melbourne v Fremantle

9 Luke Jackson (FRE)

7 Caleb Serong (FRE)

5 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

5 Tom Powell (NMFC)

2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

1 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

1 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:29 Jumping Jackson’s early high-flying action Luke Jackson rises over the top of the pack to complete this beautiful speccy

00:48 Stephenson slides home beauty as Roos get rocking North Melbourne finds some early momentum as Jaidyn Stephenson nails this fantastic effort on the burst

00:38 Powell packs a punch with sizzling snap Tom Powell continues North Melbourne’s superb patch with this terrific finish

00:52 Dockers drive the show with Taberner’s two in a row Fremantle starts to mount a comeback as Matt Taberner contributes a pair of consecutive goals

00:47 Brayshaw buries dribbler as Freo fires again The Dockers have all the momentum as Andrew Brayshaw adds another with this dazzling effort

00:45 Fyfe winds back clock and joins avalanche Nat Fyfe piles on more pain for the Roos with this classy strike bursting into goal

00:42 Roos faithful rage after tough boundary decision The Dockers are given a reprieve after a miskick that appears out on the full isn’t penalised

00:34 Sharpshooter earns first in new colours Fremantle recruit Jeremy Sharp adds the icing on the cake with this super shot

06:14 Highlights: North Melbourne v Fremantle The Kangaroos and Dockers clash in round two

07:21 Full post-match, R2: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round two’s match against North Melbourne

08:39 Full post-match, R2: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round two’s match against Fremantle

14:15 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Dockers clash in round two

Hawthorn v Melbourne

10 Christian Petracca (MELB)

8 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)

4 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)

4 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

2 Max Gawn (MELB)

2 Kade Chandler (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:28 Pickett pinches opening goal with sneaky dribbler Kysaiah Pickett pounces on an errant Hawthorn handball and slides home the game’s first major

00:38 Kysaiah repeats the dose with monster strike Melbourne continues its flying start as Kysaiah Pickett nails his second goal in some style

00:37 Lever fined for pushing Hawk into boundary fence Melbourne's Jake Lever has been fined for this incident at the MCG in round two

00:57 Breust goes bang after May gets crunched on wing Luke Breust drills a much-needed goal for Hawthorn after Steven May cops some heavy contact from Mabior Chol

00:38 Fritsch fetches another with slick snap Bayley Fritsch notches his third goal of the game with this crafty kick

00:36 Petracca pumped up after piling on more pain Christian Petracca lands a stunning effort in the third term as Melbourne asserts its dominance

00:57 ‘The Wizard’ finally gets his moment with first AFL goal The Hawks surround Nick Watson after the exciting youngster produces his maiden major

00:42 Fritsch’s juggling speccy delivers more Demon delight Bayley Fritsch completes this stunning grab and completes the deal

00:38 Petracca all smiles after spoil of the game Christian Petracca couldn’t be happier with his work after brilliantly tracking back to prevent a goal

06:15 Highlights: Hawthorn v Melbourne The Hawks and Demons clash in round two

07:06 Full post-match, R2: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round two’s match against Hawthorn

10:21 Full post-match, R2: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round two’s match against Melbourne

14:26 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Hawks and Demons clash in round two

Sydney v Essendon

9 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

7 Tom Papley (SYD)

6 Errol Gulden (SYD)

6 Zach Merrett (ESS)

1 Chad Warner (SYD)

1 Samuel Durham (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:57 Big Bomber could be in MRO trouble after KO'ing Swan Peter Wright appears to be in hot water after Harry Cunningham leaves the field on a stretcher following this heavy contact

00:38 Swans fans irate after tough boundary call ends in major The Bombers survive a tight decision on the boundary before Jade Gresham runs into the open goal

00:24 Bombers runner gets involved in the action Runner Travis Cloke tries to get Essendon players out of a scuffle during the second term

00:41 Electric Gulden launches from long range Errol Gulden produces this ripping goal from beyond the arc to extend his side’s lead

00:38 Stringer’s explosive finish keeps Dons in it Jake Stringer reduces the margin late in the third term with this sensational goal

00:36 Warner’s double whammy seals win for Swans Chad Warner gets hot late in the final term with two sensational goals

00:47 Jordon delivers unreal first goal in new colours James Jordon nails this ripping running goal from right on the boundary to earn his first for the Swans

06:15 Highlights: Sydney v Essendon The Swans and Bombers clash in round two

06:51 Full post-match, R2: Bombers Watch Essendon’s press conference after round two’s match against Sydney

07:30 Full post-match, R2: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round two’s match against Essendon

14:58 Mini-Match: Sydney v Essendon Extended highlights of the Swans and Bombers clash in round two

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Cody Weightman (WB)

3 Tim English (WB)

3 Tom Liberatore (WB)

2 Sam Collins (GCFC)

2 Liam Jones (WB)

1 Touk Miller (GCFC)

1 Adam Treloar (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:48 Weightman wows with early flyer Cody Weightman reels in a smooth speccy and finishes off his work

01:00 Luckless new Dog hurts shoulder during King clunk Bulldogs recruit Nick Coffield is subbed out of the game after suffering yet another cruel injury blow

00:45 Veteran Sun swallows up opportunity with sweet snap David Swallow keeps his side in the contest with this superb major

00:47 Midfield bulls Rowell and Libba exchange brutal tackles Matt Rowell and Tom Liberatore showcase their hardness at the footy in an intriguing head-to-head battle

00:59 Big scuffle breaks out after Sexton retaliates Tempers flare after Alex Sexton reacts to being clipped by Laitham Vandermeer

00:29 Jamarra brings some spark with this riveting mark Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan gets a nice rise and reels in this super grab

00:37 Gun Bulldogs half-back cops Sun’s stray elbow Ed Richards is helped off the ground after being on the end of this accidental contact from David Swallow

00:38 Bont revs up Mars Stadium with snap out of this world Marcus Bontempelli caps off a typically prolific performance with this stunning shot in the final term

06:20 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast The Bulldogs and Suns clash in round two

02:03 Weightman outshines Suns with super six Cody Weightman notches a tremendous tally of six goals in his side’s dominant win over Gold Coast

13:35 Full post-match, R2: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round two’s match against Gold Coast

05:26 Full post-match, R2: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round two’s match against Western Bulldogs

14:03 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Suns clash in round two

Richmond v Port Adelaide

10 Zak Butters (PORT)

5 Liam Baker (RICH)

4 Willem Drew (PORT)

4 Ollie Wines (PORT)

3 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (PORT)

2 Connor Rozee (PORT)

2 Todd Marshall (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:36 Lynch gets out the back and goes whack for slick start Tom Lynch gets on the end of a quick Richmond surge and slams through the opening major

00:37 Shai and Dusty's classic combination lifts 'G early Shai Bolton collects Dustin Martin's clever forward entry and finds space to drill a superb goal

00:36 Byrne-Jones turns Beckham with insane soccer volley Darcy Byrne-Jones times his run and contact to perfection with a unique finish out of the air

00:34 Shai show in full swing with deadly arrow Shai Bolton drills an eye-catching finish from distance to extend Richmond's first-half lead

00:34 Finlayson's dazzling double play surges Power Jeremy Finlayson executes a perfect handball to set up Dan Houston's first major before drilling a ripping goal from a cool side-step

00:50 Baker stands up and delivers to bring huge Tiger belief Liam Baker kicks back-to-back goals on the brink of three-quarter time to keep Richmond in the contest

00:38 Byrne-Jones nails running ripper as Port hits back Darcy Byrne-Jones finds the big sticks from the angle to give his side the ascendancy

00:48 Champion Boak celebrated in style after special victory Travis Boak is chaired off the field in front of teammates, friends and family following a win in his 350th game

06:06 Highlights: Richmond v Port Adelaide The Tigers and Power clash in round two

07:21 Full post-match, R2: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round two’s match against Richmond

08:30 Full post-match, R2: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round two’s match against Port Adelaide

14:51 Mini-Match: Richmond v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Tigers and Power clash in round two

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney

10 Sam Taylor (GWS)

8 Kieren Briggs (GWS)

6 Tom Green (GWS)

4 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

1 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)

1 Josh Kelly (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:52 Kelly all class as Eagles take early lead Tim Kelly kicks truly on the run to earn his side’s opening major

01:10 Thomas surprises himself with sneaky first AFL goal Harvey Thomas is made to wait a touch longer to celebrate his maiden major in the big league after a score review takes place

00:47 Bedford makes sure of it as Giants take commanding lead Toby Bedford gets on the scoresheet as GWS continues to assert dominance

00:50 Kelly slots it as slick Giants continue to punish Eagles Josh Kelly shows poise and skill to kick a brilliant goal on the run

00:51 Eagles fans erupt as Hunt finally breaks goal drought Jayden Hunt delivers a much-needed major to give the home fans something to cheer about

00:47 Yeo returns to form with blistering goal from midfield Elliot Yeo kicks a brilliant major on the run as the Eagles continue to rally

00:37 Cadman caps off win with monster mark and goal on siren Aaron Cadman shows off his aerial skills late with a brilliant grab before slotting his third major

06:02 Highlights: West Coast v GWS The Eagles and Giants clash in round two

08:03 Full post-match, R2: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round two’s match against West Coast

08:29 Full post-match, R2: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round two’s match against GWS

14:57 Mini-Match: West Coast v GWS Extended highlights of the Eagles and Giants clash in round two

LEADERBOARD

28 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

21 Tom Green (GWS)

18 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

17 Zak Butters (PORT)

17 Caleb Serong (FRE)

16 Luke Jackson (FRE)

15 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

15 Christian Petracca (MELB)

14 Sam Taylor (GWS)

13 Harry McKay (CARL)

12 Touk Miller (GCFC)

12 Connor Rozee (PORT)

11 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

11 Errol Gulden (SYD)

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

10 Archie Perkins (ESS)

10 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

9 Max Gawn (MELB)

9 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

9 Wil Powell (GCFC)