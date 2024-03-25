Isaac Heeney ahead of Sydney's game against Essendon in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ISAAC Heeney has extended his lead at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player leaderboard with another nine-vote performance in round two.

Having started the year with nine votes against Melbourne and 10 against Collingwood, Heeney grabbed another nine in the Swans' win over Essendon to stretch his lead to seven votes ahead of Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

There were six perfect scores of 10 from round two, with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Tom Stewart,  Christian Petracca, Marcus Bontempelli, Zak Butters and Sam Taylor all getting maximum votes.

Luke Jackson led the way in Fremantle's win over North Melbourne with nine.

Port Adelaide star Butters and Dockers midfielder Caleb Serong have both made strong starts to the season to be on 17 votes and sit in the top five on the leaderboard despite playing one less game than the likes of Heeney and Green.

22:27

AAA: 'Big tick' for Dons' edge, Freo's looming Darcy problem

Matthew Lloyd, Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

St Kilda v Collingwood

10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
5 Jack Steele (STK)
5 Jack Higgins (STK)
4 Rowan Marshall (STK)
3 Max King (STK)
2 Marcus Windhager (STK)
1 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:50

    Moving pre-game tribute for Danny Frawley

    St Kilda and Collingwood unite as one ahead of Spud’s Game

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Lipinski pinches sneaky banana as Pies pounce

    Patrick Lipinski lands a crafty effort as Collingwood looks to make a statement early

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Saint subbed early after nasty friendly fire

    St Kilda suffers a worrying injury concern in the first term with Mason Wood stretchered off after this accidental clash with a teammate

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Happy Hill pumped up after punishing Pies’ skipper

    Brad Hill lifts his side after taking full advantage of this errant handball from Darcy Moore

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Reef reels one back with sweetest of snaps

    Collingwood’s Reef McInnes makes the most of his opportunity with this clever finish

    AFL
  • 00:48

    King coming up big as Saints start to sing

    Max King produces a priceless double in the third term to swing the momentum St Kilda’s way

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Henry gets off the chain and buries it again

    St Kilda recruit Liam Henry scores his second goal of the evening after this fine finish on the run

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Monster Mattaes kick trickles through big sticks

    The Saints can do no wrong as Mattaes Phillipou unleashes a massive effort that somehow bounces through

    AFL
  • 00:56

    In or out? Jack’s stunning shot sparks debate

    The ‘G erupts as Jack Higgins lands this sensational effort after a tight call on the boundary

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Highlights: St Kilda v Collingwood

    The Saints and Magpies clash in round two

    AFL
  • 02:08

    Nasiah turns messiah with electric outing

    St Kilda half-back Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera goes up another level with an impressive 25 kicks and 11 marks rebounding out of defence

    AFL
  • 07:27

    Full post-match, R2: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round two’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 12:38

    Full post-match, R2: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round two’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 14:03

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Magpies clash in round two

    AFL

Adelaide v Geelong

10 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
8 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
5 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
2 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
1 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
1 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Soligo's slick, sliding snap too hot for Cats

    Adelaide's Jake Soligo kicks a great goal after an impressive intercept

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Mannagh's first AFL goal a long time coming

    Mature-age recruit Shaun Mannagh earns his first major at AFL level, thanks to a selfless assist from teammate Brad Close

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Fogarty fends off and snaps fresh out the gates

    Darcy Fogarty kicks a brilliant major after shrugging off a would-be tackler

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Hawkins double revives battered Cats

    Tom Hawkins kicks two quick goals in succession to wrest some momentum in Geelong's direction

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Keays assists security with stubborn pitch invader

    Matt Crouch and Ben Keays intervene after a pitch invader disrupts the contest

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Stewart's sky-high MOTY contender goes begging

    Tom Stewart almost grabs Mark of the Year with this incredible leap in his 150th game

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Fogarty's folly: Darcy's dreadful miss in front of goal

    Darcy Fogarty bungles a certain major, potentially costing his team a late comeback

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Typical Rankine mastery from the boundary

    Adelaide's Izak Rankine somehow lands this insane goal on the run from the tightest of angles

    AFL
  • 06:18

    Highlights: Adelaide v Geelong

    The Crows and Cats clash in round two

    AFL
  • 08:44

    Full post-match, R2: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round two’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 06:47

    Full post-match, R2: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round two’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:49

    Mini Match: Adelaide v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Cats clash in round two

    AFL

North Melbourne v Fremantle

9 Luke Jackson (FRE)
7 Caleb Serong (FRE)
5 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
5 Tom Powell (NMFC)
2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
1 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
1 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:29

    Jumping Jackson’s early high-flying action

    Luke Jackson rises over the top of the pack to complete this beautiful speccy

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Stephenson slides home beauty as Roos get rocking

    North Melbourne finds some early momentum as Jaidyn Stephenson nails this fantastic effort on the burst

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Powell packs a punch with sizzling snap

    Tom Powell continues North Melbourne’s superb patch with this terrific finish

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Dockers drive the show with Taberner’s two in a row

    Fremantle starts to mount a comeback as Matt Taberner contributes a pair of consecutive goals

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Brayshaw buries dribbler as Freo fires again

    The Dockers have all the momentum as Andrew Brayshaw adds another with this dazzling effort

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Fyfe winds back clock and joins avalanche

    Nat Fyfe piles on more pain for the Roos with this classy strike bursting into goal

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Roos faithful rage after tough boundary decision

    The Dockers are given a reprieve after a miskick that appears out on the full isn’t penalised

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Sharpshooter earns first in new colours

    Fremantle recruit Jeremy Sharp adds the icing on the cake with this super shot

    AFL
  • 06:14

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Fremantle

    The Kangaroos and Dockers clash in round two

    AFL
  • 07:21

    Full post-match, R2: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round two’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:39

    Full post-match, R2: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round two’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 14:15

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Dockers clash in round two

    AFL

Hawthorn v Melbourne

10 Christian Petracca (MELB)
8 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)
4 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)
4 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
2 Max Gawn (MELB)
2 Kade Chandler (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:28

    Pickett pinches opening goal with sneaky dribbler

    Kysaiah Pickett pounces on an errant Hawthorn handball and slides home the game’s first major

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Kysaiah repeats the dose with monster strike

    Melbourne continues its flying start as Kysaiah Pickett nails his second goal in some style

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Lever fined for pushing Hawk into boundary fence

    Melbourne's Jake Lever has been fined for this incident at the MCG in round two

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Breust goes bang after May gets crunched on wing

    Luke Breust drills a much-needed goal for Hawthorn after Steven May cops some heavy contact from Mabior Chol

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Fritsch fetches another with slick snap

    Bayley Fritsch notches his third goal of the game with this crafty kick

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Petracca pumped up after piling on more pain

    Christian Petracca lands a stunning effort in the third term as Melbourne asserts its dominance

    AFL
  • 00:57

    ‘The Wizard’ finally gets his moment with first AFL goal

    The Hawks surround Nick Watson after the exciting youngster produces his maiden major

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Fritsch’s juggling speccy delivers more Demon delight

    Bayley Fritsch completes this stunning grab and completes the deal

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Petracca all smiles after spoil of the game

    Christian Petracca couldn’t be happier with his work after brilliantly tracking back to prevent a goal

    AFL
  • 06:15

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    The Hawks and Demons clash in round two

    AFL
  • 07:06

    Full post-match, R2: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round two’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 10:21

    Full post-match, R2: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round two’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 14:26

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Demons clash in round two

    AFL

Sydney v Essendon

9 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
7 Tom Papley (SYD)
6 Errol Gulden (SYD)
6 Zach Merrett (ESS)
1 Chad Warner (SYD)
1 Samuel Durham (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:57

    Big Bomber could be in MRO trouble after KO'ing Swan

    Peter Wright appears to be in hot water after Harry Cunningham leaves the field on a stretcher following this heavy contact

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Swans fans irate after tough boundary call ends in major

    The Bombers survive a tight decision on the boundary before Jade Gresham runs into the open goal

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Bombers runner gets involved in the action

    Runner Travis Cloke tries to get Essendon players out of a scuffle during the second term

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Electric Gulden launches from long range

    Errol Gulden produces this ripping goal from beyond the arc to extend his side’s lead

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Stringer’s explosive finish keeps Dons in it

    Jake Stringer reduces the margin late in the third term with this sensational goal

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Warner’s double whammy seals win for Swans

    Chad Warner gets hot late in the final term with two sensational goals

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Jordon delivers unreal first goal in new colours

    James Jordon nails this ripping running goal from right on the boundary to earn his first for the Swans

    AFL
  • 06:15

    Highlights: Sydney v Essendon

    The Swans and Bombers clash in round two

    AFL
  • 06:51

    Full post-match, R2: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round two’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 07:30

    Full post-match, R2: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round two’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 14:58

    Mini-Match: Sydney v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Bombers clash in round two

    AFL

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Cody Weightman (WB)
3 Tim English (WB)
3 Tom Liberatore (WB)
2 Sam Collins (GCFC)
2 Liam Jones (WB)
1 Touk Miller (GCFC)
1 Adam Treloar (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:48

    Weightman wows with early flyer

    Cody Weightman reels in a smooth speccy and finishes off his work

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Luckless new Dog hurts shoulder during King clunk

    Bulldogs recruit Nick Coffield is subbed out of the game after suffering yet another cruel injury blow

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Veteran Sun swallows up opportunity with sweet snap

    David Swallow keeps his side in the contest with this superb major

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Midfield bulls Rowell and Libba exchange brutal tackles

    Matt Rowell and Tom Liberatore showcase their hardness at the footy in an intriguing head-to-head battle

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Big scuffle breaks out after Sexton retaliates

    Tempers flare after Alex Sexton reacts to being clipped by Laitham Vandermeer

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Jamarra brings some spark with this riveting mark

    Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan gets a nice rise and reels in this super grab

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Gun Bulldogs half-back cops Sun’s stray elbow

    Ed Richards is helped off the ground after being on the end of this accidental contact from David Swallow

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Bont revs up Mars Stadium with snap out of this world

    Marcus Bontempelli caps off a typically prolific performance with this stunning shot in the final term

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast

    The Bulldogs and Suns clash in round two

    AFL
  • 02:03

    Weightman outshines Suns with super six

    Cody Weightman notches a tremendous tally of six goals in his side’s dominant win over Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 13:35

    Full post-match, R2: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round two’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 05:26

    Full post-match, R2: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round two’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 14:03

    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Suns clash in round two

    AFL

Richmond v Port Adelaide

10 Zak Butters (PORT)
5 Liam Baker (RICH)
4 Willem Drew (PORT)
4 Ollie Wines (PORT)
3 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (PORT)
2 Connor Rozee (PORT)
2 Todd Marshall (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:36

    Lynch gets out the back and goes whack for slick start

    Tom Lynch gets on the end of a quick Richmond surge and slams through the opening major

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Shai and Dusty's classic combination lifts 'G early

    Shai Bolton collects Dustin Martin's clever forward entry and finds space to drill a superb goal

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Byrne-Jones turns Beckham with insane soccer volley

    Darcy Byrne-Jones times his run and contact to perfection with a unique finish out of the air

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Shai show in full swing with deadly arrow

    Shai Bolton drills an eye-catching finish from distance to extend Richmond's first-half lead

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Finlayson's dazzling double play surges Power

    Jeremy Finlayson executes a perfect handball to set up Dan Houston's first major before drilling a ripping goal from a cool side-step

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Baker stands up and delivers to bring huge Tiger belief

    Liam Baker kicks back-to-back goals on the brink of three-quarter time to keep Richmond in the contest

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Byrne-Jones nails running ripper as Port hits back

    Darcy Byrne-Jones finds the big sticks from the angle to give his side the ascendancy

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Champion Boak celebrated in style after special victory

    Travis Boak is chaired off the field in front of teammates, friends and family following a win in his 350th game

    AFL
  • 06:06

    Highlights: Richmond v Port Adelaide

    The Tigers and Power clash in round two

    AFL
  • 07:21

    Full post-match, R2: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round two’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 08:30

    Full post-match, R2: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round two’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:51

    Mini-Match: Richmond v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Power clash in round two

    AFL

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney

10 Sam Taylor (GWS)
8 Kieren Briggs (GWS)
6 Tom Green (GWS)
4 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
1 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
1 Josh Kelly (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:52

    Kelly all class as Eagles take early lead

    Tim Kelly kicks truly on the run to earn his side’s opening major

    AFL
  • 01:10

    Thomas surprises himself with sneaky first AFL goal

    Harvey Thomas is made to wait a touch longer to celebrate his maiden major in the big league after a score review takes place

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Bedford makes sure of it as Giants take commanding lead

    Toby Bedford gets on the scoresheet as GWS continues to assert dominance

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Kelly slots it as slick Giants continue to punish Eagles

    Josh Kelly shows poise and skill to kick a brilliant goal on the run

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Eagles fans erupt as Hunt finally breaks goal drought

    Jayden Hunt delivers a much-needed major to give the home fans something to cheer about

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Yeo returns to form with blistering goal from midfield

    Elliot Yeo kicks a brilliant major on the run as the Eagles continue to rally

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Cadman caps off win with monster mark and goal on siren

    Aaron Cadman shows off his aerial skills late with a brilliant grab before slotting his third major

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Highlights: West Coast v GWS

    The Eagles and Giants clash in round two

    AFL
  • 08:03

    Full post-match, R2: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round two’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 08:29

    Full post-match, R2: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round two’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 14:57

    Mini-Match: West Coast v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Giants clash in round two

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

28 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
21 Tom Green (GWS)
18 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
17 Zak Butters (PORT)
17 Caleb Serong (FRE)
16 Luke Jackson (FRE)
15 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
15 Christian Petracca (MELB)
14 Sam Taylor (GWS)
13 Harry McKay (CARL)
12 Touk Miller (GCFC)
12 Connor Rozee (PORT)
11 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
11 Errol Gulden (SYD)
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
10 Archie Perkins (ESS)
10 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
9 Max Gawn (MELB)
9 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
9 Wil Powell (GCFC)