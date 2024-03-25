The Lions could welcome recruit Tom Doedee in for his Brisbane debut in round three

Tom Doedee at the Brisbane Lions' Official Team Photo Day at Brighton Homes Arena, February 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM Doedee could make his Brisbane debut in Thursday night's Grand Final rematch against Collingwood after getting through his VFL comeback at the weekend.

Doedee, who moved from Adelaide to Brisbane via free agency during the off-season, has overcome his ruptured ACL and played three quarters in Saturday's win over Essendon.

He is now available for senior selection should Chris Fagan and his match committee take that path.

Veteran defender Ryan Lester said Doedee would add plenty to a Lions backline that has been hit hard by injury.

"If he's ready to go, let's get him in there and let him build his confidence and build his footy and he'll be a real weapon for us," Lester said.

"He's a very reliable player. He's tough. He's courageous.

"He's going to be a mainstay for us for the next five years, so bring him in when he's ready to go.

"I think we've got enough experience and good players in our team, someone like Tom should have the confidence to come in and just do his little bit."

A stable defensive unit for so many years, Brisbane has suffered early-season injuries to Keidean Coleman (ACL), Conor McKenna (hamstring) and Darcy Gardiner (knee).

The loss of Coleman and McKenna, following Daniel Rich's retirement last season, leaves the Lions a little light-on for creativity.

Former captain Dayne Zorko is an option to move to half-back, while Jaxon Prior and untried Shadeau Brain impressed in the VFL.

Dayne Zorko celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Carlton in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lester said regardless of the make-up, Brisbane had to improve from its first two matches to get its season going against the Magpies at a near sold-out Gabba.

"(Our form is) not confusing when we watch the vision," he said.

"It's pretty clear during the periods when we're kicking goals we're outnumbering opposition … we look really good, and when they start to come at us it looks like everyone is a bit reactive.

"I think it's something we can change quickly."