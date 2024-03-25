After getting a nod in 2023, George Wardlaw has doubled down with recognition for another excellent game

George Wardlaw and Josh Treacy during the round two match between North Melbourne and Fremantle, March 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's George Wardlaw has become just the 17th player to receive Rising Star nominations in consecutive years after being rewarded for his outstanding display in the Kangaroos' loss to Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wardlaw's 23-disposal game, in which he also had five clearances and kicked one goal, has been recognised with the round two nomination and puts him in an exclusive club after also gaining a nod in his fourth AFL match in round 13, 2023.

The 19-year-old started this season as one of the favourites for the prestigious award and has started 2024 in fine form.

Wardlaw is one of several exciting young talented players at the Roos.

Last year's AFL Rising Star, Harry Sheezel (35 disposals), Zane Duursma (15) and Colby McKercher (22) also impressed on Saturday.

North led the Dockers by 33 points during the second quarter, but a seven-goal third quarter helped Freo to its win.

