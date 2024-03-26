The AFL has confirmed its list of players that qualify for free agency in 2024

NINE players have qualified as restricted free agents this year, with Brisbane pair Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry, Gold Coast's Ben Ainsworth and Western Bulldogs ruckman Tim English among the group.

The AFL on Tuesday released to clubs its official free agency list, complete with the restricted and unrestricted bandings.

There are nine players left who will be restricted free agents, with Hawthorn's Blake Hardwick, North Melbourne's Cam Zurhaar, Sydney's Will Hayward, Essendon's Andrew McGrath and Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield all restricted free agents as well.

That group of nine was expected as the most well paid of the free agents in this year's crop, with the likes of Sydney's Ollie Florent and Giant Harry Perryman among the in-demand unrestricted free agents.

Eligibility for restricted free agency means the players are entering their eighth or ninth seasons at the their respective clubs and are in the top 25 per cent of their club's earners.

It also gives their holding clubs the right to match a rival's free agency bid and force a trade if they choose under the rules, whereas unrestricted free agents can walk to a suitor without that option for their club.

Ben McKay and Jade Gresham (both to Essendon) and Tom Doedee (Brisbane) changed clubs last season as restricted free agents.

As per AFL.com.au's free agency list in February, Geelong has the most free agents in the competition, with 12 free agents remaining unsigned for next year.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Jarrod Berry (Brisbane)

Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

Andrew McGrath (Essendon)

Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

Ben Ainsworth (Gold Coast)

Blake Hardwick (Hawthorn)

Cam Zurhaar (North Melbourne)

Will Hayward (Sydney)

Tim English (Western Bulldogs)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

*Previously delisted

^Previously a free agent



Will Hamill*

Elliott Himmelberg

Ben Keays*

Rory Sloane

Brodie Smith

Taylor Walker

James Borlase*

Darragh Joyce*

Ryan Lester

Jarryd Lyons*

Dayne Zorko

David Cuningham

Sam Durdin*

Caleb Marchbank

Will Hoskin-Elliott

Jeremy Howe

Scott Pendlebury

Steele Sidebottom

Oleg Markov*

Jack Bytel*

Josh Eyre*

Dyson Heppell

Todd Goldstein^

Jake Kelly^

Ethan Hughes

Matt Taberner

Corey Wagner*

Bailey Banfield*

Patrick Voss*

Jed Bews

Mitch Duncan

Tom Hawkins

Jack Henry

Jake Kolodjashnij

Mark O'Connor

Brandan Parfitt

Rhys Stanley

Tyson Stengle*

Emerson Jeka*

Zach Tuohy

Sam Day

Brandon Ellis^

Nick Holman*

Sean Lemmens

Darcy Macpherson

Levi Casboult*

Jack Mahony*

Isaac Cumming

Nick Haynes

Lachie Keeffe*

Adam Kennedy

Harry Perryman

Callan Ward

Luke Breust

Harry Morrison

Conor Nash

Cooper Stephens*

Chad Wingard*

Jack Gunston

Tom McDonald

Jake Melksham

Adam Tomlinson^

Marty Hore*

Joel Smith

Hugh Greenwood*

Bigoa Nyuon*

Toby Pink*

Liam Shiels*

Travis Boak

Charlie Dixon

Francis Evans*

Trent McKenzie*

Quinton Narkle*

Jack Graham

Dylan Grimes

Dustin Martin

Kamdyn McIntosh

Toby Nankervis

Dion Prestia

Ben Miller*

Sam Naismith*

Mate Colina*

Josh Battle

Riley Bonner*

Tom Campbell*

Tim Membrey*

Seb Ross

Liam Stocker*

Jimmy Webster

Mason Wood*

Harry Cunningham

Ollie Florent

Lewis Melican

Sam Reid

Robbie Fox*

Liam Duggan

Andrew Gaff

Jamaine Jones*

Josh Rotham

Elliot Yeo

Zane Trew*

Taylor Duryea*

Jason Johannisen

Tom Liberatore

Lachie McNeil*

Lachie Bramble*