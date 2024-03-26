NINE players have qualified as restricted free agents this year, with Brisbane pair Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry, Gold Coast's Ben Ainsworth and Western Bulldogs ruckman Tim English among the group.
The AFL on Tuesday released to clubs its official free agency list, complete with the restricted and unrestricted bandings.
There are nine players left who will be restricted free agents, with Hawthorn's Blake Hardwick, North Melbourne's Cam Zurhaar, Sydney's Will Hayward, Essendon's Andrew McGrath and Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield all restricted free agents as well.
That group of nine was expected as the most well paid of the free agents in this year's crop, with the likes of Sydney's Ollie Florent and Giant Harry Perryman among the in-demand unrestricted free agents.
Eligibility for restricted free agency means the players are entering their eighth or ninth seasons at the their respective clubs and are in the top 25 per cent of their club's earners.
It also gives their holding clubs the right to match a rival's free agency bid and force a trade if they choose under the rules, whereas unrestricted free agents can walk to a suitor without that option for their club.
Ben McKay and Jade Gresham (both to Essendon) and Tom Doedee (Brisbane) changed clubs last season as restricted free agents.
As per AFL.com.au's free agency list in February, Geelong has the most free agents in the competition, with 12 free agents remaining unsigned for next year.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Jarrod Berry (Brisbane)
Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)
Andrew McGrath (Essendon)
Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)
Ben Ainsworth (Gold Coast)
Blake Hardwick (Hawthorn)
Cam Zurhaar (North Melbourne)
Will Hayward (Sydney)
Tim English (Western Bulldogs)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
*Previously delisted
^Previously a free agent
Will Hamill*
Elliott Himmelberg
Ben Keays*
Rory Sloane
Brodie Smith
Taylor Walker
James Borlase*
Darragh Joyce*
Ryan Lester
Jarryd Lyons*
Dayne Zorko
David Cuningham
Sam Durdin*
Caleb Marchbank
Will Hoskin-Elliott
Jeremy Howe
Scott Pendlebury
Steele Sidebottom
Oleg Markov*
Jack Bytel*
Josh Eyre*
Dyson Heppell
Todd Goldstein^
Jake Kelly^
Ethan Hughes
Matt Taberner
Corey Wagner*
Bailey Banfield*
Patrick Voss*
Jed Bews
Mitch Duncan
Tom Hawkins
Jack Henry
Jake Kolodjashnij
Mark O'Connor
Brandan Parfitt
Rhys Stanley
Tyson Stengle*
Emerson Jeka*
Zach Tuohy
Sam Day
Brandon Ellis^
Nick Holman*
Sean Lemmens
Darcy Macpherson
Levi Casboult*
Jack Mahony*
Isaac Cumming
Nick Haynes
Lachie Keeffe*
Adam Kennedy
Harry Perryman
Callan Ward
Luke Breust
Harry Morrison
Conor Nash
Cooper Stephens*
Chad Wingard*
Jack Gunston
Tom McDonald
Jake Melksham
Adam Tomlinson^
Marty Hore*
Joel Smith
Hugh Greenwood*
Bigoa Nyuon*
Toby Pink*
Liam Shiels*
Travis Boak
Charlie Dixon
Francis Evans*
Trent McKenzie*
Quinton Narkle*
Jack Graham
Dylan Grimes
Dustin Martin
Kamdyn McIntosh
Toby Nankervis
Dion Prestia
Ben Miller*
Sam Naismith*
Mate Colina*
Josh Battle
Riley Bonner*
Tom Campbell*
Tim Membrey*
Seb Ross
Liam Stocker*
Jimmy Webster
Mason Wood*
Harry Cunningham
Ollie Florent
Lewis Melican
Sam Reid
Robbie Fox*
Liam Duggan
Andrew Gaff
Jamaine Jones*
Josh Rotham
Elliot Yeo
Zane Trew*
Taylor Duryea*
Jason Johannisen
Tom Liberatore
Lachie McNeil*
Lachie Bramble*