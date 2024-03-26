Tom Doedee overcomes an ACL rupture and is available for Thursday's Grand Final rematch against the Magpies

Tom Doedee at Brisbane official photo day on February 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE defender Tom Doedee says he's more mature and a better athlete than ever as he approaches a Lions debut after overcoming a second ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Doedee played for the Lions' VFL team on Saturday, his first game in almost 10 months, and is available to be selected in Thursday night's Grand Final rematch against Collingwood.

Although the former Adelaide defender was reluctant to declare himself a starter, whether it's the Magpies or the following week against North Melbourne, his first game for his new club is imminent.

Doedee, who described himself as a "competitive unit", said he was in a better mental and physical shape this time around than he was following his previous ACL injury in 2019.

"This time I feel stronger," Doedee said.

"I feel a lot more mature and a better athlete … and have a better sense of the game after having a year out.

"Physically I feel exactly where I was at pre-knee, which is all you can hope for post-ACL."

Tom Doedee at Brisbane training on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Doedee moved north almost halfway through his rehabilitation and was complimentary to Crows and Lions staff for coordinating the handover and approach to his comeback.

With Brisbane starting its season 0-2 and missing injured defenders Keidean Coleman (knee), Conor McKenna (hamstring) and Darcy Gardiner (knee), his availability is timely.

The 27-year-old said he felt no pressure to get the Lions' season on track as their big off-season recruit.

Jarryd Lyons, Keidean Coleman and Tom Doedee pose during Brisbane's 2024 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

"I put a lot of pressure on myself, I always have, since I started sports at six or seven years old, I always wanted to perform," he said.

"I don't feel like external pressure is getting to me in that regard.

"If anyone's putting more pressure on me than I'm putting on myself, they probably don't understand exactly what's going on.

"Being showered with Gatorade (after winning on Saturday) and singing the song with the boys was that tick-off moment, and just happy days that I'd got through that first game, which is always the biggest anxiety-inducing game because you've just been out for so long."