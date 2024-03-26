Mason Wood is stretchered off the ground during the R2 match between St Kilda and Collingwood at the MCG on March 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Murray Knee 8-10 weeks
Harry Schoenberg Achilles 4-6 weeks
Rory Sloane Eye TBC
Zac Taylor Concussion TBC
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 10-12 weeks
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Taylor's concussion in a SANFL trial game was the Crows' only fresh injury out of round two as Taylor Walker returned from a back issue. The club is yet to set a timeline for Sloane to return as he trains with the main group and prepares physically as normal. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Ashcroft Knee TBC
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Carter Michael Knee 7 weeks
Conor McKenna Hamstring 3 weeks
Zane Zakostelsky Groin 6-7 weeks
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

The good news for Brisbane is Darcy Gardiner was cleared of a knee injury suffered in round one against Fremantle and is available to play against Collingwood. Kai Lohmann (knee) also had a scare in the VFL at the weekend, but has been cleared of any damage, while Lachie Neale will return from a hamstring issue that caused him to miss the match against the Dockers. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Jack Martin Hamstring 1 week
Alex Mirkov Conditioning Indefinite
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Sam Walsh Back 2-3 weeks
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

There's good news for the Blues with Jacob Weitering (calf), Caleb Marchbank (illness) and Jesse Motlop (toe) all expected to be available for selection this week. Elijah Hollands (suspension) is also due to return, but that could come at VFL or AFL level. Walsh is expected to resume full training next week and could return after Gather Round, but Martin has suffered a hamstring injury while recovering from a knee problem. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Darcy Cameron Illness Test
Harry DeMattia Finger 5-7 weeks
Josh Eyre Hamstring 5-7 weeks
Nathan Kreuger Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Nathan Murphy Concussion TBC
Oscar Steene Concussion 1 week
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood ruckman Cameron missed training on Tuesday due to gastro and is in doubt for the Easter Thursday fixture against Brisbane at the Gabba. The Magpies will give the West Australian until closer to the game to prove his fitness. Steene is in concussion protocols following an incident in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 11 weeks
Matt Guelfi Calf 1-2 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Jake Kelly Illness Test
Andrew McGrath Ankle Test
Darcy Parish Hamstring Test
Zach Reid Hamstring 4 weeks
Jordan Ridley Quad 1 week
Will Setterfield Knee Test
Dylan Shiel Adductor Test
Tex Wanganeen Foot 3 weeks
Peter Wright Suspension Round 7
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers will get Mason Redman back from suspension this week, but will be without Wright due to his four-game ban. Parish would be a welcome addition if he can get through main training, while Kelly is set to be available after being a late out last week due to illness. Essendon has other fresh injury concerns in McGrath and Setterfield, although both are expected to be available, while Shiel was a late out for the VFL clash last week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Heath Chapman Hamstring 1 week
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Leg 11-13 weeks
Sean Darcy Knee 2-3 weeks
Odin Jones Concussion TBC
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee TBC
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee 1 week
Ethan Stanley Ankle 1 week
Corey Wagner Calf 4-6 weeks
Karl Worner Concussion 1 week
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

McDonald is yet to receive clarity on his serious knee injury and how it will be treated, with the Dockers hopeful of a firm diagnosis by the end of the week. Darcy has started on-ground running after a period on an anti-gravity treadmill, moving closer to an AFL return. Chapman and O'Driscoll are both in full training and on track to return next week. There are no concerns with Nat Fyfe after he was substituted in round two. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tanner Bruhn Foot Test
Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 2 weeks
Mitch Edwards Back 5 weeks
Joe Furphy Ankle 3 weeks
Cam Guthrie Quad 4-6 weeks
Gary Rohan Back 2-4 weeks
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

There's good news for the Cats' midfield with Tom Atkins and Jack Bowes ready to play, and Bruhn a chance of returning from a mid-foot sprain. That trio is offset, however, by the loss of Dangerfield who will miss clashes against Hawthorn and Collingwood. Senior regulars Guthrie and Rohan both remain up to a month away, with Rohan the most likely to return first. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Bailey Humphrey Shoulder TBC
Lloyd Johnston Hamstring 3 weeks
Malcolm Rosas jnr Suspension Round 4
Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks
Jarrod Witts Groin TBC
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

The bye has come at a good time for the Suns with Humphrey and Witts both missing the most recent game against the Bulldogs. Although no specific timetable on their return has been given, coach Damien Hardwick said they'd be on the "shorter term" side of things, from one to three weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Isaac Cumming Calf 5-6 weeks
Joe Fonti Adductor 1 week
Phoenix Gothard Illness Indefinite
Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite
James Leake Quad 5-7 weeks
Braydon Preuss Back 1-2 weeks
Callan Ward Shoulder 4-5 weeks
Nathan Wardius Shin 5-7 weeks
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have the bye at AFL and VFL level this week which should give the likes of Cumming, Preuss and Ward some much-needed rest and recovery time. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Will Day Foot 5 weeks
Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 8-10 weeks
Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 4 weeks
Will McCabe Back TBC
Jack O'Sullivan Foot Test
Cooper Stephens Achilles Test
Chad Wingard Achilles 6 weeks
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Day started running last Thursday and is building towards a return at the end of April after the reigning best and fairest winner developed a stress fracture in his foot in January. Jiath is at least a month off returning from his latest soft tissue injury, but has been training alongside Day. Wingard continues to increase his loads as he builds towards a return from a torn Achilles. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Collarbone 7 weeks
Lachie Hunter Calf 1 week
Jake Lever Knee Test
Steven May Ribs 1 week
Shane McAdam Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Jake Melksham Knee 12-14 weeks
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Ollie Sestan Concussion Test
Charlie Spargo Achilles 2-4 weeks
Daniel Turner Hip 2-3 weeks
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

In welcome news for the Demons, scans cleared key defensive pair Lever (knee) and May (ribs) of serious damage from the bruising match against the Hawks. Lever irritated a joint under his right kneecap but is a chance to play this weekend, while May could miss just one week after sustaining two rib fractures and a small transverse process fracture. Clearer timelines have been given for McAdam (hamstring), Spargo (Achilles) and Melksham (knee), while winger Hunter is nearing a return after a lengthy layoff with a calf complaint. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miller Bergman Jaw 4-6 weeks
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Cooper Harvey Syndesmosis 6 weeks
Griffin Logue Knee 9-11 weeks
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will lose Bergman for at least a month after playing through a fractured jaw at VFL level over the weekend, while Harvey will miss six weeks after sustaining a syndesmosis injury in the same game. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jason Horne-Francis Hamstring 1 week
Hugh Jackson Hip 11-13 weeks
Lachie Jones Corked calf Test
Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 6-8 weeks
Tom McCallum Ankle 3-4 weeks
Jed McEntee Concussion Test
Sam Powell-Pepper Suspension Round 5
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Horne-Francis will miss the blockbuster against Melbourne, his second straight match, after his medial strain failed restricted him from finishing Tuesday's training session. After being subbed out of Sunday's win over Richmond, Jones is recovering well and likely to be available, while McEntee is also expected to exit concussion protocols on Friday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nathan Broad Calf Test
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Mathew Coulthard Illness Test
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jack Graham Quad 1-2 weeks
Jacob Hopper Knee 4-6 weeks
Dion Prestia Hamstring 8 weeks
Maurice Rioli Back Test
James Trezise Ankle 4-6 weeks
Tylar Young Concussion Test
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond's injury list has blown out dramatically this week. A host of players are tests, including defenders Broad and Young, but the news is less pleasant for fellow backman Trezise, who has suffered a "moderate syndesmosis injury", but at least escaped a bone break. Hopper has had an arthroscope and will miss at least a month. Graham is on track to return in Gather Round, Gibcus has had surgery, and Prestia is already back running. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Allison Knee 6-8 weeks
Hunter Clark Calf 3-4 weeks
Brad Crouch Knee 6-8 weeks
Paddy Dow Knee 1-2 weeks
Jack Hayes Knee 1-2 weeks
Liam Henry Hamstring 6-8 weeks
Dougal Howard Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Ben Paton Pectoral 10-12 weeks
Mason Wood Collarbone 4-6 weeks
James Van Es Ankle 3-4 weeks
Jimmy Webster Suspension Round 8
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

St Kilda is counting the cost after last Thursday night’s win over Collingwood. Henry (hamstring) and Wood (collarbone) are both set to miss at least six weeks after suffering injuries in the loss. Crouch underwent an arthroscope on his knee on Monday after exiting the VFL game at half-time last Friday. The veteran midfielder is set to be sidelined for up to two months. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Adams Knee Test
Harry Arnold Back 10 weeks
Harry Cunningham Concussion 1-2 weeks
Robbie Fox Calf Test
Callum Mills Shoulder 10 weeks
Luke Parker Arm Assessed in 2 weeks
Angus Sheldrick Finger 1-2 weeks
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Cunningham is recovering well after being concussed against Essendon but he will miss the clash with the Tigers. Adams and Fox both face fitness tests before Sunday, although Adams might not be rushed back given he'll only recommence team training this week. Parker's broken arm will be re-assessed by a specialist again in two weeks. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee TBC
Rhett Bazzo Groin TBC
Jai Culley Knee 1-2 weeks
Harry Edwards Finger Test
Matt Flynn Knee 6-8 weeks
Elijah Hewett Foot TBC
Archer Reid Knee 4-6 weeks
Liam Ryan Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Dom Sheed Foot 2-3 weeks
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Allen was due to undergo a minor arthroscopic procedure to trim cartilage in his injured right knee after also suffering bone bruising. He is expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks but will undergo follow-up scans to provide more clarity. Hewett did not respond to rehabilitation exercises for his sesamoiditis issue and will also undergo surgery that will sideline him until mid-season.  – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Coffield Shoulder 12-14 weeks
Jordan Croft Shin Test
Ryan Gardner Foot 3-4 weeks
Ed Richards Concussion TBC
James O'Donnell Concussion Test
Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Coffield’s nightmare injury run continues with the former top-10 pick requiring a reconstruction after dislocating his shoulder against Gold Coast. The defender won’t be available until after the club’s mid-season bye in round 15. Richards is also sidelined due to concussion. O’Donnell could be available for Sunday’s game against West Coast after exiting concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich