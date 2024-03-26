Mason Wood is stretchered off the ground during the R2 match between St Kilda and Collingwood at the MCG on March 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Murray Knee 8-10 weeks Harry Schoenberg Achilles 4-6 weeks Rory Sloane Eye TBC Zac Taylor Concussion TBC Riley Thilthorpe Knee 10-12 weeks Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Taylor's concussion in a SANFL trial game was the Crows' only fresh injury out of round two as Taylor Walker returned from a back issue. The club is yet to set a timeline for Sloane to return as he trains with the main group and prepares physically as normal. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee TBC Keidean Coleman Knee Season Carter Michael Knee 7 weeks Conor McKenna Hamstring 3 weeks Zane Zakostelsky Groin 6-7 weeks Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

The good news for Brisbane is Darcy Gardiner was cleared of a knee injury suffered in round one against Fremantle and is available to play against Collingwood. Kai Lohmann (knee) also had a scare in the VFL at the weekend, but has been cleared of any damage, while Lachie Neale will return from a hamstring issue that caused him to miss the match against the Dockers. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Sam Docherty Knee Season Jack Martin Hamstring 1 week Alex Mirkov Conditioning Indefinite Jack Silvagni Knee Season Sam Walsh Back 2-3 weeks Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

There's good news for the Blues with Jacob Weitering (calf), Caleb Marchbank (illness) and Jesse Motlop (toe) all expected to be available for selection this week. Elijah Hollands (suspension) is also due to return, but that could come at VFL or AFL level. Walsh is expected to resume full training next week and could return after Gather Round, but Martin has suffered a hamstring injury while recovering from a knee problem. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Cameron Illness Test Harry DeMattia Finger 5-7 weeks Josh Eyre Hamstring 5-7 weeks Nathan Kreuger Hamstring 1-2 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Nathan Murphy Concussion TBC Oscar Steene Concussion 1 week Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood ruckman Cameron missed training on Tuesday due to gastro and is in doubt for the Easter Thursday fixture against Brisbane at the Gabba. The Magpies will give the West Australian until closer to the game to prove his fitness. Steene is in concussion protocols following an incident in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 11 weeks Matt Guelfi Calf 1-2 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Jake Kelly Illness Test Andrew McGrath Ankle Test Darcy Parish Hamstring Test Zach Reid Hamstring 4 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 1 week Will Setterfield Knee Test Dylan Shiel Adductor Test Tex Wanganeen Foot 3 weeks Peter Wright Suspension Round 7 Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers will get Mason Redman back from suspension this week, but will be without Wright due to his four-game ban. Parish would be a welcome addition if he can get through main training, while Kelly is set to be available after being a late out last week due to illness. Essendon has other fresh injury concerns in McGrath and Setterfield, although both are expected to be available, while Shiel was a late out for the VFL clash last week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring 1 week Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Leg 11-13 weeks Sean Darcy Knee 2-3 weeks Odin Jones Concussion TBC Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee TBC Nathan O'Driscoll Knee 1 week Ethan Stanley Ankle 1 week Corey Wagner Calf 4-6 weeks Karl Worner Concussion 1 week Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

McDonald is yet to receive clarity on his serious knee injury and how it will be treated, with the Dockers hopeful of a firm diagnosis by the end of the week. Darcy has started on-ground running after a period on an anti-gravity treadmill, moving closer to an AFL return. Chapman and O'Driscoll are both in full training and on track to return next week. There are no concerns with Nat Fyfe after he was substituted in round two. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Foot Test Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 2 weeks Mitch Edwards Back 5 weeks Joe Furphy Ankle 3 weeks Cam Guthrie Quad 4-6 weeks Gary Rohan Back 2-4 weeks Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

There's good news for the Cats' midfield with Tom Atkins and Jack Bowes ready to play, and Bruhn a chance of returning from a mid-foot sprain. That trio is offset, however, by the loss of Dangerfield who will miss clashes against Hawthorn and Collingwood. Senior regulars Guthrie and Rohan both remain up to a month away, with Rohan the most likely to return first. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Humphrey Shoulder TBC Lloyd Johnston Hamstring 3 weeks Malcolm Rosas jnr Suspension Round 4 Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks Jarrod Witts Groin TBC Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

The bye has come at a good time for the Suns with Humphrey and Witts both missing the most recent game against the Bulldogs. Although no specific timetable on their return has been given, coach Damien Hardwick said they'd be on the "shorter term" side of things, from one to three weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Isaac Cumming Calf 5-6 weeks Joe Fonti Adductor 1 week Phoenix Gothard Illness Indefinite Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite James Leake Quad 5-7 weeks Braydon Preuss Back 1-2 weeks Callan Ward Shoulder 4-5 weeks Nathan Wardius Shin 5-7 weeks Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have the bye at AFL and VFL level this week which should give the likes of Cumming, Preuss and Ward some much-needed rest and recovery time. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Will Day Foot 5 weeks Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 8-10 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 4 weeks Will McCabe Back TBC Jack O'Sullivan Foot Test Cooper Stephens Achilles Test Chad Wingard Achilles 6 weeks Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Day started running last Thursday and is building towards a return at the end of April after the reigning best and fairest winner developed a stress fracture in his foot in January. Jiath is at least a month off returning from his latest soft tissue injury, but has been training alongside Day. Wingard continues to increase his loads as he builds towards a return from a torn Achilles. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Collarbone 7 weeks Lachie Hunter Calf 1 week Jake Lever Knee Test Steven May Ribs 1 week Shane McAdam Hamstring 3-5 weeks Jake Melksham Knee 12-14 weeks Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Ollie Sestan Concussion Test Charlie Spargo Achilles 2-4 weeks Daniel Turner Hip 2-3 weeks Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

In welcome news for the Demons, scans cleared key defensive pair Lever (knee) and May (ribs) of serious damage from the bruising match against the Hawks. Lever irritated a joint under his right kneecap but is a chance to play this weekend, while May could miss just one week after sustaining two rib fractures and a small transverse process fracture. Clearer timelines have been given for McAdam (hamstring), Spargo (Achilles) and Melksham (knee), while winger Hunter is nearing a return after a lengthy layoff with a calf complaint. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Jaw 4-6 weeks Josh Goater Achilles Season Cooper Harvey Syndesmosis 6 weeks Griffin Logue Knee 9-11 weeks Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will lose Bergman for at least a month after playing through a fractured jaw at VFL level over the weekend, while Harvey will miss six weeks after sustaining a syndesmosis injury in the same game. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jason Horne-Francis Hamstring 1 week Hugh Jackson Hip 11-13 weeks Lachie Jones Corked calf Test Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 6-8 weeks Tom McCallum Ankle 3-4 weeks Jed McEntee Concussion Test Sam Powell-Pepper Suspension Round 5 Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Horne-Francis will miss the blockbuster against Melbourne, his second straight match, after his medial strain failed restricted him from finishing Tuesday's training session. After being subbed out of Sunday's win over Richmond, Jones is recovering well and likely to be available, while McEntee is also expected to exit concussion protocols on Friday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nathan Broad Calf Test Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Mathew Coulthard Illness Test Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jack Graham Quad 1-2 weeks Jacob Hopper Knee 4-6 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring 8 weeks Maurice Rioli Back Test James Trezise Ankle 4-6 weeks Tylar Young Concussion Test Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond's injury list has blown out dramatically this week. A host of players are tests, including defenders Broad and Young, but the news is less pleasant for fellow backman Trezise, who has suffered a "moderate syndesmosis injury", but at least escaped a bone break. Hopper has had an arthroscope and will miss at least a month. Graham is on track to return in Gather Round, Gibcus has had surgery, and Prestia is already back running. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Knee 6-8 weeks Hunter Clark Calf 3-4 weeks Brad Crouch Knee 6-8 weeks Paddy Dow Knee 1-2 weeks Jack Hayes Knee 1-2 weeks Liam Henry Hamstring 6-8 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 3-4 weeks Ben Paton Pectoral 10-12 weeks Mason Wood Collarbone 4-6 weeks James Van Es Ankle 3-4 weeks Jimmy Webster Suspension Round 8 Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

St Kilda is counting the cost after last Thursday night’s win over Collingwood. Henry (hamstring) and Wood (collarbone) are both set to miss at least six weeks after suffering injuries in the loss. Crouch underwent an arthroscope on his knee on Monday after exiting the VFL game at half-time last Friday. The veteran midfielder is set to be sidelined for up to two months. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee Test Harry Arnold Back 10 weeks Harry Cunningham Concussion 1-2 weeks Robbie Fox Calf Test Callum Mills Shoulder 10 weeks Luke Parker Arm Assessed in 2 weeks Angus Sheldrick Finger 1-2 weeks Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Cunningham is recovering well after being concussed against Essendon but he will miss the clash with the Tigers. Adams and Fox both face fitness tests before Sunday, although Adams might not be rushed back given he'll only recommence team training this week. Parker's broken arm will be re-assessed by a specialist again in two weeks. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee TBC Rhett Bazzo Groin TBC Jai Culley Knee 1-2 weeks Harry Edwards Finger Test Matt Flynn Knee 6-8 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot TBC Archer Reid Knee 4-6 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring 1-3 weeks Dom Sheed Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Allen was due to undergo a minor arthroscopic procedure to trim cartilage in his injured right knee after also suffering bone bruising. He is expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks but will undergo follow-up scans to provide more clarity. Hewett did not respond to rehabilitation exercises for his sesamoiditis issue and will also undergo surgery that will sideline him until mid-season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Shoulder 12-14 weeks Jordan Croft Shin Test Ryan Gardner Foot 3-4 weeks Ed Richards Concussion TBC James O'Donnell Concussion Test Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite Bailey Smith Knee Season Updated: March 26, 2024

Early prognosis

Coffield’s nightmare injury run continues with the former top-10 pick requiring a reconstruction after dislocating his shoulder against Gold Coast. The defender won’t be available until after the club’s mid-season bye in round 15. Richards is also sidelined due to concussion. O’Donnell could be available for Sunday’s game against West Coast after exiting concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich