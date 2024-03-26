Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Harry Schoenberg
|Achilles
|4-6 weeks
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|TBC
|Zac Taylor
|Concussion
|TBC
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
Taylor's concussion in a SANFL trial game was the Crows' only fresh injury out of round two as Taylor Walker returned from a back issue. The club is yet to set a timeline for Sloane to return as he trains with the main group and prepares physically as normal. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|TBC
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|7 weeks
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Zane Zakostelsky
|Groin
|6-7 weeks
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
The good news for Brisbane is Darcy Gardiner was cleared of a knee injury suffered in round one against Fremantle and is available to play against Collingwood. Kai Lohmann (knee) also had a scare in the VFL at the weekend, but has been cleared of any damage, while Lachie Neale will return from a hamstring issue that caused him to miss the match against the Dockers. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Alex Mirkov
|Conditioning
|Indefinite
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
There's good news for the Blues with Jacob Weitering (calf), Caleb Marchbank (illness) and Jesse Motlop (toe) all expected to be available for selection this week. Elijah Hollands (suspension) is also due to return, but that could come at VFL or AFL level. Walsh is expected to resume full training next week and could return after Gather Round, but Martin has suffered a hamstring injury while recovering from a knee problem. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Cameron
|Illness
|Test
|Harry DeMattia
|Finger
|5-7 weeks
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Nathan Murphy
|Concussion
|TBC
|Oscar Steene
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
Collingwood ruckman Cameron missed training on Tuesday due to gastro and is in doubt for the Easter Thursday fixture against Brisbane at the Gabba. The Magpies will give the West Australian until closer to the game to prove his fitness. Steene is in concussion protocols following an incident in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|11 weeks
|Matt Guelfi
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Jake Kelly
|Illness
|Test
|Andrew McGrath
|Ankle
|Test
|Darcy Parish
|Hamstring
|Test
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|1 week
|Will Setterfield
|Knee
|Test
|Dylan Shiel
|Adductor
|Test
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Suspension
|Round 7
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers will get Mason Redman back from suspension this week, but will be without Wright due to his four-game ban. Parish would be a welcome addition if he can get through main training, while Kelly is set to be available after being a late out last week due to illness. Essendon has other fresh injury concerns in McGrath and Setterfield, although both are expected to be available, while Shiel was a late out for the VFL clash last week. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Leg
|11-13 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Odin Jones
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|TBC
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|1 week
|Ethan Stanley
|Ankle
|1 week
|Corey Wagner
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Karl Worner
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
McDonald is yet to receive clarity on his serious knee injury and how it will be treated, with the Dockers hopeful of a firm diagnosis by the end of the week. Darcy has started on-ground running after a period on an anti-gravity treadmill, moving closer to an AFL return. Chapman and O'Driscoll are both in full training and on track to return next week. There are no concerns with Nat Fyfe after he was substituted in round two. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tanner Bruhn
|Foot
|Test
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|5 weeks
|Joe Furphy
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Cam Guthrie
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Back
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
There's good news for the Cats' midfield with Tom Atkins and Jack Bowes ready to play, and Bruhn a chance of returning from a mid-foot sprain. That trio is offset, however, by the loss of Dangerfield who will miss clashes against Hawthorn and Collingwood. Senior regulars Guthrie and Rohan both remain up to a month away, with Rohan the most likely to return first. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Humphrey
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Lloyd Johnston
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Malcolm Rosas jnr
|Suspension
|Round 4
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|12+ weeks
|Jarrod Witts
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
The bye has come at a good time for the Suns with Humphrey and Witts both missing the most recent game against the Bulldogs. Although no specific timetable on their return has been given, coach Damien Hardwick said they'd be on the "shorter term" side of things, from one to three weeks. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Isaac Cumming
|Calf
|5-6 weeks
|Joe Fonti
|Adductor
|1 week
|Phoenix Gothard
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Leake
|Quad
|5-7 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Callan Ward
|Shoulder
|4-5 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants have the bye at AFL and VFL level this week which should give the likes of Cumming, Preuss and Ward some much-needed rest and recovery time. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Will Day
|Foot
|5 weeks
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Toe
|8-10 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Will McCabe
|Back
|TBC
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Foot
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Achilles
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Achilles
|6 weeks
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
Day started running last Thursday and is building towards a return at the end of April after the reigning best and fairest winner developed a stress fracture in his foot in January. Jiath is at least a month off returning from his latest soft tissue injury, but has been training alongside Day. Wingard continues to increase his loads as he builds towards a return from a torn Achilles. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Collarbone
|7 weeks
|Lachie Hunter
|Calf
|1 week
|Jake Lever
|Knee
|Test
|Steven May
|Ribs
|1 week
|Shane McAdam
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|12-14 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Ollie Sestan
|Concussion
|Test
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|2-4 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Hip
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
In welcome news for the Demons, scans cleared key defensive pair Lever (knee) and May (ribs) of serious damage from the bruising match against the Hawks. Lever irritated a joint under his right kneecap but is a chance to play this weekend, while May could miss just one week after sustaining two rib fractures and a small transverse process fracture. Clearer timelines have been given for McAdam (hamstring), Spargo (Achilles) and Melksham (knee), while winger Hunter is nearing a return after a lengthy layoff with a calf complaint. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Jaw
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Cooper Harvey
|Syndesmosis
|6 weeks
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|9-11 weeks
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas will lose Bergman for at least a month after playing through a fractured jaw at VFL level over the weekend, while Harvey will miss six weeks after sustaining a syndesmosis injury in the same game. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|11-13 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Corked calf
|Test
|Ollie Lord
|Knee/tibia
|6-8 weeks
|Tom McCallum
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jed McEntee
|Concussion
|Test
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
Horne-Francis will miss the blockbuster against Melbourne, his second straight match, after his medial strain failed restricted him from finishing Tuesday's training session. After being subbed out of Sunday's win over Richmond, Jones is recovering well and likely to be available, while McEntee is also expected to exit concussion protocols on Friday. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nathan Broad
|Calf
|Test
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Mathew Coulthard
|Illness
|Test
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Graham
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Maurice Rioli
|Back
|Test
|James Trezise
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Tylar Young
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
Richmond's injury list has blown out dramatically this week. A host of players are tests, including defenders Broad and Young, but the news is less pleasant for fellow backman Trezise, who has suffered a "moderate syndesmosis injury", but at least escaped a bone break. Hopper has had an arthroscope and will miss at least a month. Graham is on track to return in Gather Round, Gibcus has had surgery, and Prestia is already back running. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Liam Henry
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Pectoral
|10-12 weeks
|Mason Wood
|Collarbone
|4-6 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jimmy Webster
|Suspension
|Round 8
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
St Kilda is counting the cost after last Thursday night’s win over Collingwood. Henry (hamstring) and Wood (collarbone) are both set to miss at least six weeks after suffering injuries in the loss. Crouch underwent an arthroscope on his knee on Monday after exiting the VFL game at half-time last Friday. The veteran midfielder is set to be sidelined for up to two months. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|Test
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|10 weeks
|Harry Cunningham
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Robbie Fox
|Calf
|Test
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder
|10 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Arm
|Assessed in 2 weeks
|Angus Sheldrick
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
Cunningham is recovering well after being concussed against Essendon but he will miss the clash with the Tigers. Adams and Fox both face fitness tests before Sunday, although Adams might not be rushed back given he'll only recommence team training this week. Parker's broken arm will be re-assessed by a specialist again in two weeks. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|TBC
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|TBC
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Harry Edwards
|Finger
|Test
|Matt Flynn
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|TBC
|Archer Reid
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
Allen was due to undergo a minor arthroscopic procedure to trim cartilage in his injured right knee after also suffering bone bruising. He is expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks but will undergo follow-up scans to provide more clarity. Hewett did not respond to rehabilitation exercises for his sesamoiditis issue and will also undergo surgery that will sideline him until mid-season. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|12-14 weeks
|Jordan Croft
|Shin
|Test
|Ryan Gardner
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Concussion
|TBC
|James O'Donnell
|Concussion
|Test
|Aiden O'Driscoll
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: March 26, 2024
Early prognosis
Coffield’s nightmare injury run continues with the former top-10 pick requiring a reconstruction after dislocating his shoulder against Gold Coast. The defender won’t be available until after the club’s mid-season bye in round 15. Richards is also sidelined due to concussion. O’Donnell could be available for Sunday’s game against West Coast after exiting concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich