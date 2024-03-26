West Coast appears set for another season at the bottom of the ladder but the hot start of No.1 pick Harley Reid has been a big positive

Harley Reid fends off Stephen Coniglio during the round two match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE HARLEY Reid fend-off is already building a cult following with West Coast defender Jayden Hunt believing the 18-year-old is "almost untackleable".

Reid continued his strong start to his career with 17 possessions, four tackles and three clearances in Sunday's 65-point loss to Greater Western Sydney.

It followed on from 16 disposals and five clearances in his debut against Port Adelaide in round one.

Reid's opening terms have been particularly impressive, but it is his Dustin Martin-like fend-off that is garnering the most attention.

"One thing I noticed straight away with Harley was he was almost untackleable in the pre-season," Hunt told reporters on Tuesday.

"I got a few lumps in my chest from him in pre-season.

"For such a young kid, he's super strong and takes the game on. We definitely want him to keep doing that."

It took running into Kieren Briggs to stop Harley 😳#AFLEaglesGiants pic.twitter.com/K9Skhlebj0 — AFL (@AFL) March 24, 2024

West Coast is at the bottom of the ladder and hot favourites to take out a second straight wooden spoon.

Although the Eagles have shown more willingness to take the game on this season, their poor skills have been their undoing.

That fact was particularly evident against the Giants, who kicked eight unanswered goals from late in the first quarter to midway through the third as they feasted on West Coast turnovers.

"We were able to compete in the actual contest and around stoppages, but the scoreboard was not reflecting that," Hunt said.

"Skill errors really cost us, especially against a GWS team that loves running in waves through the corridor.

"We took it on which is a good thing, but we were definitely a bit scrappy with that and that really hurt us.

"It's something we're going to work on."

Learn More 06:02

West Coast faces the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Sunday and are hoping for a repeat of last year's result.

In the round 23 match, West Coast all but ended the Bulldogs' finals hopes with a shock seven-point win on enemy territory.

The Eagles will have to keep a close eye on forward Cody Weightman, who kicked six goals in the Bulldogs' 48-point win over Gold Coast last week.

Learn More 06:24

The job could fall to Eagles defender Brady Hough, who restricted Toby Greene to just one goal from 16 disposals on Sunday.

"Toby's such a quality player and he got an early goal, but it didn't stop Hough at all, he kept competing," Hunt said.

"For him to be a young player and play on that absolute superstar and hold his own is such a good thing. I was really proud of him."