The timeline for Blues star Sam Walsh's return is now clearer

Sam Walsh handballs during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON expects superstar midfielder Sam Walsh to resume full training next week and be available for selection within the next three weeks, having missed the start of the season with a recurrence of his back injury.

Walsh has been dealing with a sore back since the eve of the season and missed the club's opening two victories over Brisbane and Richmond, having reverted to a modified training program recently.

It followed a back injury Walsh suffered at the end of the 2022 season, which kept him sidelined for the first four games of last year.

But last season's Gary Ayres Medal winner for the AFL's best player in the finals series will return to full training across the next week, putting himself in contention to return when the side comes back to Victoria after Gather Round in round four.

The Blues will welcome back reigning best-and-fairest winner Jacob Weitering for this week's Good Friday clash with North Melbourne, after the defender missed the start of the season with a calf problem.

Fellow defender Caleb Marchbank is also set to be available, having recently recovered from a viral illness that delayed his start to the campaign, while small forward Jesse Motlop is fit again after suffering a toe injury in pre-season.

Caleb Marchbank marks the ball during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton is also expected to seriously consider new recruit Elijah Hollands for a Good Friday debut with the club, after he was sidelined for the first two games of the year while serving a League-imposed suspension.

The Blues will consider Hollands' match fitness as they assess whether he returns at AFL or VFL level, with the former Gold Coast midfielder having not played a game in 30 days due to the reserves side also having a bye last weekend.

However, Jack Martin has suffered a slight setback in his recovery from a knee injury after he sustained a low-grade hamstring problem at training earlier this week. Having initially been tipped to return for Friday's clash with the Kangaroos, he will now miss another match.