Our footy experts have made the call on round three

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

THURSDAY night's massive clash between Brisbane and Collingwood looms as make-or-break in more ways than one.

The loser of the match between last year's Grand Finalists will remain without a victory in 2024, already putting their finals hopes in serious jeopardy.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

The majority of our tipsters are in favour of the Lions at home, meaning the reigning premiers will start the season 0-4.

Adelaide, which was also expected to rise up the ladder this season, is another team tipped to go winless from the opening few rounds.

Check out all the R3 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 19 points

Carlton

Fremantle

St Kilda

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Last week: 7

Total: 17

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood – 15 points

Carlton

Fremantle

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 16

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 16 points

Carlton

Fremantle

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 16

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - seven points

Carlton

Fremantle

St Kilda

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 15

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 13 points

Carlton

Fremantle

St Kilda

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 15

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 13 points

Carlton

Fremantle

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 14

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - eight points

Carlton

Fremantle

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 14

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 12 points

Carlton

Fremantle

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 14

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 12 points

Carlton

Fremantle

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Last week: 5

Total: 14

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - eight points

Carlton

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 14

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 12 points

Carlton

Fremantle

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 13

TOTALS

Brisbane 8-3 Collingwood

North Melbourne 0-11 Carlton

Fremantle 11-0 Adelaide

Essendon 1-10 St Kilda

Port Adelaide 8-3 Melbourne

Western Bulldogs 11-0 West Coast

Richmond 0-11 Sydney

Hawthorn 0-11 Geelong

Bye: Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney