THURSDAY night's massive clash between Brisbane and Collingwood looms as make-or-break in more ways than one.
The loser of the match between last year's Grand Finalists will remain without a victory in 2024, already putting their finals hopes in serious jeopardy.
The majority of our tipsters are in favour of the Lions at home, meaning the reigning premiers will start the season 0-4.
Adelaide, which was also expected to rise up the ladder this season, is another team tipped to go winless from the opening few rounds.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 19 points
Carlton
Fremantle
St Kilda
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Last week: 7
Total: 17
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood – 15 points
Carlton
Fremantle
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 16
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane - 16 points
Carlton
Fremantle
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 16
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - seven points
Carlton
Fremantle
St Kilda
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 15
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - 13 points
Carlton
Fremantle
St Kilda
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 15
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 13 points
Carlton
Fremantle
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 14
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - eight points
Carlton
Fremantle
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 14
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 12 points
Carlton
Fremantle
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 14
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - 12 points
Carlton
Fremantle
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Last week: 5
Total: 14
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - eight points
Carlton
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 14
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 12 points
Carlton
Fremantle
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 13
TOTALS
Brisbane 8-3 Collingwood
North Melbourne 0-11 Carlton
Fremantle 11-0 Adelaide
Essendon 1-10 St Kilda
Port Adelaide 8-3 Melbourne
Western Bulldogs 11-0 West Coast
Richmond 0-11 Sydney
Hawthorn 0-11 Geelong
Bye: Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney