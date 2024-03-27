Check out the line-ups for Thursday night's clash between Brisbane and Collingwood

Steele Sidebottom, Jack Payne, John Noble. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD veteran Steele Sidebottom will miss Thursday night's Grand Final replay against Brisbane, while the Lions have recalled defender Jack Payne.

Sidebottom has been managed for the clash at the Gabba, while Oleg Markov has been dropped.

Will Hoskin-Elliott has returned after being managed last week and John Noble is also back for his first game since being the sub in Opening Round.

Pies coach Craig McRae defended Sidebottom earlier this week after the veteran had started the season poorly in the club's 0-3 start to the year.

With the premiers playing their third game in 12 days, they have opted to give Sidebottom a week off before they play Hawthorn in Gather Round next week.

Payne, who was dropped after Opening Round, has returned in place of Darcy Gardiner and Darcy Fort has also been named. Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale is back after missing the loss to Fremantle due to a hamstring injury.

Conor McKenna (hamstring) and Jarryd Lyons (omitted) are the other outs for the Lions.

Both sides come into the game chasing their first wins of the season.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 6.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Payne, L.Neale, D.Fort

Out: D.Gardiner (omitted), J.Lyons (omitted), C.McKenna (hamstring)

R1 sub: Kai Lohmann

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Hoskin-Elliott, J.Noble

Out: O.Markov (omitted), S.Sidebottom (managed)

Last week's sub: Fin Macrae