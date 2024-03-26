Tom Doedee at Brisbane training on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE recruit Tom Doedee has suffered a heartbreaking injury setback just days before he was set to make his Lions debut, with the defender suffering a partial tear of his ACL at training on Tuesday.

Doedee was set to make his comeback from an ACL injury on Thursday night but re-injured his knee during an innocuous incident in the final minutes of training on Tuesday.

The full extent of the injury won't be known until he meets with a surgeon this week, but the Lions have labelled the setback "extremely cruel".

Tom Doedee at Brisbane official photo day on February 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's incredibly heartbreaking for Tom, and everyone at the club is really feeling for him," Lions General Manager of Football Danny Daly said.

"Sport can produce some of the most amazing moments, but in cases like this it can also be extremely cruel.

"Tom is a fantastic person who has already become a highly popular member of our club, and everyone was excited to see him so close to making his comeback.

"He has shown he is the ultimate professional by doing everything he could to recover from his ACL, which we have all admired, and I have no doubt he will treat this injury the same.

"Everyone at the Brisbane Lions will continue to give our full support to Tom and his family."

More to come ...