Cal Twomey looks at the famous names eligible for the 2024 AFL Draft class

L-R: Finn O'Sullivan, Levi Ashcroft, Tyler Welsh, Isaac Barry. Pictures: AFL Photos

YOU WOULD have heard about Levi Ashcroft by now – the next father-son in store for Brisbane. Maybe Tyler Welsh, too, the Adelaide father-son talent already training and playing with the Crows' SANFL side. Carlton has been preparing to land father-son twins Ben and Lucas Camporeale, while North Melbourne, Port Adelaide and Geelong have more family links coming through.

But this is only scratching the surface of the bloodlines in the 2024 draft pool – with nearly 40 players vying for AFL selection later this year who already have ties to the top level as sons, brothers, cousins, nephews or grandsons.

Under father-son rules, clubs only have access to a player if their father played at least 100 games at that club. This year, Ashcroft is top of the pile as a contender for the No.1 pick and he is set to follow his brother Will, and father Marcus, as a Lions player by the end of the year.

Welsh, too, could attract a first-round bid, with the Crows the only one of his father Scott's three clubs – Adelaide, North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs – to have father-son rights to him. The Camporeale boys have started their season well and are running midfielders like their father Scott, who finished his career at Essendon but his sons are only eligible at the Blues.

Ben (L) and Lucas Camporeale (R) after the AFL Futures match at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Elwood Peckett (son of Justin) is eligible to join St Kilda as is Boston Everitt (son of former ruckman Peter), while medium forward Noah Yze (son of former Dee and current Tigers coach Adem) has trained with Melbourne and is eligible there.

River Stevens is a classy left-footer and the son of ex-North Melbourne skipper Anthony Stevens, while Port Adelaide has four sons of former stars eligible in this year's draft: Louis Montgomery (son of Brett), Rome Burgoyne (son of Peter and brother of current player Jase), Oliver Francou (son of Josh) and Ky Burgoyne (son of Shaun).

Alfie Wojcinski, the son of former Geelong dasher David, qualifies for the Cats, while the Bombers have access to two of the sons of their 2000 premiership team: Alex Alessio (son of Steven) and Noah Caracella (son of Blake, who is now Essendon's VFL coach).

Essendon is the only club of Blake Caracella's three homes (with Collingwood and Brisbane the others) to have father-son eligibility.

Meanwhile, Isaac Barry, son of 2005 Sydney premiership hero Leo, has returned to the Oakleigh Chargers program as an over-ager, as has Ned Maginness at Sandringham, whose brother Finn, dad Scott and grandfather Norm have all played for Hawthorn.

Then there are the sons of players who didn't make the 100-game mark to reach qualification.

Taj Hotton, an exciting half-forward and midfielder, is the son of former Blue and Magpie Trent. But like his older brother Ollie at St Kilda, Carlton nor Collingwood will have priority access to him. John Hynes, who played four games for Carlton in 1998, has a son, Cooper, who is shaping as an exciting prospect in this year's draft but the Blues will have no extra access to him. Potential top-10 pick Jagga Smith's father Michael was also drafted by Collingwood by didn't feature at senior level.

Tasmanian pair Darcy Noonan (son of ex-Brisbane player Danny) and Daniel Cooney (son of Gavin, who was drafted by West Coast) also have links but no father-son eligibility.

There are a number of brothers in the 2024 draft pool. Luke Quaynor has the same walk, mannerisms and plays in the same defensive role as older brother and Collingwood star Isaac, while Harry Charleson is hoping to follow his brother, Port Adelaide's Lachie, into the top level after being together last season with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels. Will Rantall, a younger brother of former Collingwood midfielder Jay, is also on the Rebels list, while potential top-five pick Sid Draper’s brother Arlo was also at the Pies.

Raiden Bergman, the younger brother of North Melbourne's Miller, will play at the Dandenong Stingrays as will Riak Andrew as a 19-year-old, with the tall wanting to emulate brother Mac at the Suns as an AFL player. After missing out on a spot in last year's draft, Sam van Rooyen, younger brother of Melbourne's Jacob, will look to get an opportunity via Claremont.

Sam van Rooyen in action during the WA Draft Combine in October 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Glen Gillbee is the younger brother of ex-Giants rookie Jason, while Fergus McFadyen has had a promising cricket career but is focusing on following his brother, ex-Lion Connor, into the top level of football.

There are wider links as well.

Likely first-rounder Luke Trainor is the grandson of champion 1000-goalkicker Doug Wade and the nephew of AFL Commissioner Gabrielle Trainor, while mobile forward Charlie Richardson is the grandson of 403-gamer and Richmond Hall of Famer Kevin Bartlett. Sam Fanning at Sandringham is the grandson of Fred Fanning, who holds the record for the most goals in a VFL-AFL game (18).

Luke Trainor in action during a national academy training session at Whitten Oval on December 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

No.1 pick contender Finn O'Sullivan is a second cousin of Carlton's No.1 pick Sam Walsh, while Western Jets midfielder Lucca Grego is second cousins with Port Adelaide superstar Zak Butters.

West Coast Next Generation Academy prospect Malakai Champion's uncle is 350-game small forward Eddie Betts, while Waylon Davey Motlop has football links on both sides of his family, including the Davey brothers Aaron and Alwyn and Alwyn's two sons at Essendon now, Alwyn jnr and Jayden, who are his cousins. He is also a cousin of Jesse Motlop at Carlton, the son of former North Melbourne and Port Adelaide forward Daniel.