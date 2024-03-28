Everything you need to know ahead of round three of AFL Fantasy

Massimo D'Ambrosio is tackled during Hawthorn's match against Essendon in R1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It's round three and while the Easter Bunny is getting warmed up, we need to get hopping into a round that is slightly different. With eight games being played across five days there are some key times to take note of … because it can all be a little confusing.

Final teams for the two Friday and Saturday games are announced as usual at 6:20pm on Thursday night. As for the final teams for Sunday, we have to wait once again until 5pm on Friday and then 6:20pm on Sunday night for the final game between Geelong and Hawthorn.

So … go easy on the chocolate, enjoy the break but make sure you are aware of the following times.

THURSDAY

Final Friday and Saturday teams named – 6:20pm

Brisbane v Collingwood @ the GABBA, THURS 7:30pm AEDT

FRIDAY

Kangaroos v Carlton @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 4:20pm AEDT

Final Sunday teams named – 5:00pm

Fremantle v Adelaide @ Optus Stadium, FRI 7:30pm AEDT

SATURDAY

Essendon v St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 4:20pm AEDT

Port Adelaide v Melbourne @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 7:30pm AEDT

SUNDAY

Western Bulldogs v West Coast @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 1:00pm AEDT

Richmond v Sydney @ the MCG, SUN 4:00pm AEDT

Final Monday teams named – 6:20pm

MONDAY

Hawthorn v Geelong @ the MCG, MON 3:20pm AEDT

BYES: GWS Giants and Gold Coast

Early byes explained … again

Round three is the second of our early byes. A quick reminder, with Greater Western and Gold Coast players having a rest this week, only your best 18 on-field scores will count towards your overall score. However, if a player on your field doesn't play, they can still be replaced with an emergency score.

A further reminder that 'bye players' don't get locked out until the final game of the round. This will allow you to trade them at any time if you wish, or use them right up until the last moment to exploit any captaincy loophole options.

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,008,000) – TRAP

After scores of 90 and 104 in his first two games, Bontempelli hasn't really hit the ground running. Rumours have been circulating about a sore ankle and bringing him in this week comes with some risk.

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $964,000) – TRAP

If you are a non-Daicos owner, now is not the time to buy in. Not only does he have a breakeven of 143, he could meet Finn Maginness next week, followed by his bye. Daicos is a round six target!

Nick Daicos evades Toby Bedford during the R9 match between Collingwood and GWS at the MCG on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Crouch (MID, $791,000) – TREAT

The pre-season hype around Crouch was real and it's not too late to jump on board. He has averaged 111.5 across his first two games and is still priced around an average of 87. Now is the time!

Jai Newcombe (MID, $781,000) – TRAP

Although Newcombe will bounce back at some point, starting the year with 62 and 68 is unforgivable. Add to that, he has a breakeven of 126 and has dropped over $60k in value.

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $550,000) – TREAT

More than 14,000 coaches have traded in D’Ambrosio this week and rightfully so. After scores of 96 and 94 he is one of the value picks of the week and plays Geelong on Monday afternoon.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Most traded in

Tom Powell (FWD, $583,000)

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $550,000)

Matt Crouch (MID, $791,000)

Caleb Serong (MID, $1,050,000)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $834,000)

Coming off an impressive 113 from round two, Tom Powell (FWD, $583,000) is the most traded in player for round three. No midfielder at North Melbourne has attended more centre-bounces than Powell this season which means his role is outstanding and he can be selected as a forward. Caleb Serong (MID, $1,050,000) has now averaged 143 across his first two games and coaches are certainly liking what they see. He has a breakeven of 95 and is quickly becoming out of reach for his non-owners.

Most traded out

Alex Sexton (FWD, $470,000)

Nick Coffield (DEF, $334,000)

Jai Newcombe (MID, $781,000)

Hayden Young (DEF, $798,000)

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $926,000)

Even though 'Sexy Back' wasn't a one hit wonder for Justin Timberlake, Alex Sexton (FWD, $470,000) playing back for the Suns could be. He scored 49 last week and spent time playing forward. This is not what we wanted to see. Sexton has the bye this week and with value options on the table, he can be traded.

Nick Coffield (DEF, $334,000) injured his shoulder last week and also must be traded, but do we need to jump off Hayden Young (DEF, $798,000) so quickly? Young has scored 75 and 95 in his first two games attending the second-most centre bounces at Fremantle behind Caleb Serong. His role is fine, however, over 4,000 coaches don't like what they have seen so far.

Nick Coffield after suffering an injury in the Western Bulldogs' match against Gold Coast in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and here are my best captain options for you to consider.

Thursday night

Nick Daicos v Brisbane

His 61 from last week still might sting, but if you are looking for an early captain then Daicos is still the best option in this game. He had 110 and 126 against the Lions last year and should bounce back.

Friday night

Caleb Serong v Adelaide

It's hard to look past Serong coming off scores of 125 and 161. He had 106 against Crows last year and returns home to do it all again. An absolute no brainer for those looking for an early VC.

Caleb Serong handballs during Fremantle's clash against Brisbane in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Saturday night

Max Gawn v Port Adelaide

Coming off 107 and 137 in his first two games, Gawn meets Ivan Soldo who he scored 131 against last year when Melbourne played Richmond in round 20. Port can be tough though and this one is in Adelaide.

Sunday

Tim English v West Coast

West Coast gave up the most points to opposition ruckman last year and to prove the point, English had 146 against them. So far this year against Bailey Williams, Briggs has scored 111 and Soldo had 98.

Tune in tonight when the Traders go live at 6:15pm on afl.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top-5 and who the Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

