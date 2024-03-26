Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash against Melbourne in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IT IS D-Day for coaches who wanted to get off to a hot start by selecting Tom Green (MID, $1,052,000), Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $926,000) and Sam Flanders (FWD/MID, $844,000) in their starting squad despite their round three bye.

They have all done their job, particularly the Giants star pair with Green pumping out scores of 145 and 120, while Whitfield has scored back-to-back 100s while making the most of his Opening Round score of 137 to increase in value by $71K.

Although he wasn't at his best on the weekend, Flanders has still been one of the best performing forwards with an average of 103 over the first two rounds. To hold or fold is now the question because all three are players we want in our teams long term but it will be a significant hit this week for anyone that decides to hold more than one of them.

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,002,000) led the way this week and repaid the faith in coaches that stuck by him with a round-high 131 to be the top scorer of the week.

Behind him was an unfamiliar face with Tom Papley (FWD, $682,000) kicking a bag against the Bombers and scoring an impressive 128 while Caleb Serong (MID, $1,050,000) carried on his elite form with 125, giving him an average of 143 over the first two rounds.

On a side note, the rollercoaster of James Sicily (DEF, $855,000) has been on full display to start the season with a suspension and score of 30 in round one, only to have it overturned before launching into round two with 15 disposals and nine marks in the first quarter for a score of 68, before finishing the game with 116.

MOST TRADED IN

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $550,000)

Tom Powell (FWD, $583,000)

Matt Crouch (MID, $791,000)

Caleb Serong (MID, $1,050,000)

Toby Pink (DEF, $231,000)

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MOST TRADED OUT

Alex Sexton (FWD, $470,000)

Nick Coffield (DEF, $334,000)

Jai Newcombe (MID, $781,000)

Hayden Young (DEF, $798,000)

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $926,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Matt Roberts (MID, $429,000) +$74,000

Blake Howes (DEF, $369,000) +$71,000

Harvey Thomas (MID/FWD, $267,000) +$62,000

Colby McKercher (MID, $404,000) +$61,000

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $677,000) +$55,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Mason Wood (MID, $747,000) -$70,000

Lachie Ash (DEF, $711,000) -$58,000

Brandon Ellis (MID, $592,000) -$53,000

Jordan De Goey (MID, $703,000) -$51,000

Jaeger O'Meara (MID, $633,000) -$48,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Harvey Thomas (MID/FWD, $267,000) -23

Blake Howes (DEF, $369,0000) -13

Matt Roberts (MID, $429,000) -7

Chris Burgess (FWD, $247,000) -6

Colby McKercher (MID, $404,000) -5

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Mason Wood (MID, $747,000) 151

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1.02M) 151

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $964,000) 143

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,008,000) 142

Clayton Oliver (MID, $968,000) 142

Clayton Oliver in action during the match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

STOCKS UP

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $550,000): The young Hawk backed up his impressive first hitout where he collected 29 disposals for a score of 94 with 23 disposals and eight marks against the Dees for a season-high 96. It leaves him with a BE of just 19 so he remains a great cash play either up from the injured Nick Coffield (DEF, $334,000) or as part of a ground restructure as a cash grab from a bye player like Lachie Whitfield.

Tom Powell (FWD, $583,000): The Roo has bounced up the pecking order in the CBA department, attending a whopping 27 against the Dockers on the weekend which he converted to an impressive score of 113. With players like Alex Sexton on the bye, many coaches are hunting for a mid-priced forward who has the role and ability to score and Powell's 28 disposals, four marks, five tackles and two goals suggests he is up to the task.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $834,000): After a slow start to the year by his lofty standards, the elite ball user was back to his best against the Pies with 32 disposals and a whopping 11 marks for a score of 122. He knows how to find space and the Saints want it in his hands at every opportunity which will be extra nice for his coaches over the next two weeks with favourable match-ups against the Bombers and Tigers.

Jack Steele (MID, $909,000): The Saints skipper is off to a great start to the season with scores of 108 and 120 heading into nice match-ups with the Bombers and Tigers. In his most recent game, his elite tackle game was on full display, laying an impressive 11 to go with 26 disposals and four marks which has left him with a BE of 91 following a $25K price rise to this point in the year.

Jack Steele runs with the ball during St Kilda's clash against Collingwood in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Matt Crouch (MID, $791,000): The ball-magnet continued his outstanding start to the year with a score of 110 on the back of 37 disposals, four marks and two tackles which leaves him with a BE of just 63. Given he has once again been thrown the keys to the midfield, and in that role he is a genuine premium at a heavily discounted price.

STOCKS DOWN

Alex Sexton (FWD, $470,000): Appearing in almost half the teams in the competition, the Suns forward, who was thrown down back to start the year, was thrown forward again. If that was confusing, let me clear it up - take the $88K price rise and run. In his most recent game leading into the bye, Sexton managed just 14 disposals and three marks for a season low 49. Although he still has a low BE of just 40, it is a good time to trade.

Alex Sexton in action during Gold Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jai Newcombe (MID, $781,000): It has been a brutal start to the year for coaches of the 'Newc' after he backed up round one's score of 62 with another lacklustre performance against the Demons where he managed just 17 disposals, four marks and four tackles for 68. He now has a BE of 126 and is scoring like a rookie while his price plummets. He has a lot of work to do to reach the projected breakout numbers his coaches hoped for.

Jack Viney (MID, $904,000): The hard-nosed Dee had a great start to the year with 123 and 100 in his first two games but an alarmingly poor score of 60 in a good match-up with the Hawks has caused concern among his coaches. Despite playing a season-high 81 per cent game time, Viney managed just 21 disposals, one mark and three tackles which gives him a BE of 134 following a $25K price drop.

Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $534,000): The midfield bull has looked great across the first two games but unfortunately, the biggest concern regarding his selection came to fruition against the Roos when the game was decided early and the big fella was put on ice. He was tracking well with 63 from just 56 per cent game time which included 19 disposals and three marks. His BE remains low but it won't be the last he has seen of the vest as they manage him through the season.

Nat Fyfe celebrates a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Fremantle in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $964,000): After an impressive start to the year from the Pies star with scores of 111 and 123, he looked a shadow of himself against the Saints with just 22 disposals and one mark for a score of 61. It leaves him with a BE of 143 and two tough match-ups heading into the round five bye with games against the Lions, followed by the Hawks and a likely Finn Maginness tag.

