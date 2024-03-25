Tom Green's impressive start to 2024 extends beyond the football field

Tom Green in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney star Tom Green can do it all.

Led by their gun midfielder, the Giants have made a 3-0 start to the season to be on top of the AFL ladder, but Green's impressive beginning to 2024 doesn't end there.

The 23-year-old has powered to a staggering start in AFL Fantasy Classic.

Green, an AFL Fantasy ambassador, sits 75th overall (out of more than 150,000 coaches) after round two.

Speaking to The Traders in pre-season, Green revealed he was getting some good advice as he put his team together.

He has nailed some exceptional early picks, including teammate Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $926,000), St Kilda gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $834,000), Fremantle ball-magnet Caleb Serong (MID, $1,050,000) and Sydney star Isaac Heeney (FWD, $861,000).

And, most importantly, the player with the most points in Fantasy so far this year – himself (MID, $1,052,000).

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Despite his hot start, Green is ranked seventh in his own league, which features eight coaches currently in the top 100.

GWS has a bye in round three. Will Green trade himself out? We'll be watching.

A first premiership? The Brownlow Medal? Green should have his sights set on a memorable finish in AFL Fantasy Classic.