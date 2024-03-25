Tom Stewart's intercept masterclass was as good as any before, but no better

Tom Stewart marks in front of Luke Pedlar during the round two match between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, March 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

DOES any player in the AFL want this record on their own?

On Friday night against Adelaide, Geelong star Tom Stewart added his name - for a second time - to the growing list of players to have taken 10 intercept marks in a single match.

It was the 12th time since Champion Data began recording the stat in 2002 someone had hit double figures but got no further.

Stewart and Western Bulldogs full-back Liam Jones have both equalled the record twice, with eight other players doing it once.

Most intercept marks in a match (since 2002)

Player Club Match Intercept marks Tom Stewart Geelong R2, 2024 10 Sam Collins Gold Coast R19, 2023 10 James Sicily Hawthorn R19, 2023 10 Liam Jones Western Bulldogs R11, 2023 10 Darcy Moore Collingwood R10, 2023 10 Charlie Ballard Gold Coast R9, 2023 10 Aliir Aliir Port Adelaide R21, 2021 10 Tom Stewart Geelong R14, 2021 10 Steven May Gold Coast R18, 2018 10 Liam Jones Carlton R14, 2018 10 Daniel Talia Adelaide R20, 2016 10 Jade Rawlings Hawthorn R6, 2002 10

The Cats' five-time All-Australian ran amok at Adelaide Oval, marking six opposition kicks in the first half and barely slowing down in the second.

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said he had a number of plans to quell Stewart's influence, but Port great Kane Cornes was highly-critical of the Crows on The Round So Far.

"I could not believe you could let Tom Stewart stand there and mark the footy like that, all alone, take10 intercept marks and play one of the great games we've seen as an interceptor," Cornes said.

"I think the Adelaide coaches really need to have a good look at themselves this week."

While Jade Rawlings set the initial mark with his 10 intercept marks against North Melbourne in 2002, the challenges to the title have come thick and fast over recent season.

And while that might lead you to believe intercept marking as a collective has skyrocketed in recent years, it's not quite the case.

Following a steady rise over two decades, the average number each game has levelled off at around 30 over the past eight years.

Intercept marks over time