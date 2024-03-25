DOES any player in the AFL want this record on their own?
On Friday night against Adelaide, Geelong star Tom Stewart added his name - for a second time - to the growing list of players to have taken 10 intercept marks in a single match.
It was the 12th time since Champion Data began recording the stat in 2002 someone had hit double figures but got no further.
Stewart and Western Bulldogs full-back Liam Jones have both equalled the record twice, with eight other players doing it once.
Most intercept marks in a match (since 2002)
|Player
|Club
|Match
|Intercept marks
|Tom Stewart
|Geelong
|R2, 2024
|10
|Sam Collins
|Gold Coast
|R19, 2023
|10
|James Sicily
|Hawthorn
|R19, 2023
|10
|Liam Jones
|Western Bulldogs
|R11, 2023
|10
|Darcy Moore
|Collingwood
|R10, 2023
|10
|Charlie Ballard
|Gold Coast
|R9, 2023
|10
|Aliir Aliir
|Port Adelaide
|R21, 2021
|10
|Tom Stewart
|Geelong
|R14, 2021
|10
|Steven May
|Gold Coast
|R18, 2018
|10
|Liam Jones
|Carlton
|R14, 2018
|10
|Daniel Talia
|Adelaide
|R20, 2016
|10
|Jade Rawlings
|Hawthorn
|R6, 2002
|10
The Cats' five-time All-Australian ran amok at Adelaide Oval, marking six opposition kicks in the first half and barely slowing down in the second.
Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said he had a number of plans to quell Stewart's influence, but Port great Kane Cornes was highly-critical of the Crows on The Round So Far.
"I could not believe you could let Tom Stewart stand there and mark the footy like that, all alone, take10 intercept marks and play one of the great games we've seen as an interceptor," Cornes said.
"I think the Adelaide coaches really need to have a good look at themselves this week."
While Jade Rawlings set the initial mark with his 10 intercept marks against North Melbourne in 2002, the challenges to the title have come thick and fast over recent season.
And while that might lead you to believe intercept marking as a collective has skyrocketed in recent years, it's not quite the case.
Following a steady rise over two decades, the average number each game has levelled off at around 30 over the past eight years.
Intercept marks over time
|Seasons
|IM per game
|2002 - 2010
|20.6
|2011 - 2016
|26.8
|2017 - 2024
|31.4